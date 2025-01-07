One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The long and dark chapter of Justin Trudeau's tenure as Prime Minister of Canada is officially coming to an end. But not before the Liberal Party chooses a successor to take over the role of Prime Minister and Liberal leader. The nine years of Trudeau have been marked by excitement, scandal, intrigue and deep sadness for millions of Canadians. Like his party, Trudeau is leaving behind a country bitterly divided.

Freedom in the Rearview Mirror.

After nearly a decade in office, after attempts at photogenic diplomacy and tearful apologies, Justin Trudeau is stepping down as Canada’s Prime Minister, leaving behind a legacy as divisive as it is dramatic. To some, he was the poster child for progressive leadership, a leader who championed climate action and diversity while bringing Canada into the global spotlight. To others, he was an over-polished politician whose tenure was defined by censorship, economic mismanagement, and the weaponization of state power against his own citizens. His resignation marks the end of an era—one defined as much by lofty rhetoric as by policies that left a deep mark on civil liberties and public trust. So, what’s Trudeau’s Canada after nearly ten years? A land of progressive aspirations or a dystopian Pinterest board?

The US and Canada would make “a great nation” together, the president-elect has said

US President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that Canada should formally become the 51st American state, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down from party leadership. Trudeau resigned on Monday citing “internal battles” in the Liberal Party. He will remain a caretaker prime minister until the party elects a new leader, heading into a new parliamentary election due before the end of October. “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday afternoon. “The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned.”

At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But that's not true — here's why.

The United States Congress formally certified President-elect Donald J. Trump‘s landslide 2024 election victory on Monday, marking the penultimate step before the America First leader is sworn into office on January 20. Every four years, presidential election results are certified through a joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Once sworn in, Trump will be only the second American to serve two non-consecutive terms in office—having held the White House from 2017 through 2021 and now from 2025 until 2029. Trump received a total of 312 electoral votes, while his Democratic Party opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, received 226 electoral votes.

“Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible...”

President-elect Donald Trump has called on Republican lawmakers to pass “one powerful bill” to advance his policies on border security and tax cuts as he prepares to return for a second term. In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said members of Congress will work on a single bill that is packed with policy items aimed at making America “greater than ever before.” “We must Secure our Border, Unleash American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the largest in History, but we will make it even better - NO TAX ON TIPS,” the president-elect stated.

“We’re not gonna be held up on removing public safety threats in this country...”

President Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan unequivocally outlined that mass arrests and deportations of illegal immigrants inside the US will begin on day one of Trump’s second term and will not be delayed under any circumstances. In an interview with CBS News, Homan asserted “We know where a lot of the criminals are. ICE is great at this work, we know where some are, but they simply haven’t been able to go arrest them because Secretary Mayorkas’s priorities have handcuffed ICE.”

Mayorkas said the New Orleans truck attack was unrelated to U.S. border issues...

The United States is facing a “heightened threat environment” following the deadly New Orleans attack on New Year’s Day, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Jan. 5. The attack left 14 people dead and dozens injured after a man drove a truck into crowds on Bourbon Street in the historic French Quarter of the city. The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar of Texas, was later killed in a shoot-out with police.

A mass prayer in Union Square downtown Manhattan. The man in the middle is wearing a Hamas headband.

The horrific Arabic “game,” Taharrush, first gained global attention in 2013 during the uprising in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, where local women and foreign journalists were sexually assaulted by groups of Islamic men exploiting the chaos of protests against the Egyptian president.

Silvia Sardone, a prominent Italian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and fierce advocate for secure borders has condemned the horrifying New Year’s Eve sexual migrant assaults in Milan that targeted Belgian students. The attacks, which echo similar sexual violence in 2022, highlight what Sardone has long warned about: the dangers of open-border policies and failed integration. Sardone, a labor lawyer and leading figure in Lega Nord (The League), has often faced threats—including threats of sexual violence—due to her strong stance against mass migration.

Atallah Younes, a 23-year-old Palestinian influencer with over 300,000 Instagram followers, has been arrested at Berlin’s Willy Brandt Airport while attempting to flee the city.

Younes, from Nablus in the West Bank, faces backlash after a video of him firing a firework into a child’s bedroom window went viral in Germany. The shocking incident occurred on New Year’s Eve in Berlin-Neukölln, where Younes lit the firework in a residential area and aimed it at an apartment building. The rocket flew into a third-floor window, which belonged to a child’s bedroom, and exploded in a fiery blast that set the room ablaze. Fortunately, no one was in the room at the time.

French president accuses world’s richest man of intervening directly in continent’s democratic processes

Emmanuel Macron has added his voice to a growing chorus of European criticism of Elon Musk, accusing the world’s richest man of intervening directly in the continent’s democratic processes, including Germany’s snap federal elections next month. The French president joined the Norwegian and British prime ministers and a German government spokesperson on Monday in responding to a barrage of hostile posts by Musk backing far-right political parties and attacking leftwing politicians in Europe. The owner of the social media platform X is a close ally of Donald Trump and, after spending more than $250m (£210m) to help get him re-elected, has been asked by the incoming US president to cut the federal budget as a special adviser.

He says those who are spreading "misinformation" and "lies" about Phillips and child sexual abuse "are not interested in victims, they are interested in themselves."

After news broke that UK's 'safeguarding minister' Jess Phillips blocked a public inquiry into the country's prolific rape gangs, Prime Minister Keir Starmer - who allegedly covered for Jimmy Savile, went into victim mode - dismissing the outrage as simply part of the "playbook" of the "far right" - the same thing he said after a Muslim radical stabbed 8 children, killing 3, in the Southport Massacre. Gangs of predominantly Pakistani men have been raping and torturing vulnerable underage girls over the past three decades, with several independent inquiries having indicated systemic failures to investigate the crimes (because it would be 'racist'). Three separate reports, published in 2013, 2014 and 2015 revealed that local politicians and police covered up the rapes.

Herbert Kickl, anti-immigrant leader of FPÖ, might become Chancellor after meeting with President Van der Bellen – just months after being blocked from power. With coalition talks falling apart, Kickl’s rise could change Austria’s future. Opposed to the Ukraine war & wants Russian energy back. Tough on immigration, pushing "Fortress Austria". Strong ally of Hungary's Viktor Orbán, could mess with EU plans.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday its forces had made important gains in eastern Ukraine while continuing to fend off a new Ukrainian offensive inside the Kursk region of western Russia, where a second day of fierce fighting was under way.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had captured the town of Kurakhove, 32 km (20 miles) south of Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian logistics hub toward which Russian forces have been advancing for months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow had suffered big losses in five months of fighting in Russia's Kursk region with nearly 15,000 killed. He made no mention of Kurakhove.

The Ukrainian leader is “completely out of his mind,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said

Vladimir Zelensky’s claim that he told US President-elect Donald Trump that Kiev could use frozen Russian assets to buy American weapons is proof of “deep-rooted corrupt ties” between the Ukrainian leader and the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has claimed. During his three-hour-long interview with podcaster Lex Fridman on Sunday, Zelensky said he had proposed that Trump give Ukraine the $300 billion in Russian central bank funds that had been frozen by the US and EU after the escalation of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022. The money would serve as one of the security guarantees to Ukraine during a possible diplomatic settlement of the conflict, he explained.

COPENHAGEN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Two undersea telecommunications cables that were damaged in the Baltic Sea on Dec. 25 appeared to have been torn apart by a strong external force, Finland's Elisa (ELISA.HE), opens new tab said on Monday, adding that they had now been repaired.

Baltic Sea nations are on high alert after a string of power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The NATO military alliance has said it will boost its presence in the region. Finnish police seized the Eagle S tanker carrying Russian oil on Dec. 26 and said they suspected that the vessel had damaged the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and four telecoms cables on Christmas Day by dragging its anchor across the seabed.

The new weapon could potentially strike US military bases in Guam, Yonhap News Agency reports

North Korea fired a ballistic missile with a suspected hypersonic warhead into the East Sea on Monday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It was launched from the Pyongyang area at around 12 noon and traveled approximately 1,100km before landing in the water, according to military officials. Seoul’s JCS noted that the rocket had flown a shorter distance than that of a typical intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which can travel between 3,000 and 5,500km. However, a JCS official suggested that it could be equipped with a hypersonic warhead, similar to those tested by North Korea in 2024.

On December 24, 2024, Russian expert Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Russian think tank Institute of the Middle East, wrote an analysis in the Russian journal "Russia In Global Politics" about the situation in Syria. Satanovsky stated that the war in Syria has been "unambiguously won not just by the local Islamists, but by Turkey and its ally – the Emirate of Qatar." He then added: "As for the possibility of maintaining the Alawite autonomy in Latakia with Russia's help... do not get your hopes up."

Satanovsky also recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned that if the situation had developed differently after WWI, Damascus, Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, and Raqqa would have been Turkish vilayets. Erdoğan expressed several times this "wishful thinking" in relations to the " Misak-ı Millî [National Oath]" adopted in the last session of the Ottoman Parliament in 1920.[1]

Reports say HTS has ordered Kurds to lay down their arms...

American and Turkish policies in Syria are increasingly clashing in the open in the wake of Assad's ouster on December 8. As we detailed last week, the Pentagon is building a new base in the heart of Kurdish territory in northern Syria near the Turkish border (which the US has since denied, despite videos showing the military build-up). This is a huge provocation to the Erdogan government, given the Turkish army and its proxies are at war with the US-backed Syrian Kurds. In fresh Monday statements, Turkey has put both the Kurds and by extension Washington on notice, saying it is only a "matter of time" before Kurdish militants are driven out of Syria.

The committee, established by the government, warns that Turkey’s ambitions to restore its Ottoman-era influence could lead to heightened tensions with Israel, possibly escalating into conflict.

Israel must prepare for a direct confrontation with Turkey, according to the Nagel Committee's latest report on the defense budget and security strategy. The committee, established by the government, warns that Turkey’s ambitions to restore its Ottoman-era influence could lead to heightened tensions with Israel, possibly escalating into conflict. The report highlights the risk of Syrian factions aligning with Turkey, creating a new and potent threat to Israel’s security. “The threat from Syria could evolve into something even more dangerous than the Iranian threat,” the report states, warning that Turkish-backed forces might act as proxies, fueling regional instability.

On December 26, 2024, about a month after the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect, Hizbullah supporters on social media circulated two messages by two previously unknown groups calling themselves the "Youth of the Villages of the Strip Bordering Occupied Palestine" and the "Youth of Beirut's Southern Dahiyeh."

In the statements, the groups announced their intention to wage armed resistance against the Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, with one of the groups even asking Hizbullah to provide it with equipment and training. The groups justified their decision to fight Israel by accusing it of violating the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement that was signed on November 27, 2024, and said that Israel is not deterred by the international parties charged with overseeing the ceasefire, nor by the Lebanese armed forces.

The situation of three French citizens held in Iran is worsening, with some being detained in conditions similar to torture, France’s foreign minister says, adding that future ties and sanctions lifting will depend on their fate.

“The situation of our compatriots held hostage in Iran is simply unacceptable; they have been unjustly detained for several years, in undignified conditions that, for some, fall within the definition of torture under international law,” Jean-Noel Barrot tells a conference of French ambassadors. “I say to the Iranian authorities: our hostages must be released. Our bilateral relations and the future of sanctions depend on it,” he says.

The Islamic Republic's forces are expected to operate near the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan province, with the forces' longest maritime exercise to take place in the Strait of Hormuz.

Exercises and military drills have doubled in Iran by the Islamic Republic's armed forces, largely in preparation for the incoming Trump administration in nearly two weeks, as well as the military attacks it took from Israeli forces this year, IRGC Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini told the Financial Times in a report published on early Tuesday. Around 30 maritime, land, and air drills across six provinces in the southern and western parts of Iran would continue for at least two more months, the report cited Naeini as saying, while he also claimed that these drills were "designed to counter 'new threats.'"

Trump added: "I am Israel’s best friend. I moved the embassy to Jerusalem—everything was good, including the Abraham Accords, and every major positive event in Israel recently was because of me.

President-elect Donald Trump, when asked about his warning that "there will be hell if the hostages aren't released by his inauguration," responded, "That is exactly what I meant. If the hostages are not released by the time I take office, there will be hell—no ‘don’t,’ there will be hell. They need to be released now." The President-elect made the statements on the Hugh Hewitt Podcast on Monday. Trump added, "I am Israel’s best friend. I moved the embassy to Jerusalem—everything was good, including the Abraham Accords, and every major positive event in Israel recently was because of me. I must also note that I support peace—now is the time."

The New York Times described the European Commission President’s COVID vaccine deal with the Pfizer CEO as "a striking alignment of political survival and corporate hustle."

A court in Liege, Belgium, is due to consider whether European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has legal immunity against corruption charges related to her murky involvement in the purchase of coronavirus vaccines. What is the scandal all about? Sputnik explores. In 2022, US media reported that von der Leyen had communicated with Albert Bourla, chief executive of the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, about clinching a long-term contract to purchase 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth €35 billion ($37.6 billion), even before they passed clinical trials.

Hopefully before any more mRNA or SA-mRNA vaccines roll out

A Louisiana man has become the first person in the United States to die of avian influenza, state health officials reported Monday.

The patient, who was older than 65 and had underlying medical conditions, was hospitalized weeks ago in critical condition with severe respiratory illness related to the H5N1 bird flu virus. The patient, whom people familiar with the investigation have identified as a man, had been in contact with sick and dead birds in backyard flocks on his property, state health officials said in a statement. The Louisiana patient’s death does not change the overall assessment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the immediate risk to the public’s health from H5N1 bird flu, which remains low.

Neighboring countries such as Cambodia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are closely monitoring the HMPV situation, having reported a few cases but no widespread outbreaks.

China is experiencing a surge in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), leading to overcrowded hospitals and raising public concern about a potential epidemic. The outbreak coincides with the winter season, which typically sees an increase in respiratory illnesses due to colder weather and more indoor activities facilitating the spread of viruses. El Financiero, BBC News, The Independent, Marca, ABP News, and Newsweek reported on the surge in HMPV patients in China, among other news outlets.

On December 31, 2024, the world received a year-end parting gift from the good folks at NIAID, Anthony Fauci’s old fiefdom at the National Institutes of Health. NIAID – the same unaccountable and secretive agency that Fauci used to fund the gain-of-function research of Ralph Baric at UNC Chapel Hill and the Bat Lady in Wuhan that resulted in Covid – has a new director, one Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.

Marrazzo and another NIAID colleague, Dr. Michael G. Ison, wrote a year-end editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine that accompanies a research paper on recent H5N1 Bird flu cases in the United States, as well as a case report of a lone case of severe illness associated with Bird flu in British Columbia.

The US dollar lost further ground as global reserve currency among many reserve currencies held by central banks. Its share has been zigzagging lower for many years as central banks have been diversifying their holdings to assets denominated in currencies other than the dollar.

And they’ve also been diversifying into gold. But the dollar remains by far the dominant global reserve currency. The share of USD-denominated foreign exchange reserves fell to 57.4% of total exchange reserves the lowest since 1994, according to the IMF’s COFER data for Q3 2024. USD-denominated foreign exchange reserves include US Treasury securities, US agency securities, US MBS, US corporate bonds, US stocks, and other USD-denominated assets held by central banks other than the Fed.

“2025 is going to see a lot of corporations joining the Bitcoin standard,” Bitwise CEO said.

The following report is by Coin Telegraph: Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says 2025 could see a boom in smaller, niche businesses aided by AI and tokenization, more corporate Bitcoin adoption, and an “unfreezing” of mergers and acquisitions that could benefit crypto. In a series of X posts on Jan. 5, Horsley said he sees the world “on the precipice of change” in 2025. Tokenization To Help Small Businesses In one of the X posts, Horsley also made some predictions about tokenization, arguing that most focus has been on demand-side benefits, such as democratizing access to money market funds, but the real revolutionary potential lies on the supply side, he said.

"They have a digital ghetto. And to only have raised up what praises him..."

In 2023, the former White House chief strategist suggested that Musk is a "total and complete phony," who is "owned lock, stock, and barrel by the Chinese Communist Party."Then last week, after Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy sparked a firestorm of criticism over H-1B visas, Bannon said that Musk and other tech companies utilizing H-1B labor "want a tech feudalism." And on Saturday, Bannon suggested that Musk has "masters in Beijing" during a Sunday episode of WarRoom in which Bannon discussed Musk's decision to change the algorithm on X to reduce "negativity."

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake has hit a Tibetan region near Mount Everest, sending tremors through Nepal’s capital city, Kathmandu, just before dawn on Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was located 57 miles from Lobuche in Nepal, along the mountainous border with Tibet in China. Data from the USGC showed that Everest, the world’s tallest mountain, itself experienced tremors of 4.5-magnitude. The USGC said of the region affected: ‘Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist.

Saudi Arabia’s Mecca, the holiest city according to Islam, has been hit by extreme weather.

Footage circulating on social media shows entire neighborhoods partially submerged amid the heavy rainfall. Men were seen forming human chains to rescue children who had become trapped in the flooding in the Al-Awali neighborhood southeast of Mecca. In another video, a man was seen rushing to the aid of a delivery driver who was toppled off his bike by floodwaters and was struggling to get up. Multiple cars and even a tourist bus were abandoned right in the middle of a road as floodwaters gushed in unexpectedly.

Today marks four years since the events of January 6th, 2021. In the four years since, of course, liberals on Capitol Hill and the mockingbird Liberal media have gone to great lengths to paint the people who protested that day as racist MAGA rednecks who wanted to topple their government.

Share