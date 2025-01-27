One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The country is “totally reliant” on the US, and would be better off as the 51st state, the US president has argued

US President Donald Trump has vowed to no longer let Canada “take advantage” of the US, once again stating that he wants to make the neighboring country America’s 51st state. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said Canada would not even exist without US subsidies and business cooperation. Trump made similar remarks in the run-up to his inauguration earlier this month, suggesting that his administration could make Canada part of the US. Ottawa has dismissed these suggestions. “Canada’s been taking advantage of the US for years. We’re not going to let that happen,” Trump told reporters.

Update (10:26pm ET): Just after 10pm ET, and just under 10 hours after Trump lobbed the first shot in the first trade war of his second admin, the White House announced that Colombia had agreed to all of Trump's terms, "including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay."

Based on this agreement, the White House notes, the hastily drafted tariffs and sanctions "will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement." The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.

President Trump has repeatedly expressed a goal for the United States to take possession of Greenland. Trump has said it is vital to the long-term national security interests of America.

Tensions are high between Trump and the leader of Denmark. Just this week, the Danish member of the European Parliament Anders Vistisen, directing his comments to President Trump about Greenland, said: “Greenland has been part of the Danish Kingdom for 800 years,” and “is not for sale.” “Let me put it in words you might understand: Mr. Trump. F*** off.”

The new secretary of state’s first official visit to Central America will include discussions on mass migration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to make his first trip abroad next week, which will include a stop in Panama amid rising tensions over President Donald Trump’s vow to take back the Panama Canal. “China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back,” Trump said during his inaugural speech. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has denied that China is running the canal and stated it won’t be returned to the United States. Tammy Bruce, department spokeswoman, said Rubio—a Florida Senator with Cuban roots—also planned to visit El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.

The secretary of state’s call with Wang Yi comes after Trump said he wants the relationship with Beijing to be ‘fair.’

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told his Chinese counterpart that the Trump administration will prioritize American interest in its relationship with communist China, according to the State Department. Rubio conveyed this message during a phone call on Jan. 24 with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, marking his first publicly known formal exchange with Wang as the top U.S. diplomat.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump is drafting an asylum agreement with the Salvadoran government that would deport migrants from the United States to the country, CBS reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the channel, the so-called "safe third country" agreement would allow US immigration officials to deport non-Salvadoran migrants to the Latin American country and deny their asylum requests in the US. According to CBS, the migrants would have to seek asylum in El Salvador, which would be designated as a "safe third country."

In the coming days, a large-scale, multi-agency training exercise focused on nuclear incident response is scheduled to occur in the vicinity of Schenectady, New York, as well as in the surrounding counties of Albany, Saratoga, and Schenectady.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), from January 26 to January 31, 2025, the Departments of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and various state and local partners will participate in this exercise across multiple locations within Schenectady and Albany, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties. This event is part of a series of biannual exercises regularly conducted by the U.S. government. Since 2012, similar training exercises have been carried out in different regions throughout the United States.

The US’ new $500 billion tech initiative promises to “revolutionize” AI, “cement” America as the undisputed leader in advanced computing, and create 100,000 jobs. But it comes with grave risks for humanity. Here’s why.

The Stargate Project is a privately financed plan to build 500,000-sq-ft AI data centers (10 under construction, 10 more to come), and grow from there, pending support from Donald Trump on the regulatory front. Its leading tech and financial players include Sam Altman’s OpenAI, Larry Ellison’s Oracle, Japan’s SoftBank, and Emirati sovereign wealth fund MGX. ARM, Nvidia, and Microsoft are also involved. Further details are sketchy, aside from an FT report revealing that the project will serve OpenAI’s interests exclusively, and OpenAI’s statement on looking forward to the creation of artificial general intelligence – the Holy Grail of human-like cognitive capabilities in machines.

Here’s how Washington’s gamble with Beijing would look like

Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite the latter’s repeated claims that he would invite him. However, Han Zheng, the vice president of the People’s Republic of China, attended in his stead. While Han holds a formal role, the more significant figure is Li Qiang, chairman of the Chinese government. This sends a clear message: China is waiting for the US to make an offer. Trump, for his part, has stated he intends to “fine-tune” relations with Beijing. Yet, his previous term and campaign rhetoric indicate a desire to curb China’s development, particularly in advanced technology.

The deployment of Western forces would only aim to prevent Kiev’s defeat, Rodion Miroshnik has said

Any Western peacekeepers deployed to Ukraine without Moscow’s approval would become legitimate military targets, senior Russian diplomat Rodion Miroshnik has said. The statement was made in response to EU Military Committee Chairman Robert Brieger’s interview on Saturday with Die Welt, in which the general suggested that a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict could be enforced by EU and international peacekeepers under a UN mandate. “Any contingent entering the territory of Ukraine without the consent and permission of Russia is a military target with quite understandable consequences,” Miroshnik wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

The Ukrainian leader claims he alone has the right to negotiate as head of state

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has said that he banned negotiations with Russia for anyone but himself because he alone has the right to lead official talks as the country’s head of state. He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Saturday. “I have banned any politicians in Ukraine from holding negotiations with the Russian side. I am the president of Ukraine. And I am the leader of any negotiations. I have banned everyone else from holding them,” Zelensky stated.

The strategic town of Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated, the military has said

Russian troops have taken over the town of Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry in Moscow reported on Sunday. Previously considered Kiev’s ‘last stronghold’ in southern Donbass, the town was a key component of Ukraine’s heavily fortified defensive line in the region and served as a major logistics hub for Ukrainian troops. Velikaya Novoselka was a centerpiece of the ‘Vremevka Ledge’, a string of villages in the west of the DPR that the Ukrainian military turned into a major defensive position. The area on the border between the DPR and neighboring Zaporozhye Region saw combat during the unsuccessful Ukrainian counteroffensive in summer 2023, when several local settlements were seized by Kiev.

The new US administration is “bad news” for Kiev, the former national security adviser has claimed

US President Donald Trump does not want the Ukraine conflict complicating his agenda and may well end up offering Vladimir Putin a peace deal that would make the Russian leader “very happy,” former US national security adviser John Bolton has claimed in an interview with Afshin Rattansi’s show ‘Going Underground’. Bolton worked for Trump during his first term, but ended up being fired in September 2019 after only 18 months on the job. The US president later described the Republican as a “nutjob” and called his appointment one of his “biggest mistakes.” One of the first things Trump did after his inauguration on Monday was terminate his former adviser’s security detail provided due to alleged threats from Iran.

"In the early morning of January 26, the submarine fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio..."

The third severing of an undersea cable in just three months occurred on Sunday, this time between Latvia and Sweden in the Baltic Sea. The incident has prompted a criminal investigation and heightened concerns of potential sabotage by Russia or China. Latvia's State Radio and Television Center, a data transmission provider, released this statement about the damaged cable connecting Ventspils in Latvia and Sweden's Gotland island

Derided in the West as a dictator, the Belarusian president has said his leadership brings “stability and security”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has won a seventh term in office, extending his three-decade rule of the former Soviet republic for another five years, exit polls have indicated after the country’s election on Sunday. Lukashenko won 86.82% of the vote, national broadcaster Belta reported in the early hours of Monday, citing the numbers announced by Central Electoral Commission chief Igor Karpenko. None of the other candidates won more than 5%. The results means that Lukashenko will remain in power until 2030. Belarus’ first and only post-independence leader, he has led the country since 1994, serving six consecutive terms in office.

The bilateral relations between Poland and Hungary have gone from bad to worse.

Before ending last-year’s EU presidency, Hungarian Prime Minister and conservative champion Viktor Orbán said that Poland’s current ‘liberal-Eurofanatic-Globalist’ led by PM Donald Tusk had been ‘installed’ by the EU to replace the previous conservative rule – and warned that now, the Brussels establishment was trying to replace him. When Poland succeeded the Hungarians on the rotating EU Presidency, in January, they went out of their way to insult them diplomatically, uninviting their ambassador to the inaugural ball, as you can read on Globalist-Liberal Tusk Government in Poland Disinvites Hungarian Ambassador, Says PM Orbán Is ‘Not Welcome’ in the Gala Ball Launching Warsaw’s Turn at Rotating EU Presidency.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico rejected protesters' calls for his resignation on Saturday after tens of thousands demonstrated against his government's policy shift closer to Russia.

Around 60,000 protested in the capital Bratislava on Friday, organisers estimated, and media said in total around 100,000 had turned out for rallies in cities across the country, the biggest demonstrations since Fico returned to power in 2023. The protests come after Fico privately travelled to Moscow in December to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, a rare encounter for a European Union leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. "The government can only be changed if there are elections," Fico said in interview with the public broadcaster on Saturday when asked about the protests.

Elon Musk drove the left-wing media in Germany over the brink by speaking at the Campaign Kickoff event of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt.

Local state media refused to report on the speech or the kickoff event except for interviewing Antifa hooligans outside the venue. Here is the full text of Musk’s speech transcribed by “Elon Musk Fan Channel”: “First of all, I wanted to really say that I’m very excited for the AfD, and I think you’re really the best hope for Germany. I think some things that are just very important are that people take pride in, Germany and being German. This is very important…

ROME, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy's navy on Sunday was taking 49 migrants it picked up in international waters to detention facilities in Albania, the interior ministry said, resuming a plan to curb sea arrivals mired in legal controversy.

Giorgia Meloni's government has built two reception centres in Albania, the first such deal involving a European Union nation diverting migrants to a non-EU country, but they have been empty since November after running into court opposition. The ministry said a patrol vessel was heading to Albania with 49 migrants onboard while further 53 who were also picked up, and who presented their passports to avoid immediate relocation, were in Italy awaiting the verification of their status.

Another Islamic terror attack has struck France, this time in the town of Apt (Vaucluse), where a radicalized suspect, Mehdi B., attacked a customer at an Intermarché supermarket, shouting the Islamic war cry, “Allah Akbar.”

The assailant, who is known to authorities for his long history of radicalization and criminal behavior, left two people injured before being subdued by a security guard. At approximately 6:00 p.m., Mehdi B., armed with a knife, entered the supermarket and headed toward the checkout area, where he violently attacked a customer without provocation. Witnesses heard him shouting “Allah Akbar” as he launched the assault. The victim suffered stab wounds to the head and bruising from punches. The security guard on duty intervened and managed to subdue the attacker, sustaining minor injuries in the process. Both victims were transported to the hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Iranian daily Etemad, which is close to President Masoud Pezeshkian's government, has urged officials to invite Elon Musk to Tehran, calling the outreach to the billionaire Trump advisor a golden opportunity for the country.

The proposal comes as Iranian officials and many commentators in Tehran advocate for negotiations with President Donald Trump to address differences with Washington and ease sanctions amid deep economic malaise. In an editorial titled "Iran: The Gateway for Elon Musk to the Middle East," Etemad highlighted Musk’s global influence, describing him as "a world-renowned figure and an extraordinary, golden opportunity." The editorial urged officials to act swiftly, stating, "Let us seize this chance ahead of competitors and invite him to Tehran, to Azadi Stadium." It further remarked, "Just as he envisions carpeting Mars for humanity, we should not hesitate to roll out the carpet for him in Tehran."

Border authority of Syria's new government says it intercepted weapons intended for smuggling to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The border authority of Syria's new government said on Sunday it intercepted weapons intended for smuggling to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Anadolu reported, citing Syria’s official SANA news agency. According to the report, the General Border Security Administration confiscated the weapons near the city of Serghaya, located approximately 36 kilometers from Damascus. Details regarding the type and quantity of the seized weapons were not provided. The previous Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad permitted Iranian weapons shipments to pass through Syria on their way to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Southern Lebanon military intelligence head Suhil Bahij Gharb reportedly handed Hezbollah classified information from an international war room.

A Lebanese army chief leaked military secrets to the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group during the ceasefire period with Israel, Britain's The Times reported on Sunday, citing intelligence sources. The head of military intelligence for southern Lebanon, Suhil Bahij Gharb, reportedly handed Hezbollah classified and sensitive information while in a room run by the US, France, and the UN interim force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a source claimed. Despite his alleged willingness to provide the terror group information, the source claimed Gharb had been placed responsible for peacekeeping.

The statement further noted that Israel, Lebanon, and the US would begin talks to return the Lebanese prisoners captured following October 7, 2023.

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is set to be extended to February 18, the White House announced on Sunday. "The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025," the statement read. The statement further noted that Israel, Lebanon and the US would begin negotiations on the return of the Lebanese prisoners captured following October 7, 2023. Shortly after the announcement, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that his country would continue to comply with the agreement until February 18.

Ben Gvir calls opening of Netzarim ‘total surrender’ to Hamas, calls for return to fighting

The Israeli government announced late Sunday night that it had reached an agreement with Hamas to release Arbel Yehud, the female civilian hostage who was supposed to have been released on Saturday, along with two other hostages, including Agam Berger, and an unspecified male hostage. Arbel Yehud is being held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, rather than Hamas, and had reportedly categorized her as a soldier, rather than a civilian. As a result, they were demanding more Palestinian prisoners be released in exchange for her.

According to the report, the prisoner was a senior Fatah official and preferred to stay in prison than return to Gaza

A Palestinian prisoner set to be released on Saturday's hostage-prisoner exchange refused to board the bus to Gaza, KAN News reported. Originally, two prisoners - who were being held at Israel's Ktzi'ot Prison - refused to be released as part of the deal with Hamas. However, one was ultimately persuaded and returned to Gaza, KAN added. The other, however, remained and was replaced with another prisoner. The prisoner was a senior Fatah official and preferred to stay in prison than return to Gaza, Ynet reported.

The January 22, 2025 editorial of the Palestinian Authority (PA) daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida slammed Hamas for the fact that its militants have now resurfaced and are parading around Gaza in uniform again, after, for 15 months, they hid among civilians wearing civilian clothing, and fought the Israeli forces from among the people's homes, thus increasing the number of civilian deaths. The editorial also condemned Hamas and its supporters, including "the channel of deception," namely the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, for peddling the false and "idiotic" narrative that Hamas has won the war.

The following are translated excerpts from the editorial.[1] "Recently, during the transfer of three Israeli female hostages [to Israel as part of the ceasefire agreement], Hamas operatives were seen parading [around Gaza again,] armed, masked, and in military uniform. For 15 months of war, we did not see a single one of these operatives in uniform. On the contrary, they wore civilian clothes and sandals, and some of them were in pajamas.

Jordan's rejection of any displacement of Palestinians is "firm and unwavering," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday, in what seemed to be a veiled response to US President Donald Trump's suggestion that Egypt and Jordan should take more Palestinians from Gaza.

Bill Gates said the world is not prepared for another pandemic despite going through COVID-19.

In a recent video interview with The Wall Street Journal’s Editor in Chief Emma Tucker, the Microsoft cofounder expressed his concerns about the prospect of another pandemic. “The chance of a natural pandemic in the next four years is somewhere between 10 and 15 percent,” he said. “And it’d be nice to think we’re actually we’re more ready for that than we were last time. But so far we’re not.” “We’re absolutely not,” he added. Gates has long been an outspoken proponent of pandemic preparedness and vaccinations.

Expert medical panel shreds Government of Alberta behaviour during COVID

Alberta’s former Premier Jason Kenney and former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw should read the Final Report of the Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force. Commissioned by the Government of Alberta, it sits on the Government of Alberta website and examines the lockdowns and vaccine passports imposed on Albertans from 2020 to 2022. While worded very diplomatically, this Final Report by eminent doctors is a damning indictment of government policies that inflicted far more harm than good. This Task Force was led by Dr. Gary Davidson, Chief of the Emergency Department at Red Deer Regional Hospital from 2016 to 2020, and an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Alberta.

In case you missed it, the federal government has order the culling of some 400 ostriches. ... all in the name of protecting public health.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has suggested that Bitcoin could reach $700,000 per coin, citing its growing role as a hedge against economic instability. His projection, sparked by a discussion with a sovereign wealth fund, highlights the increasing momentum of institutional adoption and its potential to reshape market dynamics.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, recently speculated that Bitcoin could potentially reach valuations as high as $700,000 per BTC. This projection arises against the backdrop of intensifying concerns about currency debasement and global economic instability, positioning Bitcoin as a hedge against vulnerabilities in traditional financial systems. Fink’s remark was not an outright endorsement but rather a reflection on a recent meeting he had with a sovereign wealth fund. The fund sought advice from Larry Fink on whether to allocate 2% or 5% of its investment portfolio to Bitcoin.

Technology is advancing at an exponential rate, but we have very little ability to control it if something goes horribly wrong.

Many experts are warning that some of the new technologies that are being developed right now represent very serious existential threats to humanity. In other words, they believe that we could literally be creating technology that could wipe us out someday. Unfortunately, the scientific community is not showing any restraint at all. It something is possible, they want to try to do it. All over the globe, hordes of mad scientists are feverishly rushing into the unknown, and it is quite likely that the consequences will be horrific. The following are 5 super creepy new technologies that should chill all of us to the core…

The online community is in a frenzy after recent satellite images disclosed several distressing ‘HELP’ signs constructed from debris in California.

The coordinates, pinpointed at 34°03’18″N 118°13’30″W, have sparked a flurry of speculation and concern among internet sleuths and conspiracy theorists alike. These images, captured via Google Earth, reportedly first surfaced between September 2022 and June 2023. They depict large-scale signs clearly visible from the sky that spell out “HELP.” Additional elements in the images suggest ominous undertones, with words like “TRAFICO,” “FBI,” “LAPD,” and “TERRORISMO” also pieced together nearby.

Are the L.A. wildfires — which have razed more than 38,000 acres (57 sq. miles), the equivalent of a midsize city like Minneapolis — a chance outbreak? Or is there a design behind this Firepocalypse? More specifically, is it part of a concerted attempt by the global elite to use fire, floods, and fear to push so-called “sustainable” goals for the Great Reset?

Many may dismiss those suspicions as alarmist. But a look at the big picture — including fires from recent years, weather manipulation programs, and plans for depopulation and rewilding — shows they are not unfounded. The unpreparedness for the L.A. fires, the mismanagement of fire-fighting ops, and the expertise the government has in weaponizing forest fires — the degree of each of these factors is so high, it points to deliberate action. Let’s look at the big picture first, then closely examine the L.A. fires.

For those who are attempting to fight climate change, fighting population growth is one of their number one goals.

They tell us that on average each additional human produces approximately 4 tons of carbon dioxide per year. So many true believers in this agenda are convinced that reducing population growth is the most important thing that they can do for the environment. In recent years, an increasing number of young people have been getting sterilized, the number of childless couples in the Western world has reached an all-time high, and assisted suicide has been legalized in more nations. Of course, abortion continues to be a really big issue as well. Since 1973, abortion has reduced the population of the globe by 1.5 billion. But even though they have made so much “progress” on their agenda, they are not even close to satisfied. During the WEF’s meetings in Davos, Switzerland this year, the fight against climate change is taking center stage. The following comes from the official WEF website…

Axial Seamount, a massive underwater volcano located nearly 300 miles off the Oregon coast, is showing signs of an imminent eruption.

This 3,600-foot-tall volcano, which spans 1.25 miles across and sits 4,626 feet beneath the Pacific Ocean's surface, is currently experiencing significant swelling and rumbling, indicating a buildup of magma. Volcanologists predict an eruption before the end of 2025, but despite its activity, scientists remain unconcerned. Mike Poland, a scientist at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, expressed excitement about this event, highlighting Axial Seamount as one of the world's best-monitored submarine volcanoes.

Conservative advocacy group One Million Mom has launched a campaign opposing Zondervan’s newly released NIV Upside-Down Kingdom Bible:

Think Deeply/Love Widely, claiming the study Bible promotes “woke theology” and undermines traditional biblical interpretations. The organization has urged Christians to avoid the publication and to sign a pledge boycotting Zondervan’s product. “Zondervan’s newest NIV study Bible is unlike other Bibles in that it includes elements of theological and gender diversity.

A rare occurrence took place on a beach in Mexico where an oarfish, often referred to as a ‘doomsday’ fish, was discovered, raising concerns about potential natural disasters.

According to more details from the Daily Mail, Surfers at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula encountered this unusual creature, which measured approximately the length of a surfboard. The oarfish displayed a striking silvery-blue body with a vibrant red fin extending along its back, although it had an injured tail. Oarfish are known for their impressive size, potentially reaching up to 36 feet in length and weighing over 441 pounds.

An ‘unprecedented and revelatory film’ is set for release ‘revealing a cover-up of the existence of non-human intelligent life’.

Last year, the US Senate introduced the bipartisan Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) – aka Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) – Disclosure Act. And on January 22, a trailer for a documentary titled The Age of Disclosure claiming to lift the lid on an ’80-year cover-up’ was released online and it’s giving viewers’ ‘chills’. In 2023, three former military officials told Congress they believe the government knows more about UFOs than it is telling the public, and lawmakers noted UAPs are very much an issue of bipartisan concern and raise national security questions – such as being a threat to military or civilian aircraft.

