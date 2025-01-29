One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive order ‘Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,’ making it “the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

“Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions,” the order reads, denouncing such gender transitions as “a stain on our Nation’s history.”

President Donald J. Trump swiftly implemented his agenda during his first week in office through a series of executive orders.

The directives—nearly 40 in total—impact a range of federal policy areas, including immigration, environmental regulation, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, lawfare, and health research. Among the more ambitious executive orders is an attempt to change birthright citizenship, which has already drawn two separate Democrat-backed legal challenges. President Trump also moved to reverse former President Joe Biden’s restrictions on oil exploration and withdrew federal support for discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and transgender-related directives.

"Seems like an easy thing to say out loud… Weird this was kept under such secrecy. Transparency is beautiful."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided much-needed transparency regarding the "dronegate" incident that sparked nationwide concerns over potential threats from China and Russia. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Leavitt said the drones spotted over New Jersey and New York in December had been authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration for "research purposes." "An update on the New Jersey drones. After research and study, the drones flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones are hobbyist and recreational drones that enjoy flying drones," Leavitt said during her press conference.

"I think the United States is entitled to that. And everything will be made right here in the USA 100%."

Speaking at a Republican dinner in Florida while commending the recent confirmation of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Trump confirmed after landing at Joint Base Andrews that he'd signed four executive orders on the plane - including one for the Iron Dome. The other EOs include restrictions on transgender service in the military, and the termination of DEI at the Pentagon. "Pete Hegseth, who's going to be great, by the way… I think he's going to be fantastic," Trump said at the dinner. "I know him very well. I think he's going to be fantastic."

A judge temporarily blocked Trump’s order to freeze federal funding on public loans and grants.

Judge Loren AliKhan, a Biden appointee, granted a temporary stay on Trump’s plan to freeze federal funding. On Monday, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) put a temporary pause of agency grant, loan and other financial assistance programs. “The American people elected Donald J. Trump to be President of the United States and gave him a mandate to increase the impact of every federal taxpayer dollar. In Fiscal Year 2024,of the nearly $10 trillion that the Federal Government spent, more than $3 trillion was Federal financial assistance, such as grants and loans,” the OMB said.

Officials have begun a large-scale nuclear incident exercise in New York amid fears of WWIII.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the exercise includes military aircraft, personnel who will carry out scenario threats to be ready 'to respond in the event of a nuclear incident in the United States or overseas.' The drills began Sunday, but the agency said the public may now see personnel practising out in the opening. The exercise ends on January 31. 'The training exercise will not pose risks to area residents. Please do not be alarmed by the activity,' the FBI shared in a statement. The agency emphasized that such training exercises have been conducted twice a year across the nation since 2012.

Officials for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have been placed on paid (!) leave after allegedly trying to circumvent President Donald Trump's executive orders, according to a memorandum sent to agency staffers on Jan. 27.

USAID officials identified several actions that "appeared to be designed to circumvent the President’s Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people," according to acting administrator, Jason Gray. "As a result, we have placed a number of USAID employees on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice while we complete our analysis of these actions," he added.

‘The outlook for higher education is dire,’ group states

Scholars should “loudly oppose” and resist compliance with the Trump administration, the American Association of University Professors said in a new report. Titled “Against Anticipatory Obedience,” the report, published this month, states the re-election of Donald Trump poses significant threats to higher education, including potential assaults on tenure and academic freedom.

After RAIR’s groundbreaking investigation and social media exposé on Catholic Charities and other refugee resettlement groups, we sparked international attention and ignited a national conversation about their controversial role in aiding illegal migrants, undermining ICE, and exploiting taxpayer dollars to fuel the refugee resettlement racket.

Catholic Charities USA, a long-standing organization with deep ties to the federal government, has come under fire for its shocking role in undermining U.S. immigration law. At the heart of the controversy is a video produced by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Refugee & Immigration Services Program that was exposed on X yesterday by RAIR Foundation’s founder Amy Mek, openly coaching illegal migrants on how to dodge Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Republican-led Senate has initiated a formal hearing to address concerns over Panama’s alleged violations of the Panama Canal treaties.

The hearing, titled “Fees and Foreign Influence: Examining the Panama Canal and Its Impact on U.S. Trade and National Security,” was convened by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. The Panama Canal, a testament to American engineering prowess, was constructed with immense effort and sacrifice. Over a decade of labor, the United States invested nearly $400 million—equivalent to over $15 billion today—and the project claimed more than 35,000 lives. Completed in 1914, the canal has been an invaluable asset, significantly reducing maritime travel time between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her inaugural official press briefing today at 1:00 PM in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. A key aide to President Donald J. Trump on the 2024 campaign trail, the 27-year-old now holds the distinction of being the youngest individual to be appointed White House press secretary—a title previously held by the 29-year-old Ron Ziegler, who served in the same capacity under President Richard Nixon in 1969.

DOGE discovered that $50 million was about to be spent on funding condoms in Gaza!

“There was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday, slamming the Biden administration for its handling of foreign aid.

The Trump administration froze foreign aid over the weekend, pending review. “That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money,” Leavitt added, citing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). This was the first White House press briefing since President Donald Trump took office. Palestinian terrorists in Gaza began launching improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including condoms and balloons, into Israel’s South in 2017. Condoms and balloons with explosive devices attached to them landed in schoolyards, agricultural fields, and highways and caused significant physical and psychological damage.

On the backdrop of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas,[1] the threat of terrorism against Israel from the West Bank continues to increase. Unaffiliated terrorist militias in the West Bank,[2] comprising members from various terrorist groups – including Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, and others – have been increasingly active, aiming to undermine the Palestinian Authority (PA) and to carry out terror attacks against Israel.

Hamas, which views the West Bank as another front in the war against Israel,[3] and whose fighters are members of various West Bank terror militias, has been taking advantage of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to incite its members and other Palestinians in the West Bank to escalate the conflict with Israel and to carry out terror attacks. In a January 15, 2025 speech after the Gaza ceasefire was declared, Khalil Al-Hayya, the leader of Hamas' Gaza branch, saluted "our youth who are rising up in the West Bank – especially in the Jenin [refugee] camp, [which is a symbol of] heroism."

US official says date not finalized but stresses the sit-down, the president’s first with a foreign leader since returning to office, will be early next week

US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet him at the White House next week, the Israeli leader’s office announced on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for the following Tuesday, February 4, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to receive such an invitation during Trump’s second term. However, a White House official told The Times of Israel that a date has not yet been finalized for the sit-down.

Secretary of State speaks to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss the latest developments in Gaza. State Department does not specify whether Trump's relocation idea for Gazans came up in the conversation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Tuesday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss the latest developments in Gaza. “The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt’s mediation efforts in securing the release of hostages and the ceasefire, as well as continuing humanitarian assistance deliveries throughout Gaza,” said a statement from State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. The statement added that Rubio “also reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable. The Secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning to ensure Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again.”

Leiter, who officially began his role on Friday, described normalization with Saudi Arabia as part of a broader realignment in the MidEast.

Israel is “closer than ever” to normalization with Saudi Arabia, Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to the US revealed in an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post. The development will be a “game changer for the region and beyond,” Yechiel Leiter predicted. Leiter, who officially began his role on Friday, described normalization with Riyadh as part of a broader strategic realignment in the Middle East following the decline of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies. "We’re closer toSaudi Arabiabecause we’ve degraded Hamas,” he said. “The fall of [Syrian leader Bashar al-]Assad and the weakening of Iran’s influence have brought us to a moment of opportunity.”

The org's chief tells the UN it has been the target of a "fierce disinformation campaign" to "portray the agency as a terrorist organization."

The UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA has failed in its mandate and will cease operations in Israel by Thursday, Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, after a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. “Israel will not compromise on its security," he said."UNRWA has failed in its mandate, and it will cease its operations inside Israel in 48 hours. Israel is a peaceful nation willing to work with humanitarian agencies that advance peace over terror, but UNRWA has failed in that regard. It has become overrun by Hamas and is no longer an independent humanitarian organization.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ridicules Trump over his suggestion to relocate Palestinian Arabs from Gaza to countries such as Egypt and Jordan: Instead of Palestinians, take Israelis to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday ridiculed US President Donald Trump over his suggestion to relocate Palestinian Arabs from Gaza to countries such as Egypt and Jordan. In an interview with Sky News, Araqchi proposed that instead of Gazans relocating to neighboring countries, Trump should relocate Israelis to Greenland. "My suggestion is something else. Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone," Araqchi quipped, referencing Trump’s past remarks on his desire for the US to buy Greenland.

EU agrees to lift sanctions to help Syrian economy back on its feet

After the drama of the Assad regime’s collapse drew the eyes of the whole world toward Syria, the last weeks have seen a sharp decrease of media attention toward the country, as the new government is working to assert its control while starting the rebuilding process. On Sunday, the Interior Ministry of Syria’s new government, which is dominated by the Islamist Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, announced its forces had caught a shipment of weapons intended for Hezbollah.

Russia and Syria will hold further talks regarding Russian military bases in Syria, Russia's news agencies reported late on Tuesday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as telling journalists after his talks with Syrian officials.

"This issue requires additional negotiations," TASS news agency cited Bogdanov as saying. Bogdanov is heading Russia's delegation to Damascus for the first time since Moscow's ally President Bashar al-Assad was toppled. He added that so far there have been no changes to the presence of Russian military bases in the country.

Vladimir Zelensky is dependent on Western life support, the Russian president has said

The Ukraine conflict could end in two months of Kiev is deprived of the money and ammunition it depends on to continue fighting, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Speaking to reporter Pavel Zarubin on Tuesday, Putin was asked about the possibility of a negotiated end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “They can’t exist without their Western sponsors. They won’t last a month if the money and ammunition run out,” Putin told Zarubin.

The Ukrainian leader does not even have the authority to lift his own ban on negotiating with Moscow, the Russian president has said

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky can participate in possible talks with Moscow if he wishes to, but he lacks the legitimacy to actually sign a peace deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin on Tuesday. Negotiating with the de-facto Ukrainian leadership will not have any legal meaning, given that Kiev explicitly banned itself from engaging in talks with Moscow, according to Putin. In 2022, Zelensky, whose presidential term officially ended in May 2024, issued a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia, and President Vladimir Putin specifically, a measure that remains in effect.

Russia’s Smolensk has come under a mass drone attack, according to the regional head

Multiple Ukrainian drones targeted civilian infrastructure in Russia’s Smolensk Region, with at least one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly intercepted near a nuclear power facility, regional Governor Vasily Anokhin said on Wednesday morning. Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems engaged several hostile targets during a “mass drone attack” on civilian facilities across different districts of the Smolensk Region, Anokhin wrote on Telegram. “According to preliminary information, one of the drones was shot down during an attempted attack on a nuclear power facility,” Anokhin stated, without naming the specific facility. Some reports indicate that debris fell near the Smolenskaya Nuclear Power Plant.

Russia’s security services take all necessary measures to protect the president, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin is well protected from any potential threats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He was responding to a claim by American journalist Tucker Carlson that the administration of former US President Joe Biden planned to assassinate the Russian leader. On Monday, Carlson told journalist Matt Taibbi that former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “was pushing so hard for a real war, trying to kill Putin, for example… The Biden administration did [it], they tried to kill Putin.”

Jean-Noël Barrot notes that sending European troops to Greenland is not an option right now.

PARIS — France has discussed with Denmark sending troops to Greenland in response to United States President Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex the Danish territory, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said. Asked about calls to send EU troops to Greenland, Barrot said in an interview with France's Sud Radio that France had “started discussing [troop deployment] with Denmark,” but that it was not “Denmark’s wish” to proceed with the idea. Barrot's comments came as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in the middle of a lightning tour of European capitals to drum up support from allies in dealing with Trump.

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed at a meeting on Tuesday that allies need to focus on strengthening defences in the Arctic, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

"They agreed that in this effort all allies have a role to play," the source said after the meeting. Their talks come amid widespread concern over U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly expressing his interest since his re-election in November in making Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a part of the U.S. "We discussed how we’re working together to enhance security in the Baltic Sea, support Ukraine, and invest more in defence, including in the High North," Rutte said on the social media platform X following the meeting.

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday sharply criticized Elon Musk's backing of the right-wing parties in the European Union, calling it "really disgusting" and said it was hindering democracy in the bloc.

The U.S. billionaire and ally of U.S. President Donald Trump has multiple times attacked the chancellor and his government, calling on him to resign and saying that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is the country's only saviour. "What is new is that he is intervening in favour of right-wing politicians all over Europe. And this is really disgusting and it is not good for the democratic development in all the European Union," Scholz responded in English to a journalist's question after a campaign event in Berlin.

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The UK population is projected to rise to 72.5 million by mid-2032 from 67.6 million in mid-2022, driven almost entirely by net migration, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Britain has seen record levels of immigration in recent years, and the ONS projections may fuel a debate over the ability of strained public services to cope with population growth and the need for foreign workers to drive the economy. Successive administrations including Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government have vowed to reduce immigration - a hot political topic that helped lead to the Brexit vote in 2016 and has fuelled the rise of the right-wing Reform UK party.

More Canadian Cities Declare Emergency Over Food Crisis & Depression

Canadian experts are calling for more research into heart damage linked to Covid vaccines.

They fear the scale of the issue remains 'under-documented' because they say studies have been too narrow and haven't looked at the risk of these injuries months and years after receiving the shot. In rare cases, mRNA shots have been shown to cause myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, inflammation of the sac-like lining surrounding the heart. The side effect is rare but exactly how rare is still being debated. A major 2021 study in Israel put the rate at one in 50,000. Other studies have come to vastly different estimates.

Experts call for more 'organized testing' to stop the spread

A tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas City, Kansas, has become the largest documented on record in the United States. As of Jan. 24, 2025, there have been 67 active cases reported in Wyandotte County (60) and Johnson County (7) since January 2024, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). There have also been 79 latent, or asymptomatic, tuberculosis (TB) infections reported over the last year, including 77 in Wyandotte County and two in Johnson County.

A dramatic video shows the jet plummeting from the sky as its ejected pilot descends to safety

An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, around 1 pm on Tuesday, with authorities reporting that the incident caused “significant damage” to the aircraft. However, a video circulating online suggests the jet was completely destroyed as it dropped from the sky and slammed into the runway. The pilot was unharmed and was transported to Bassett Army Hospital for evaluation. The crash occurred within the base’s perimeter, and emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks, responded quickly. The affected area on the runway has been secured, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Fire authorities have been dispatched after a report of a plane on fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing the authorities.

There were no casualties reported, the report said.

DeepSeek offers open-source generative AI with localized data storage but raises concerns over censorship, privacy, and disruption of Western markets.

A recent regulatory clampdown in the United States on TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform, triggered a surge of users migrating to another Chinese app, Rednote. Now, another significant player has entered the spotlight: DeepSeek, a Chinese-developed generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which is rapidly gaining traction. The growing popularity of DeepSeek raises questions about the effectiveness of bans like TikTok and their ability to curtail the use of Chinese digital services by Americans. President Donald Trump has called attention to a recent Chinese AI development, describing it as a “wake-up call” for the US tech industry.

In a shocking revelation, Steven Adler, a former safety researcher at OpenAI, has resigned, citing deep fears about the rapid pace of artificial intelligence development and its potential risks to humanity.

Adler, who worked at OpenAI for four years, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns, questioning whether humanity will survive long enough for him to raise a family or plan for retirement. “I’m pretty terrified by the pace of AI development these days,” Adler wrote. “Even if a lab truly wants to develop AGI responsibly, others can cut corners to catch up, maybe disastrously. This pushes all to speed up. No lab has a solution to AI alignment today.”

On Tuesday, OpenAI unveiled its most significant product launch since introducing its enterprise service.

This new offering, named ChatGPT Gov, has been meticulously crafted to cater specifically to the needs of U.S. government agencies. Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI positions this platform as an advancement over ChatGPT Enterprise, primarily concerning security features. ChatGPT Gov enables government entities to securely integrate “non-public, sensitive information” into OpenAI’s models. This integration occurs within personalized secure hosting environments designed to protect this critical data, as explained by OpenAI’s Chief Product Officer, Kevin Weil, during a media briefing held on Monday.

Marc Andreessen, cofounder of the massive venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz — which has its fingers in pretty much every pie in tech — has revealed an eyebrow-raising detail in his “techno-optimist” vision of the future.

In a recent tweet, the American billionaire investor casually proclaimed that AI must “crash” everyone’s wages before it can deliver us an economic utopia — one that’ll definitely happen, and certainly not create a permanent underclass of have-nots. “A world in which human wages crash from AI — logically, necessarily — is a world in which productivity growth goes through the roof, and prices for goods and services crash to near zero,” Andreessen wrote. “Consumer cornucopia. Everything you need and want for pennies.”

French investigators said on Tuesday they have opened a judicial probe into money laundering, tax fraud, drug trafficking and other charges against crypto platform Binance.

Spokespeople for Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Millions of people have been issued a warning after a Food Standards Agency investigation was launched into 11 Coca Cola drinks brands.

Coca-Cola has issued an urgent recall of several of its most popular fizzy drinks including Coke, Fanta and Sprite due to safety concerns. Fears over excess levels of a chemical known as chlorate have led the UK Food Standards Agency to launch an investigation. It comes after several Coca Cola brands were pulled from shelves in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg in a product recall. The affected products are Coca-Cola full sugar Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero.

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – The world’s most active volcano is at it again after Hawaii’s Kilauea began its seventh episode of its ongoing eruption, with video showing lava shooting more than 100 feet into the air.

Scientists with the US Geological Survey (USGS) said the most recent episode began late Monday afternoon when small, sporadic spatter fountains that started around 1:30 p.m. local time began to increase in intensity. A little more than five hours later, sustained lava fountains began, with fountains located in the north vent shooting 100-120 feet high. Those fountains fed multiple lava streams, with the flow covering 15-20% of the crater floor.

The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic representation of how close humanity is to potential extinction, has been adjusted to 89 seconds to midnight this year.

This change follows last year’s position of 90 seconds, which remained unchanged due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. The re-election of prominent and often divisive political figures, including Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, and Nicolas Maduro, has been suggested as a contributing factor to this year’s adjustment. Additionally, climate change has increasingly influenced the clock’s movement, with recent events such as severe wildfires in California and powerful hurricanes displacing thousands of people.

As the World Economic Forum’s 2025 meeting in Davos dominates headlines, Emily Carver dives deep into their latest white paper, “Resilience Pulse Check.” At first glance, it promises global collaboration to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. But behind the corporate jargon lies a concerning agenda. With calls for digital IDs, censorship under the guise of combating misinformation, and unprecedented public-private collaboration, critics warn of eroded sovereignty and rising corporate control. Join Emily as she unpacks Klaus Schwab’s vision and the implications of this roadmap for freedom, democracy, and global governance.

