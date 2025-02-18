One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Multiple people have sustained injuries, local media has said

A plane flipped upside-down on landing at Toronto Pearson International airport on Monday. At least eight people are injured, according to paramedics. All flights were suspended, the Toronto Star wrote. Videos posted on X show a Delta Air Lines plane overturned on a snow-covered tarmac, with people walking away from it. One of those injured is in critical condition, according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services Supervisor Lawrence Saindon.

A reporter for NBC actually tied President Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE to the plane crash in Canada.

A Delta plane crash-landed on a snowy runway at Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada on Monday afternoon. The flight arrived from Minneapolis when it crashed, landed, and flipped upside down. At least 15 people are injured, including one child. It is unclear why the plane crashed. There are no reports of fatalities. The fake news media immediately tied the plane crash, which occurred in a foreign country, to Trump and DOGE.

The Trump Administration fired approximately 300 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees over the weekend as DOGE works to eliminate DEI and wasteful spending.

Last week it was reported that the Trump Admin was gearing up to fire probationary workers. Hundreds of FAA employees received an email informing them of their termination. David Spero, the national president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS), AFL-CIO, blasted the Trump Administration for firing FAA employees.

Elon Musk was expected to remain offline Sunday night into Monday morning as his xAI team prepared for the highly anticipated debut of "Grok 3," scheduled for release Monday evening at 8 p.m. EST. However, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with streamlining the federal bureaucracy, returned very excited to his social media platform around midnight, unveiling what "might be the biggest fraud in history." Musk posted a spreadsheet of Social Security Administration data showing "numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!"

This is why it is all hands on deck to stop Elon Musk’s DOGE team.

On Monday, Elon Musk’s DOGE revealed the federal government didn’t trace $4.7 trillion in payments. $4.7 trillion dollars in payments were left blank, making it nearly impossible to trace, DOGE said. “The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process),” DOGE explained in a post on X. “In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible. As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going. Thanks to US Treasury for the great work,” DOGE said.

Kyiv 'knew nothing' about US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia & won't recognize their outcome: Zelensky

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned on X that "Europe's security is at a turning point." She continued in the statement she wrote while arriving in Paris for "crucial talks" with European counterparts on the Russia-Ukraine war, "Yes, it is about Ukraine – but it is also about us." "We need an urgency mindset. We need a surge in defense," she wrote. "And we need both of them now." The words come immediately on the heels of von der Leyen telling the Munich Security Conference, "I will propose to activate the escape clause for defense investments. This will allow member states to substantially increase their defense expenditure."

Negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict are expected to be a prelude to a meeting between Putin and Trump

Saudi Arabia will mediate talks between Russia and the US on resolving the Ukraine conflict, set to begin in Riyadh on Tuesday, CNN has reported, citing a Saudi official. The kingdom has maintained neutrality throughout the conflict, engaging in dialogue with Russian, US and Ukrainian leaders. Earlier, Moscow and Washington announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump would soon meet face to face, and later revealed that the summit would take place in the Saudi capital. A Ukrainian official has told CNN that officials from Kiev would not attend the talks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Trump’s team to prepare the ground for an upcoming meeting of the two leaders, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Both are obsessed with seeing Russia lose on the battlefield, and cannot take part in peace talks, Vassily Nebenzia has said

The UK and EU cannot be part of the Ukraine peace talks, as they are incapable of negotiating, Moscow’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia has said. The diplomat made the comments as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yury Ushakov, President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for bilateral talks with top US diplomats, discussions to which the EU and Ukraine are not invited. “The Minsk guarantors, and in general EU states and the UK are incapable of negotiation and cannot be a party to any future agreements on regulating the Ukrainian crisis,” Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Monday.

The British paper The Telegraph claims to have has access to a draft of the ‘pre-decisional contract’, sent by the US to Volodymyr Zelensky, dealing with a demand for a $500bn ‘payback’ from Ukraine for the aid already delivered.

The document, marked ‘Privileged & Confidential’ and dated Feb 7 2025, has caused ‘consternation and panic’ in Kiev, according to the Telegraph report. The writer Ambrose Evans Pritchard is ‘shocked’ by the draconian terms, calls it ‘economic colonization of Ukraine’, a ‘burden of reparations that cannot possibly be achieved’.

Berlin has reportedly ruled out participating in an EU peacekeeping mission without American boots on the ground

Berlin will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine unless the US commits its own forces as well, AFP reported on Monday, citing a source in the German government. The reported remarks come after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ruled out deploying American service members as part of potential security guarantees to Kiev. “We will not participate in scenarios in which European and American security diverges, for example if European soldiers are deployed without full US involvement,” a German official told AFP.

What’s in a Picture?

Starting with in the middle with European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, and then clockwise: EU Council President Antônio Costa; Italian PM Giorgia Meloni; Dutch PM Dick Schoof; Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; French President Emmanuel Macron; Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez; British PM Keir Starmer; Polish PM Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They met in a rush, foolishly trying to steal the thunder of tomorrow’s historic US-Russia negotiations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Out of these eleven leaders, the vast majority represent the failed, decadent and frankly outgoing Globalist-liberal establishment – I think only Meloni, Schoof and Rutte escape this characterization.

Vice President JD Vance slammed "Orwellian" speech laws in Germany, after a 60 Minutes segment showcased how German authorities crack down on online speech under the country's stringent laws - the same day CBS host Margaret BrenThe 60 Minutes segment documented pre-dawn police raids on people shitposting memes and other content construed by a bureaucrat as 'hate speech.' During the segment, German prosecutor Dr. Matthäus Fink said that many Germans are shocked to learn that what they say online could be considered criminal. "They say, 'No, that's my free speech,'" Fink said. "And we say, 'No, you have free speech as well, but it also has its limits.'"nan claimed that Hitler 'weaponized free speech' to commit the holocaust.

While real crime and immigration issues rise, they’re wasting time busting people for posting cartoons online.

Beijing: this marks a "serious regression"...

China is furious after a State Department fact sheet on Taiwan has been updated. The new updated version has dropped a line which previously stated "we do not support Taiwan independence." The State Department has downplayed it as a "routine" update to its online fact sheet on American relations with Taiwan. The change happened last week, but has now triggered a strong rebuke from Beijing, which fears Washington is changing its official long-running policy of not officially endorsing effots toward Taiwan political independence and sovereignty. The fact sheet still displays a US commitment to 'One China' - but still the Chinese Foreign Ministry has on Monday called on the Trump administration to "immediately correct its mistakes" over the removal of the line.

John Carpay and the JCCF are leading a high-stakes legal battle to stop Trudeau’s unprecedented 11-week Parliament shutdown—a blatant power grab to dodge accountability, silence opposition, and shield his government from scrutiny—while also fighting government overreach, digital ID surveillance, and the erosion of Canadian democracy.

Ottawa, Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s controversial decision to prorogue Parliament for 11 weeks has landed his government in federal court. With legal support from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), Canadians David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranous are arguing that Trudeau’s move is unconstitutional and must be overturned immediately.

While Canadian families struggle with soaring grocery bills and seniors skip meals, the Trudeau government is funding toilet awareness programs overseas.

Argentine lawyers have reportedly filed fraud charges against Argentina President Javier Milei while another attorney says he's preparing a class-action suit...

Argentine lawyers have reportedly filed charges against Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, in a criminal court for promoting a cryptocurrency that briefly pumped and then tanked over the weekend. The Libertad project’s native Solana token, Libra (LIBRA), rallied to a market capitalization of $4.56 billion on Feb. 14, after Milei posted about the token on X. It then fell over 94% after he deleted the post, prompting accusations of a pump and dump scheme. Lawyers Marcos Zelaya and Jonatan Baldiviezo, along with engineer María Eva Koutsovitis and economist Claudio Lozano, have filed a criminal complaint that alleges Milei was complicit in fraud by promoting Libra, according to a Feb. 17 Associated Press report.

Secret appendix to deal included release of several hostage bodies

In a surprising development, Israeli media reported Monday evening that up to six living hostages and six bodies of murdered hostages could be released from Gaza by the end of the week. Kan News reported that the cabinet ministers were updated on Monday evening that Israel and Hamas are discussing an arrangement to free all six hostages who are assumed to be still alive by this coming Saturday. “It’s not finalized yet, but there has been positive progress,” senior officials told Kan News.

Egypt and Qatar, the mediating countries in the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, may try to delay release of hostages until a lasting peace is determined.

Egypt and Qatar, the mediating countries in the ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and Hamas, are reportedly working behind the scenes against Israeli interests. An Egyptian source told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that despite the relative stability of the temporary ceasefire, it is under threat of collapse at any moment more than in the past. The source stated that the Egyptians and the Qataris want to delay the release of hostages until a course is determined that will guarantee there is no return to fighting.

CAIRO — Egypt is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza without forcing Palestinians out of the Strip in a counter to President Donald Trump’s proposal to depopulate the territory so the US can take it over.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper says the proposal calls for establishing “secure areas” within the Gaza Strip where Palestinians can live initially while Egyptian and international construction firms remove and rehabilitate the enclave’s infrastructure. Egyptian officials have been discussing the plan with European diplomats as well as with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to two Egyptian officials and Arab and Western diplomats. They are also discussing ways to fund the reconstruction, including an international conference on Gaza reconstruction, says one of the Egyptian officials and an Arab diplomat.

In Riyadh, top US diplomat stresses importance of arrangement ‘that contributes to regional security’; Republican senator: ‘Very little appetite’ for US to take over Strip

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed plans for Gaza during a meeting on Monday, the State Department said, a day after Washington’s top diplomat visited Israel. Rubio is touring the Middle East after President Donald Trump infuriated the Arab world with a proposal for Gazans to be resettled in other Arab countries and for the US to lead the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave. “The secretary underscored the importance of an arrangement for Gaza that contributes to regional security,” US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout of the meeting between Rubio and the crown prince.

Asenior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander said on Monday that a third direct attack on Israel will happen in due course, in a potential rebuttal to repeated US and Israeli assertions that Iran is weak.

"Operation True Promise 3 will occur at the right time," IRGC deputy commander Ali Fadavi said. Iran previously hit Israel with missile salvos in April and October. 15-months of warfare has seen Israel gain the upper hand in a region-wide confrontation with Iran and its regional armed allies. An Oct. 26 Israeli attack on Iran has been hailed by US and Israeli leaders for allegedly weakening Iran's defenses. Fadavi added that the Islamic Republic had successfully weathered threats from adversaries since its inception.

Washington's so-called maximum pressure campaign of sanctions and mooting of military force will not force Iran to negotiate about its nuclear program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

"Iran’s position is clear and explicit: We will not negotiate under pressure and threats," Araghchi told reporters in Tehran after a meeting with his Sudanese counterpart. "The presidential order for maximum pressure speaks for itself." The remarks appear to represent a hardening line by Tehran to the suggestion by US President Donald Trump that Iran come to a deal with Washington about its disputed nuclear program or potentially face military strikes.

Minnesota has declared a state of emergency over the rise of three diseases on commercial farms.

The state's Department of Agriculture issued the alert due to outbreaks of three viral infections among animals in the state. Avian Metapneumovirus (aMPV) is a respiratory disease that spreads among poultry and has been triggering outbreaks in the state since 2024. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and the H5N1 bird flu virus are viral infections circulating among wild and domestic birds. HPAI refers to several strains of bird flu that can cause severe disease in birds, while H5N1 is the name of the most concerning virus that has jumped to humans.

The CDC will use the H5N1 chicken-to-human story to not only annihilate the US commercial poultry supply, but the government may go after small farms and families that own a few backyard chickens.

In a significant move, the Trump administration has terminated approximately 1,300 probationary employees from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), constituting about 10% of the agency’s workforce.

Notably, this reduction includes 135 officers from the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), often referred to as “disease detectives,” who are pivotal in investigating and managing public health outbreaks. These layoffs are part of a broader initiative affecting around 5,200 probationary employees across various health agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the CDC, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and National Institutes of Health (NIH). The administration, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., asserts that these cuts aim to streamline government operations and enhance efficiency.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are already having unintended and somewhat strange economic repercussions. For example, they have led to big banks transporting billions of dollars of gold via commercial planes from London to New York City.

The price of gold, which investors tend to buy during times of heightened risk, has been on the rise. Gold futures, contracts for the future delivery of gold at a set price, that trade in New York’s Commodity Exchange (Comex (CME)) have risen 11% this year and closed at $2,909 a troy ounce on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reports that some analysts project that future contracts could soon reach $3,000 for the first time.

(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, following its biggest one-day decline in two months, on nervousness over President Donald Trump’s latest trade threats.

Bullion traded near $2,900 an ounce, after tumbling 1.6% on Friday. The gains on Monday came even after the 14-day relative strength index — a gauge of the pace and intensity of moves — showed the precious metal reached overbought levels in recent sessions. Market participants are waiting for more insights on Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans, which could heighten global trade tensions, said Manav Modi, an analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “President Trump kept alive his drumbeat of tariff threats, saying levies on automobiles would be coming as soon as April 2,” he said.

The United Nations launched the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) with great fanfare in 2021.

It brought together some of the world’s largest banks, committing them to a goal they could never achieve: reaching net-zero carbon emissions within their lending and investment portfolios. This entailed severing ties with a significant portion of their clients and investments in hydrocarbons, transportation, and other major industries while redirecting vast sums of shareholder funds into uneconomic “green” scams. In short, the NZBA represented a further politicization and weaponization of the global banking system. Companies or countries unwilling to bow to the climate cult faced the threat of being de-banked.

Proposed social media restrictions for minors could pave the way for a broader shift toward mandatory digital ID systems.

Efforts to regulate social media for minors are gaining momentum across multiple states, but these measures could have far-reaching consequences beyond child safety. Connecticut’s proposed House Bill 6857, along with similar legislation in Nebraska and Utah, seeks to curb algorithmic recommendations, impose time restrictions, and introduce stricter age verification requirements. While proponents argue these policies will help protect young users from harmful content and excessive screen time, they also accelerate the push toward mandatory digital ID systems that could undermine online anonymity. As governments and corporations increasingly require users to verify their identity to access platforms, the internet may shift toward a more monitored and controlled digital space, raising concerns about privacy and personal freedom.

With his advanced age and frail health, Pope Francis is having a tough time navigating the Jubilee year of 2025.

It arises today (17) that his hospitalization had to be extended, for his respiratory tract infection is presenting a ‘complex clinical picture’. Concerns are mounting about the increasingly delicate health condition of the 88-year-old pontiff. New York Post reported: “Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the results of tests conducted in recent days and Monday indicate the pope is suffering from a ‘polymicrobial respiratory tract infection’ that has necessitated a further change in his drug therapy. Scientists say polymicrobial diseases are caused by a mix of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. There was no timeframe given for his hospitalization, which has already sidelined him for longer than a 2023 hospitalization for pneumonia. Bruni said the complexity of his symptoms ‘will require an appropriate hospital stay’.”

A controversial art exhibit at a Tennessee university has sparked backlash after featuring depictions of Jesus Christ as a transgender.

The display, part of an on-campus exhibition at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), has ignited fierce debate among students, faculty, and religious groups, with some calling it an important statement on inclusivity while others see it as offensive and blasphemous. The artwork in question, created by student artist Max Graham, portrays Jesus in various transgender representations, including one piece where Christ is depicted with makeup and feminine features. According to Graham, the goal of the exhibit was to challenge traditional perceptions of religious figures and highlight the experiences of transgender individuals within Christianity.

A pioneer in the study of brain waves says he's discovered a unique pattern in scans among people who claim to see angels and other supernatural beings.

Dr James Hardt has been training people to control their brain waves since the 1980s but recently found an 'angel pattern' among some individuals. The 'pattern' depends on where elevated Alpha brain waves appear. If an individual has a higher burst in the center than in the back, Dr Hardt claims they have the ability. The expert said about 85 percent of people he has seen in his decades-long career have high levels in the back, but those in the smaller group all admitted to seeing angels.

Firefighters are battling a fire that started at the SPS Technologies building in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

Firefighters responded to a massive fire at the SPS Technologies building in Abington Township, Pennsylvania. The fire started at the company’s building on 301 Highland Avenue late Monday night. The company is a supplier for aerospace fasteners and fittings and was founded in Jenkintown in 1903 as the Standard Pressed Steel Company. In Facebook posts, Abington Township Police and Abington Township’s Ward 6 Commissioner Jeffrey Browne warned residents to avoid the area. Officials also confirmed everyone inside the building is accounted for though they did not reveal if anyone was injured.

A dangerous Arctic blast that has brought wicked winter storms and dangerously low temperatures to much of the US has killed at least 10 people, including a mother and a seven-year-old who were trapped in their car.

A polar vortex is expected to grip the Rockies and the northern Plains today as harsh weather moves west, bringing what the National Weather Service has warned is 'life-threatening cold' to the region. Temperatures are predicted to dip as low as -42.7C (-45F) with wind chills down to 51 below Celsius (-60F) in northeastern Montana into Tuesday. Chicago alone could face temperatures between -28 and -34C (-20 to -30F) this week as a blizzard strikes the Windy City, according to USA Today.

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will soon set up an evacuation port on the island of Santorini to facilitate the safe escape of people in case a bigger quake hits the popular tourist destination, a Greek minister said on Monday.

Santorini, a volcanic island in the Aegean Sea, has been shaken by tens of thousands of mild quakes since late January, forcing thousands of people to flee, and authorities to ban construction activity, and shut schools and nearby islands. No major damage has been reported but scientists have said the seismic activity was unprecedented even in a quake-prone country like Greece and have not ruled out bigger tremors. They have identified the main ferry port at the foot of a precipitous slope and other sites across Santorini as weak links, although they have not said they cannot be used in an emergency situation.

The Elite will not Tell You until they are ready.

