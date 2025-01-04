One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Public spaces could transform into surveillance hubs as the city redefines its approach to safety.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has rekindled alarm over privacy and surveillance in the wake of a tragic New Year’s Eve terror attack in New Orleans. Drawing parallels to the sweeping changes implemented in the aftermath of 9/11, Williams hinted at a push for heightened monitoring measures across the city and beyond, citing European surveillance systems as a model. The attack, carried out by 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, left at least 15 dead and 35 injured on Bourbon Street. Jabbar, driving a white pickup truck, plowed through a crowd of people before being killed in a confrontation with law enforcement. While authorities continue to investigate the incident, Williams took to the airwaves to outline what he believes is a necessary response: more pervasive surveillance.

"They are the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed..."

Update (1801ET): The details surrounding Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger continue to drip - with two 'manifesto' letters found in the Cybertruck itself, and another 'manifesto' he emailed to former Navy SEAL Sam Shoemate. In the letters found in the Cybertruck, Livelsberger described the USA as "terminally ill," and said his actions were meant as a "wake-up call," and not a terrorist attack. The most intriguing, however, is the email he sent to Shoemate - in which he warns that the "drones" seen around the United States over the last month are using "gravatic propulsion systems," which only China and the United States possess.

The SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, faced bomb threats on Friday, prompting an FBI investigation.

Multiple callers threatened to blow up the Starship rocket at the facility. The FBI's San Antonio office is investigating the "possible bomb threats," as reported by a San Antonio-based news organisation. The SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting an investigation by the FBI. The Starbase, located in Boca Chica in Brownsville, serves as a launching base for the Elon Musk-owned space technology company.

A group of anti-Trump leftists is set to gather during President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inaugural week for an event featuring a cornucopia of far-left speakers from pro-BLM activists, pro-Hamas politicians, and anti-white authors to foreign-funded media personalities.

The 2025 “Peace Ball,” set to be held in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 18, is being presented by the Busboys and Poets, a chain of restaurant-bookstore bars in the Washington, D.C. area. Headlining the event are speakers like Ibram X. Kendi, known for his anti-white books like How to be an Antiracist. Kendi was given millions to open his own research center, but despite accumulating over $40 million, he produced virtually no research and laid off half of his workers in 2023.

James Simpson exposes the left’s ruthless strategy to manufacture crises, weaponize chaos, and systematically dismantle America’s foundations, revealing their ultimate goal: to subjugate a free nation under a socialist regime while exploiting every weakness in the name of justice.

RAIR Foundation USA was honored to conduct an exclusive interview with author and speaker James Simpson about his latest book, Manufactured Crisis: The War to End America. Simpson, a prominent voice in exposing the dangers of Marxism and communism, has dedicated his career to detailing how leftist strategies are systematically dismantling the foundations of Western society. This new book delves into the left’s calculated use of crises to reshape America and the West, drawing on historical tactics and contemporary examples.

The Republican has kept his position after an extended round of voting on Capitol Hill US House Speaker Mike Johnson has been re-elected, in a narrow, party-lines vote. Johnson was elected after a pause in voting, with multiple Republicans initially refusing to back him.

Johnson was elected on Friday by 218 votes to 215, with Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie the sole member of the GOP to vote against him. All 215 House Democrats voted for New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. With Republicans holding a slim 219-215 majority in the House, Johnson could afford only two defections. When voting opened earlier on Friday, Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Keith Self of Texas joined Massie in opposing Johnson’s nomination.

Mexican President Claudi Sheinbaum has indicated that she is ready to accept millions of illegal aliens set to be deported under the incoming administration.

During her daily press briefing, Shenbaum said that in cases where the U.S. would not return them to their home countries, Mexico would be willing to accept them. “We can collaborate through different mechanisms,” she said, although did not mention any specific details about what this may entail. “There will be time to speak with the United States government if these deportations really happen, but we will receive them here, we are going to receive them properly and we have a plan,” she continued.

Ottawa appears ready to establish its first Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) preclearance site on U.S. soil in 2025.

Preclearance will allow travellers bound for Canada through a Quebec-New York border crossing to clear customs while still stateside. U.S. border agents have maintained a similar presence in Canada since 1952 under varying agreements and currently operate preclearance sites at eight major Canadian airports and a marine site in B.C. Like those interactions with U.S. customs and border security agents, Canadian border security officers at the new preclearance area will inspect travellers and goods — screening for dangerous and illicit items as they would at any staffed port of entry — to determine whether they can leave the U.S. and enter Canada.

Here's what life in Canada's capital city is like in 2025. "Canada is DYING" - 7 Reasons Why THOUSANDS are Leaving Forever!

The renewed call comes after US President-elect Donald Trump expressed interest in purchasing the island

Greenland’s prime minister, Mute Egede, has renewed calls for independence from Denmark after US President-elect Donald Trump expressed interest in purchasing the Arctic island. In his New Year’s address, Egede stressed the need to “remove the obstacles to cooperation –which we can describe as the shackles of the colonial era –and move on,” signaling a potential referendum on independence. “Our cooperation with other countries and our trade relations cannot continue to take place solely through Denmark,” he said. “Work has already begun on creating the framework for Greenland as an independent state.”

WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Poland launched its presidency of the Council of the European Union on Friday mired in a diplomatic row with Hungary that underscored a deepening sense of political disunity across Europe just as it confronts a raft of major global challenges.

Saddled with a sluggish economy, the EU is bracing for the return of Donald Trump to the White House this month on an "America First" platform and the possible imposition of U.S. tariffs on European exports. It also faces deteriorating trade relations with China and Russia's grinding war in Ukraine, all at a time when the EU's two leading powers, France and Germany, are distracted by domestic political upheaval. Against this gloomy backdrop, Poland is seeking a leading role in shaping European policy, especially on security.

The EU’s largest economy is expected to shrink for a third consecutive year in 2025, marking the longest downturn since WWII

The German economy is on course for its longest post-war recession, with a third consecutive year of contraction projected for 2025, according to the Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI). The institute predicts a 0.1% decline in 2025, following contractions of 0.3% in 2023 and 0.2% in 2024. This economic slump surpasses the two-year downturn of the early 2000s and reflects the compounded effects of an energy crisis, persistent inflation, and the Covid-19 pandemic. “The German economy is in the midst of its greatest crisis in post-war history,” HRI chief economist Bert Rurup said.

Sevim Dagdelen has accused her country’s government of “happily watching the destruction of European industry”

Germany should respond to the rising energy prices caused by Ukraine's refusal to transit Russian gas to EU countries by repairing and reactivating the Nord Stream pipelines, leftist German MP Sevim Dagdelen has proposed. Ukraine refused to extend its transit contract with Russia’s Gazprom beyond the end of 2024, cutting off the flow of natural gas fomr Russia to Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Italy and Moldova. Ukraine’s decision caused EU gas prices to spike to €50 per megawatt hour, a figure unseen since October 2023.

Airports across Germany have been hit by a IT outage that has sparked huge delays for arrivals outside of the Schengen zone.

The outage has affected federal police systems used to check incoming passengers, Bild newspaper reported on Friday, citing the police. 'Our colleagues have to do a lot of things manually that the system used to do. 'We're still managing to get it done at the moment,' said a police spokesperson responsible for Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest. Federal police were not immediately available for comment and the cause of disruption is not yet known.

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The severing of one of Russia's last gas export routes to Europe is being felt most painfully in a small, mainly Russian-speaking breakaway region of Moldova that has for decades looked to Moscow for protection.

Russian-backed separatists split from Moldova as the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, winning de facto independence for the region of some 450,000 people known as Transdniestria. Russia maintains about 1,500 troops there and long provided free gas. That ended on New Year's Day when Ukraine, nearly three years after Moscow's full-scale invasion, refused to extend a transit deal letting Russia pump gas across its territory to central and eastern Europe.

Since 1944, the U.S. dollar has been the base currency for global foreign reserves and the currency used for 90 percent of trade across nations.

This has given the U.S. untold economic advantages that many other governments deem unfair. Central banks around the world maintain treasury reserves in the form of gold and foreign currencies, the majority of which are denominated in U.S. dollars. We use the greenback to import goods and to pay for foreign debts, which are mostly denominated in the American currency.

"Rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice...

The UK's Labour party is under fire for its refusal to back a public inquiry into historic sexual abuse by grooming gangs in Oldham, with critics accusing the party of prioritizing political optics over justice for victims. The decision has sparked outrage, with Elon Musk branding it "disgraceful" and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch calling for a long-overdue national inquiry into rape gangs. "2025 must be the year the victims start to get justice," Badenoch declared. At the center of the controversy is Labour’s safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, who insisted that the decision to launch an investigation was "for Oldham Council alone."

In Abbiategrasso (Milan), a group of young vandals attacked firefighters with fireworks while they were putting out a blaze. Unacceptable. These criminals belong in prison.

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on what is expected to be his final overseas trip in office this weekend, traveling to South Korea, Japan and France.

The State Department announces that Blinken would visit Seoul, Tokyo and Paris beginning Sunday. In South Korea, which is in the midst of political turmoil following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japan, Blinken intends to highlight the expansion of US cooperation with both nations as part of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

Recent reports in the Arabic and Turkish media and social media claim that Turkey intends to establish new military bases in Syria as part of a defense agreement with the new Syrian government formed by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) under the leadership of Ahmed Al-Sharaa (aka Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani).

Turkey has been the primary supporter of HTS, which has a jihadist background[1] and which launched the offensive that resulted in the downfall of Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad regime on December 8, 2024. With the fall of this regime and the decline in the status of its two biggest allies, Russia and Iran, in Syria, Turkey has seized the opportunity to try to significantly increase its influence in the country in the domain of defense (among other fields) – in an apparent attempt to turn Syria into a Turkish protectorate.

The next move will be to encourage the Sunnis in Lebanon to slaughter the Shiites. Hezbollah might soon find out that Israel is its smallest problem.

At the start of 2024, Iran appeared to be riding high: ever closer to the threshold of nuclear weapons, its regional allies harassed Israel on multiple fronts and its Yemeni acolytes the Houthis choked commercial traffic from the Red Sea.

85-year-old Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's method of projecting power abroad and tightening his grip at home appeared to be working. What a difference a year makes. Tehran's affiliates Palestinian Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah have been decimated by Israel while Islamist rebels hostile to Iran toppled Syria's Assad dynasty, a key ally. Iran is now adrift in a decisive year, Kamran Matin, an international relations scholar at the University of Sussex told the Eye for Iran podcast.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday expressed Tehran's readiness for renewed talks with world powers aimed at breaking the long-standing deadlock over its disputed nuclear program.

The remarks were the among the clearest yet signaling that Iran, faced with a bevy of economic and military setbacks, sought to ease isolation due to intensify under a second presidency of Donald Trump through talks. Negotiations should be aimed "at reaching an agreement," Araghchi said in an interview with China's state-run CCTV network.

Gaps between Israel and Hamas reportedly remain on almost all issues being negotiated; Israel said considering reducing Gaza aid after Trump’s inauguration to squeeze Hamas further

A mid-level Israeli hostage negotiating team held talks on Friday with Qatari mediators, who were also hosting Hamas representatives in Doha for parallel discussions, in efforts to overcome sustained differences between the warring parties. Talks had stalled for roughly a week and a half after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called back Israel’s negotiating team from Qatar for internal deliberations on December 25. Since then, optimism about the potential for a deal before US President-elect Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration waned.

It may be too dangerous for UNRWA to operate in Gaza and parts of the West Bank without communications with Israel, officials claimed.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a UN aid agency for Palestinians shrouded in controversy, may be preparing to close for good, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing UN officials. The agency, which works throughout the Middle East, has been embroiled in controversy after it was discovered that several of its workers participated in Hamas’s October 7 massacre in 2023. Since Hamas’s murder of 1200 people and the resulting war, the IDF has highlighted that numerous UNRWA employees hold second jobs as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

The US Navy launched Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) at weapon production and storage facilities belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen on Tuesday, CENTCOM announced early Saturday.

US forces reportedly used guided-missile destroyers from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which was operating in the Red Sea at the time of the missile precision strikes.

The European Commission president will continue to conduct “official business” from her personal residence in Hanover

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, 66, has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia, resulting in the cancelation of official engagements for the next several weeks. Stefan De Keersmaeker, a spokesperson for the European Commission, confirmed her condition on Friday, stating that planned trips to Lisbon, Portugal and Gdansk, Poland would be rescheduled for a later date. “The president has canceled her external engagements for the first two weeks of January. She is dealing with a severe pneumonia,” he said, as cited by Politico.

The administration is committing an additional $306 million toward battling the virus, and will distribute the money before President-elect Donald J. Trump takes office.

The Biden administration, in a final push to shore up the nation’s pandemic preparedness before President-elect Donald J. Trump takes office, announced on Thursday that it would nearly double the amount of money it was committing to ward off a potential outbreak of bird flu in humans. Federal health officials have been keeping a close eye on H5N1, a strain of avian influenza that is highly contagious and lethal to chickens, and has spread to cattle. The virus has not yet demonstrated that it can spread efficiently among people.

"...we are seeing now is an increasing amount of respiratory disease and norovirus that is really all over the US..."

Some states reinstated mask mandates as so-called health “experts” claim holiday social gatherings have caused an increase in four different types of viral infections, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday. The “quad-demic” consists of a surge in infections caused by the flu, COVID-19, the respiratory illness RSV and norovirus, commonly called the stomach flu, according to the outlet. Headlines about the quadruple threat emerged just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, fresh after talk about the risk of bird flu fell flat.

Nationwide Emergency Declared Amid Unprecedented Health Crisis

China has reportedly declared a state of emergency as a severe outbreak of multiple respiratory viruses, including Influenza A, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, overwhelms healthcare systems across the nation. The alarming situation has strained hospitals, exhausted medical staff, and pushed crematoriums beyond their capacity.

A thick, 'mysterious' fog has descended upon a wide swath of the US, sparking fears of another 'Operation Sea Spray.'

For one week in September of 1950, the US Navy sprayed massive amounts of bacteria into the air two miles off the coast of San Francisco, California. The aim of this secret biological warfare experiment was to learn how vulnerable large US cities like San Francisco would be to a biowarfare attack by terrorists. The bacteria used were Serratia marcescens, which can cause respiratory issues and meningitis, and Bacillus atrophaeus that can be lethal immunocompromised individuals. At the time, the Navy believed these bacteria were harmless to humans. But when Bay Area residents began rushing to the hospital, it became clear that was not the case.

After the global instability which characterised 2024, there is widespread hope that this coming year will provide some much-needed respite from chaos.

Investors seem to disagree, though, at least if we look at the asset everyone is talking about this January: gold. The consensus seems to be that gold will be a strong performer in 2025 just as it was in 2024 — which, implicitly, means investors are betting that many more global changes are afoot. Gold started 2024 at $2046 per ounce. On 1 January this year, it was priced at $2622 — an increase of just over 28%. For context, in that same period the S&P500 index only saw total returns of around 25%. Even in a good year for the stock market, those who parked their money in gold found themselves laughing all the way to the bank.

The New Zealand Treasury’s Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update predicts a cyclical downturn with 0.5% economic growth in the current fiscal year ending June 2025. But it’s likely to be worse than that. The Department of Statistics has reported a 1% contraction in the September quarter.

Damien Grant, argues that the country is facing serious economic issues due to poor decisions over three decades, including low productivity growth, a generous social welfare system and a complex set of rules hindering development. However, the most damaging to the economy is that New Zealand values ideological conformity over the truth. “We cancel those we disagree with rather than engage in debate which means we will not tackle any of the really hard issues,” Grant says.

International Man: Looking at the intersection of finance, economics, politics, and culture, what is your most significant prediction for 2025?

What major event or trend should people prepare for that most are currently overlooking? Doug Casey: The trends that appeared, seemingly against all odds, in 2024 are going to accelerate. The climate changed with the election of Trump. That was emblematic, but similar things are happening in other countries. The conservative/libertarian AfD will likely oust the current German government, which resembles that of the old East Germany. Castro’s son will be dethroned in Canada. And almost everywhere, even the media, has come to recognize that the Milei revolution in Argentina is succeeding.

This new year officially marks the start of a new generation of people. Generation Alpha has come to an end and thus marks the new: Generation Beta.

Babies born starting on January 1st, and for the next 14 years proceeding, will make up Generation Beta, which will undoubtably step into a rapidly altering paradigm shift around the world. Generation Beta are those born between 2025 and 2039. McCrindle, an Australian social research group led by generational analyst Mark McCrindle, highlights what they believe Gen Beta will have to undergo as they age-up in this rapidly transforming world.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink successfully implanted its first brain chip in a human patient, aiming to enable telepathic communication and treat neurological disorders, though the technology’s long-term implications remain uncertain.

Elon Musk, the tech mogul known for his ambitious ventures into space, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, has now set his sights on the human brain. His company, Neuralink, recently made headlines by successfully implanting its first brain chip in a human patient. While Musk touts this as a groundbreaking leap toward telepathic communication and curing neurological disorders, the implications of such technology demand a closer, more cautious examination.

Millions across the central and eastern U.S. are bracing for a major winter storm expected to dump heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain, with dangerous travel conditions and power outages anticipated through the first weekend of 2025.

A major winter storm is expected to bring severe winter weather across the central and eastern United States through the first weekend of 2025, with snow, freezing rain, and thunderstorms anticipated in many areas. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), confidence continues to grow regarding a significant winter storm expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, January 4 – 5, bringing a mix of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

The criminal, off the books UFO reverse engineering programs that are being withheld from us. Done in secret without the knowledge of the president, without the knowledge of Congress, without the knowledge of the American citizens. People have died. People have been kidnaped. People, have been murdered, mass murdered. And that's what we want to talk about.

