A passenger flight had to abort landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington DC the day before American Airlines Flight 5342 collided in midair with a helicopter.

Republic Airways Flight 4514 was forced to back out of touching down and had to make a second approach after a helicopter appeared near its flight path. That's according to an audio recording from air traffic control captured on Tuesday and heard by The Washington Post. Flightradar data for the flight shows the plane had been travelling from Windsor Locks in Connecticut to the city and had to dramatically gain altitude shortly after descending on Reagan National Airport. It eventually landed safely.

The recent collision involving an American Airlines flight and a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport may have been partly caused by staffing issues at the airport’s air traffic control tower. An internal Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety report highlighted that the tower’s staffing levels were “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic” during the incident.

On Wednesday evening, a single air traffic controller was responsible for managing both helicopter activity in the vicinity and the movements of aircraft departing from and landing at the airport. Two controllers typically fulfill these duties. This practice is part of a broader staffing challenge that the tower has faced for several years, with the current workforce falling nearly one-third below the ideal number of fully certified controllers. As of September 2023, the tower had 19 certified controllers, many working extended hours to meet needs.

Three wildfires have erupted near North Carolina towns that were severely impacted by Hurricane Helene last year.

The first wildfire, called the Crooked Creek Fire, started in McDowell County on Wednesday. It burned nearly 250 acres and was only 55% contained. A second wildfire, the North Fork Fire, started hours after the Crooked Creek Fire burned 60 acres and is 0% contained. The McDowell County Emergency Services stated, “Local fire departments are on scene and working in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to provide structure protection and monitor fire behavior.”

"I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first..."

President Donald Trump on Jan. 30 alleged that the midair crash that killed 67 people near Ronald Reagan National Airport was influenced by the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The accident - the deadliest U.S. plane crash since November 2001 - occurred at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 29. Trump accused former President Joe Biden of weakening hiring standards for air traffic controllers, alleging that the Transportation Department led by former Secretary Pete Buttigieg prioritized hiring “[controllers] with severe disabilities.”

President Donald J. Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, announced on Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has halted all grant funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) aiding illegal immigrants entering the United States.

Under former President Joe Biden’s Democrat-controlled White House, DHS funneled almost $400 million to various far-left NGOs that assisted with housing, food, and job placement for the millions of illegal immigrants who entered the country under his watch. During the final year of the Biden government, federal officials across a number of departments and agencies directed nearly $640 million in taxpayer dollars to be spent on assistance for illegal immigrants. However, the DHS grant program was one of the most onerous examples, directly funding highly partisan NGOs—some of which promote radical, anti-American ideologies.

The US Treasury Department said on Thursday it was withdrawing from a global body of central banks and regulators devoted to exploring ways to police climate risk in the financial system.

"The US Department of the Treasury's (Treasury) Federal Insurance Office (FIO) today notified the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) that it is withdrawing its membership," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has set a Saturday deadline to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada.

The administration asserts that these tariffs will remain until both neighboring countries take substantial measures to curb the flow of unauthorized migrants and illicit drugs into the United States. This announcement follows a recent agreement with Colombia, where the threat of similar tariffs led the Marxist president to fold like a cheap suit and begin accepting deported migrants.

An across-the-board 25 per cent tariff, experts say, would be devastating to the Canadian economy, largely because of a decline in the value of the loonie.

Life could soon be getting more expensive, thanks to Donald Trump. If the U.S. president sparks a trade war by slapping a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports this weekend, expect everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to filling up at the gas station to cost you more — in a hurry. And that’s even if Canada doesn’t retaliate by taxing American imports, experts say. The biggest reason? The Canadian dollar would take a pounding, making almost everything we import more expensive, says supply chain guru Fraser Johnson.

Freeland is a World Economic Forum trustee, something she is now trying to scrub from the internet.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will require BRICS member countries to commit to neither creating a new BRICS currency nor back any other currency to replace the US dollar, or they will face 100% tariffs.

Trump has also previously warned BRICS nations Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa from replacing the U.S. dollar.

Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov's statements come after Russia vastly updated its nuclear doctrine.

Russia may need to expand and upgrade its nuclear arsenal, already the world's largest, to counter the threat it faces from the West, a Russian diplomat said in an article published on Thursday. "In the emerging realities, it is no longer possible to talk about strategic (nuclear) stability in its classical bilateral context," Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov told International Affairs, a Russian journal. He said an arms race was underway and that there were now various countries developing missile technology.

The incident at German Rheinmetall’s subsidiary in Spain injured six employees

An explosion at the ammunition factory of Rheinmetall’s subsidiary in the southeastern Spanish municipality of Murcia on Thursday injured six workers, one of whom is in serious condition. The German arms giant is a major supplier of weapons to Ukraine. The incident at the industrial site in Javali Viejo occurred at approximately 4:20pm, according to emergency services. Multiple employees, aged between 30 and 52, suffered burns, contusions, and smoke inhalation. A 52-year-old man sustained a traumatic brain injury. Five people were taken to a hospital, while another man received treatment at the site.

Calin Georgescu anticipates an “inevitable” transition of Ukrainian lands to their historic owners, including Bucharest

Calin Georgescu, the politician whose first-round victory in the Romanian presidential election was overturned by the Constitutional Court, has argued that the borders claimed by Ukraine were artificially drawn and will inevitably change. A staunch critic of Western policies, Georgescu made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview on YouTube in which he dicussed changes to European borders after World War II, which resulted in a transfer of territories to Soviet Ukraine. Georgescu said he expects Ukraine to be fragmented as part of a peace deal with Russia, along historical lines.

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Norway's eurosceptic Centre Party quit the government on Thursday in a dispute over the adoption of European Union energy policies, leaving the centre-left Labour Party to rule alone eight months before an election.

The announcement by Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum deprives Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere of his only coalition partner and eight of the 20 members of his cabinet, including the defence, finance and justice ministers. Labour, which has held power since 2021, could now govern alone until the next election is held in September but it lacks a majority in parliament and trails right-wing parties in opinion polls.

Nigel Farage’s Reform Party has unveiled a ‘Let The People Vote’ campaign in response to what they describe as a disgraceful collusion between the Labour government and Conservative-led County Councils to cancel municipal elections scheduled for May 1, particularly in regions where Reform enjoys significant support.

The campaign was announced alongside a new Party Political Broadcast (PPB), which includes dramatic projections onto the Houses of Parliament, displaying messages such as “Dictators Cancel Elections,” “Let The People Vote,” “Britain is Broken,” and “Britain Needs Reform.” A UK government white paper issued last year claimed that “restructuring” of local authorities across the country could lead to indefinite postponement of people’s democratic rights to cast a vote for their representatives.

A Chinese-backed spamouflage operation posing as Spanish nationals sought to use the catastrophic flooding that hit Valencia, Spain, in October to instigate the overthrow of the country’s government.

Disguising themselves as Safeguard Defenders and allegedly based in Spain‘s capital of Madrid, the Chinese agents were active from November through January on the Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), BlueSky, and TikTok social media platforms. The social media accounts—comprised of Chinese operatives posing as Westerners—posted and amplified content critical of both Spain’s central government in Madrid and of Carlos Mazon, Valencia’s regional governor. The posts, predominantly in English and Spanish, focused primarily on the deadly floods that resulted in the deaths of 200 people.

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Belgian airspace reopened on Thursday after a closure lasting a little over an hour due to a technical issue with air traffic controllers' Skeyes computer system, Brussels airport said on social media platform X.

The disruption ended after Skeyes rebooted its system, a Sketes spokesperson told local media. The closure forced a flight carrying Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to a meeting with European Commission officials in Brussels to turn around and return to Slovakia, a spokesperson for the country's EU representative office said. A Skeyes spokesperson told local news broadcaster VRT that it became clear at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) that the air traffic control system used to manage Belgian airspace was "not functioning properly".

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Swedish prime minister said the shooting of an anti-Islam campaigner just hours before a trial verdict was due on Thursday over his burning the Koran might be linked to a foreign power, and police arrested five people over the killing.

Salwan Momika, 38, an Iraqi refugee, was shot in a house in Sodertalje town near Stockholm on Wednesday. A prosecutor ordered that the five people be detained, police said, without specifying if the gunman was among them. Momika had burned and desecrated copies of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, either in public or in social media broadcasts in 2023.

The West is enforcing Sharia through its own courts, silencing critics of Islam while unleashing jihadists to finish the job on the streets.

The West is at a breaking point. The cold-blooded execution of Islam critic Salwan Momika on Swedish soil is not just an isolated act of violence—it is a declaration of war against freedom of speech, the rule of law, and Western civilization itself. And yet, the very governments entrusted to protect their citizens are not only failing but actively enabling the rise of Sharia enforcement in Europe.

Mainstream media assured us Assad's ouster would lead to "freedom"...

Last month the de facto leader of Syria, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani (aka Ahmad al-Sharaa), told Al Arabiya TV that it would take up to four years in hold new elections after Assad was ousted and fled the country on Dec. 8. This obviously undemocratic pronouncement was met with silence among Western leaders, who had long supported the anti-Assad 'revolution' and regime change efforts. In a 'victory' speech given Wednesday night, Jolani declared himself president of Syria, claiming that this would be for an unspecified transitional period. "We announce the appointment of Commander Ahmad al-Sharaa as head of state during the transitional period. He will assume the duties of the president of the Syrian Arab Republic and represent the country in international forums," a statement said.

The revolution in Syria and the takeover of the country by the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) organization, which has jihadist roots,[1] poses a dilemma for the Egyptian regime, which over the years supported the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, and must now decide how to treat the new Syrian leadership.[2]

Egypt has made initial contact with this leadership, in the form of a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani, but it has not yet officially recognized the new Syrian government nor established a continuous diplomatic relationship with it.

US President unfazed by Egypt and Jordan rejecting his plan which would see them taking in Palestinian Arabs from Gaza: They’re going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday once again talked about the idea he floated of Egypt and Jordan taking in Palestinian Arabs from Gaza. Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed confidence that Egypt and Jordan would indeed cooperate with the idea, even though both countries’ leaders have already rejected it. “They will do it, they will do it. They’re going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it,” Trump stated.

Second release gets out of control, hostile crowds surge toward Israeli hostages

Eight hostages – three Israelis and five Thais – were released from captivity in the Gaza Strip and successfully transferred to Israeli territory on Thursday. Shortly after 9 a.m. local time, Hamas began the release ceremony of Agam Berger, a 20-year-old female IDF soldier kidnapped with her comrades from their outpost in Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. She was released in Jabaliya, a town in northern Gaza, which Hamas’ posters adorning the stage claimed was the “Givati Brigade’s grave.” The terror group again choreographed and filmed a release ceremony, although slightly less elaborate than the release of Berger’s four comrades last weekend.

Key Trump envoy joins crowds at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv to watch chaotic release of three Israelis, five Thais; Smotrich hails US’s ‘new, moral’ approach under Trump

US President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff met with Israeli government officials on Thursday as well as with four IDF soldiers who were released from Hamas captivity last week, as part of his visit to Israel and Gaza over the last few days. After meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Wednesday, Witkoff met with Dermer, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday morning.

Despite family being slated for release in first stage of ceasefire, mother and two young boys, Ariel and Kfir, remain in captivity in Gaza, with grave concern for their lives

Israel has demanded that Hamas clarify the condition of hostages Shiri Bibas and her two small boys, Ariel and Kfir, whom the Palestinian terror group is holding in the Gaza Strip, Hebrew media reported Wednesday. The three are set to be returned to Israel in the ongoing first phase of the ceasefire and hostage deal that halted the war started by Hamas in October 2023.

In interview with Megyn Kelly, US Secretary of State says Hamas cannot be governing Gaza after the ceasefire ends: If the people who are in charge of Gaza are the same guys that created October 7th, then we still have the same problem.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday gave an extensive interview to journalist Megyn Kelly, discussing the ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, among other topics. Asked whether he expects some of the American hostages to be released in the first phase of the deal, Rubio replied, “I expect we will, because that's the agreement that was made”.

Hezbollah's war damage compensation for citizens displaced by the group's conflict with Israel, funded by Iran, are being postponed, according to a letter from a Lebanese micro-finance institution.

"For technical reasons, the payment of compensation bills is postponed until a maximum of February 10, 2025, and the other business of the institution continues as usual, including the disbursement of loans, withdrawals and deposits in accounts, and other business," read the letter by Hezbollah’s financial institution Al Qard Al Hassan. The letter was revealed by Washington Institute senior fellow Hanin Ghaddar on X who alleges this is why Hezbollah is vying for control of the Finance Ministry in the new government, urging the prime minister to resist.

Aformer representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei revealed on Thursday that regional setbacks have stoked high-level criticism of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the leader of its foreign operations Esmail Qaani.

"Now that Syria has fallen, some say, ‘What kind of Quds Force is this, and Qaani is incapable," Ali Shirazi told news website Khabar online, which described the discussions as having occurred in so-called revolutionary circles. Citing the fall of the Assad dynasty in Syria to hardline Sunni Islamist rebels, Shirazi related that criticism centers around comparing Qaani to his fearsome predecessor.

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The first central bank meetings of 2025 suggest it will be a year in which policymakers go their own way as economic paths diverge, as the United States holds interest rates steady, the euro zone cuts, and outlier Japan is firmly in hiking mode.

That's a change from last year where the global consensus was for cautious rate cuts, with seven of the world's 10 major, developed-market central banks easing policy.

Get ready for more soap opera drama and bickering to come.

Yesterday the Federal Reserve expectedly held interest rates steady at 4.0% for January, and once again gave vague statements about what their actions will be moving forward. The Fed’s non-action irritated President Trump, who has demanded that the Fed make steep interest rate cuts. In a statement, the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) wrote: Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. The unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in recent months, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated.

Patel’s opposition to warrants raises questions about how he plans to safeguard Americans’ data while preventing intelligence overreach.

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, has contradicted Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard and has voiced opposition to requiring a warrant for searches under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), arguing that such a mandate would hinder national security operations. During his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Patel defended the current process, which allows the government to access vast amounts of data from social media platforms, email services, and other sources without obtaining a case-by-case warrant. While this data collection is intended for foreign targets, the FBI has also conducted searches on Americans without prior judicial approval.

US military personnel have reportedly utilized an early version of the Chinese startup’s AI for months

Pentagon staff have been downloading an early version the Chinese startup’s generative artificial intelligence model onto their workstations since the fall of 2024, according to Bloomberg. The Pentagon’s IT experts only moved to partially block DeepSeek usage after its recent surge in popularity. Earlier this month, DeepSeek unveiled its latest open-source AI model, R1, which its creators claim has outperformed leading products from US developers, including OpenAI’s flagship o1, in some cases. The model’s accessibility – allowing anyone to download and run it on their own servers for free – has stirred the open-source community and triggered a a sell-off of US tech stocks on Monday.

An OpenAI safety researcher has described the global race toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) as a “very risky gamble, with significant downsides” for humanity, announcing his unexpected resignation from the organization.

Steven Adler, who has been at the forefront of safety-related research and program development for product launches and speculative long-term AI systems at OpenAI, has joined other prominent AI researchers in expressing their concerns regarding the rapid evolution of these technologies. In a series of posts on social media platform X, Adler articulated his apprehensions about the accelerating pace of AI advancement. According to Daily Mail, He stated, “An AGI race is a very risky gamble, with significant downsides,” and further expressed that he is personally “quite alarmed” by the speed of AI development.

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked southern Texas Wednesday night, striking nearly 45 miles southwest of the city of San Antonio.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the seismic event at 9:26pm CT near Falls City, measuring it at a depth of about 2.3 miles. The quake ranks as the third-strongest earthquake ever to hit South Texas, following a magnitude 4.8 quake in 2011 and a 4.7 quake in February 2024 that also hit near Falls City. Wednesday's earthquake was followed by a magnitude 2.6 aftershock that struck 10.5 miles south-southeast of Stockdale, Texas around 1:17am Thursday. No damages or injuries have been reported from either of the quakes.

Astronomers have raised alarms over an asteroid measuring approximately the width of a full-size football pitch, which is projected to make a close approach to Earth in just seven years.

The object, believed to measure between 40 and 100 meters in diameter, was first detected on Christmas Day by a specialized telescope located in Chile, dedicated to monitoring space objects that could pose a threat to our planet. Upon detailed analysis of its trajectory, it has been determined that this asteroid is currently retreating from Earth at an astounding speed of approximately 38,000 miles per hour. However, its orbital path indicates that it will come dangerously close to our planet around the holiday season in 2032, specifically on December 22.

Blackburn: "Who flew on Epstein’s plane? Will you help me expose who helped him with these trafficking rings?" Patel: "100%. Child trafficking has no place here, and I’ll make sure the truth comes out if confirmed as FBI director."

