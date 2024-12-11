One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

PM issues statement to the new regime that will assume power after the fall of the Assad regime, says it must not allow Iran to reestablish itself in Syria or to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah through Syria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening sent a warning message to the new regime that will take power in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime. "We have no intention of interfering in Syria's internal affairs; however, we do intend to do what is necessary for our security.," the Prime Minister began his remarks from the Kirya in Tel Aviv. He referred to Operation "Bashan Arrow" and said, "As such, I approved the Air Force bombing of strategic military capabilities left by the Syrian military so that they will not fall into the hands of the jihadists."

IDF says most of Syria's military capabilities were destroyed within 48 hours.

The Israel Air Force targeted the majority of the strategic weapons stockpiles within Syria, carrying out some 350 strikes, the military confirmed on Tuesday night. The aim of the operation was to prevent them from falling within reach of terrorist groups in Syria. The Israeli navy struck both the Al-Bayda and Latakia ports, in which were some 15 Syrian naval vessels, the military added.

Insurgents who overthrew the Syrian government now say they have wrested control of the eastern city of Deir Ezzor after intense battles with a Kurdish-led, US-backed force.

Hassan Abdul-Ghani, a senior commander of the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — which leads the insurgent alliance, says that the rebel forces completely took control of Deir Ezzor. A member HTS says in a recorded video that the group will soon conduct a thorough sweep of the city’s neighborhoods to secure the area, adding that the strategic nearby town of Boukamal has also fallen to opposition forces.

As anticipated, following the rebels' takeover of Syria, reports of killings, massacres of prisoners, desecration of corpses, and brutal acts of revenge have emerged from various parts of the country. The rebels have once again revealed their true nature.

BEIRUT, December 10 (Sputnik) - Caretaker Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said on Tuesday that the country's interim government is formed and will operate until March 2025.

Earlier in the day, al-Bashir, the head of the so-called "salvation government," said that the Syrian opposition had authorized him to form an interim government in the country. "An interim government has been formed, it consists of several ministers from the 'salvation government'. It is an interim government that will operate until March 2025 until the constitutional issues are resolved," al-Bashir was quoted as saying by the Al-Watan newspaper.

Kurdish territories face new threats as Hezbollah’s power wanes and regional tensions grow.

Imagine tossing a pebble into a pond, and then watching as the ripples spread outward, their effects radiating through the still water far beyond where the stone initially splashed. This describes the profound consequences ofIsrael’s military actions against Hezbollah, which have weakened the group’s military power and created a cascade of shifting dynamics in the Middle East. The most immediate result of Hezbollah’s diminished strength is the opening it has created for other extremist groups to regain ground.

The Kurdish-led SDF has promised to withdraw from the Syrian city of Manbij following an American-brokered deal

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) have reached a ceasefire after days of fighting for the control of the northern city of Manbij, top SDF commander, Mazloum Abdi, has announced. “We have reached a ceasefire agreement in Manbij with US mediation, in order to preserve the security and safety of civilians,” Abdi wrote on X in the early hours of Wednesday. He added that local SDF fighters “will be withdrawn from the area as soon as possible.”

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov asked whether Russia would hand over Assad for trial: Russia is not a party to the convention that established the International Criminal Court.

Russia has transported former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad securely to its territory following his removal from power, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told NBC News in an interview aired on Tuesday. On Monday, the Kremlin announced that President Vladimir Putin had decided to grant Assad asylum in Russia, after the Syrian rebels overtook the Syrian capital of Damascus early Sunday morning. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov said in the interview, according to a transcript on NBC’s website.

After the lightning offensive by the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and other jihadi groups in Syria that toppled the Bashar Al-Assad regime, several Indian and Pakistani newspapers wrote editorials, noting the weakening influence of Iran and Russia in the Middle East as well as fearing a regional vacuum in which Al-Qaeda-linked HTS could fuel terrorism.

"Much will depend on the next few weeks, particularly how the opposition handles power, deals with officials of the [former] Assad regime," The Economic Times, an Indian daily, observed. Pakistan's liberal daily Dawn wrote: "Further instability in Syria will only help Israel, as the government in Damascus is a central pillar of the Iran-backed 'Axis of Resistance.'" Pakistan Today, another newspaper, noted that "Syria is set to have a non-Assad president for the first time in 53 years" but HTS leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani "may face difficulties in dealing with the outside world" as his group is a designated terrorist group.

As images of brutality and prison abuses flood the internet following Bashar al-Assad’s fall, Iran’s tightly controlled media has cautiously criticized the deposed leader, hinting that a similar fate could befall the Islamic Republic.

“The lesson we should take is to be mindful so that [our] people do not get fed up and weary of the country and its circumstances and maintain their hope in the future,” conservative politician and journalist Naser Imani told Rouydad news website Monday. While distancing Iran from Syria’s experience, he cautiously added, “The situation in the Islamic Republic is not comparable to Syria at all. Nevertheless, one should take note of the public opinion.”

With the fall of the Assad government threatening Iran's key strategic foothold in the Levant, Tehran signals an interest in forging ties with Syria's new power holders, according to an Iranian official.

Long-time President Bashar al Assad fled the country at the weekend, leaving a vacuum in the country after both Iran and Russia had since 2011’s civil war, supported. Reuters reported that talks had begun in an attempt to "prevent a hostile trajectory" between the countries after a rapid takeover saw the 50-year Assad family rule collapse in days. The senior official told Reuters that Iran's clerical rulers, facing the loss of an important ally in Damascus and the return of Donald Trump to the white House in January, were open to engaging with Syria's new leaders.

As the year approaches its end, all around the world geopolitical developments are taking place at a dizzying speed.

In the middle of all that, the war in the Ukraine, the biggest and bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War Two, is moving away from the media headlights that have been shining upon it for three years. Finally, yesterday (9), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decided to call for a diplomatic settlement to the war. Zelensky also defended the idea of deploying foreign troops in Ukrainian territory until it could join the NATO military alliance. The new stance was announced at a press conference he held with visiting German opposition leader Friedrich Merz.

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Dec 10 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukraine's allies on Tuesday to provide 10-12 more Patriot air defence systems that he said would fully protect its skies, after a Russian missile killed at least four people in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has consistently asked its allies to supply more advanced air-defence systems. Speaking in Kyiv, Zelenskiy signalled his frustration. "I sometimes do not get it ... Everyone understands that an additional 10-12 Patriot systems for Ukraine will ensure life for us and make the war for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin meaningless,

Moscow holds the strategic initiative, while Kiev is on the back foot, Sergey Naryshkin has said

iev’s military is now close to complete collapse, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin has said, adding that the current Ukrainian government has completely lost its legitimacy and is unfit for talks. In an interview with the Russian magazine Razvedchik (“Spy”) released on Tuesday, Naryshkin reiterated that the Ukraine conflict is essentially not a battle against Kiev but rather a struggle against the collective West, and that Russia’s freedom and sovereignty is at stake.

Some 190 plots have been foiled by the country’s security services this year, Aleksandr Bortnikov has said

he director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has revealed that the country is facing an increasing threat of terrorism, linking the danger to the activities of the West. Aleksandr Bortnikov, who also heads Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK), made the remarks on Tuesday during an extended meeting, convened to assess the work of the country's security services this year. The increased threat of terrorism largely stems from the Ukraine conflict and the “unprecedented material support for the Kiev regime, organized by the collective West,” Bortnikov said, as quoted by the NAK press service.

German authorities say three suspected Islamist extremists were arrested with assault rifle, knives, and other items. The suspects were allegedly planning to attack Christmas markets in Frankfurt or Mannheim.

German authorities have arrested three suspected Islamist extremists accused of planning a "serious act of violence," seizing an assault rifle, knives, and other items during the operation, officials announced on Tuesday, according to the AFP news agency. Police carried out the raids on Sunday, targeting the homes of two German-Lebanese brothers, aged 15 and 20, in Mannheim, and a 22-year-old German-Turkish man in the Hochtaunus district of Hessen state, the report said. German media reported that the suspects were allegedly planning to attack Christmas markets in Frankfurt or Mannheim.

Martin Sellner, whose Identitarian Movement garnered more followers than the youth organizations of all mainstream parties combined, has become the leading voice for remigration, breaking barriers to normalize once-unspeakable ideas despite relentless censorship and persecution.

Martin Sellner has made waves across Europe as one of the most outspoken figures addressing the effects of mass migration. In his powerful new book, “Remigration: A Proposal,” Sellner presents a solution that is as bold as it is controversial: reversing the migration streams that have flooded Europe over the last few decades. Through remigration, Sellner envisions a future where Europeans reclaim their safety, cultural identity, and sense of belonging in their own homelands.

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korean police raided the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol, a presidential security official said on Wednesday, in a widening investigation into the embattled leader's failed attempt to impose martial law.

Separately, Kim Yong-hyun, former defence minister and a close confidant of Yoon, attempted suicide at a detention centre where he is held after being arrested, a Justice Ministry official told a parliament hearing. A presidential security service official confirmed to Reuters that police raided Yoon's office. The national police agency declined to immediately confirm the search. Yonhap news agency said police investigators presented a search warrant that specified Yoon as the subject.

Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is accused of playing a lead role in the failed imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, has attempted to take his own life inside a detention center, a justice ministry official told parliament.

“The City Council made it clear they’re not willing to change the sanctuary city law. I think they’re wrong. I have my teams looking at my power as executive orders.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is working to bypass the New York City Council to change the city’s sanctuary city law ahead of a meeting with the incoming Trump administration’s border czar. CBS News host Marcia Kramer asked Adams, a Democrat, about his pending meeting with President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, over illegal immigration in the city. Adams stated that he wants criminal illegal aliens deported first, adding that he may try to bypass the City Council-passed sanctuary law, which in part bars the city’s police department from telling federal immigration officials about criminals’ immigration status.

"Seeing many fake manifestos being published -- the one published by Ken matches what NBC has reported."

Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein released what appears to be Luigi Mangione's manifesto. Klippenstein wrote on his website: "I've obtained a copy of suspected killer Luigi Mangione's manifesto — the real one, not the forgery circulating online. Major media outlets are also in possession of the document but have refused to publish it and not even articulated a reason why. My queries to The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and NBC to explain their rationale for withholding the manifesto, while gladly quoting from it selectively, have not been answered."

"Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism, as it is the merger of corporate and government power...”

Marc Andreessen speaks with Joe Rogan – [warning – disturbing in the extreme] – the US government under Biden was planning total control — they can and will de-bank you! Marc Andreessen is an American businessman and Silicon Valley stalwart. He is the co-author of Mosaic, the first widely used web browser with a graphical user interface (GUI). He co-founded Netscape and the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He is clearly one of the Fathers of the Internet. In 2012, Andreessen was named in the Times 100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Public health policies cannot strip physicians of their free speech rights, the plaintiffs’ lawyer said.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas this week revived an emergency application to block the Washington Medical Commission from investigating licensed physicians in the state over their criticism of COVID-19 policies. The Washington state commission deems the doctors’ dissenting views on the disease as potentially dangerous misinformation that should be suppressed. The physicians counter that just because they have medical licenses they don’t forfeit their free speech rights under the First Amendment.

With growing fears of a potential bird flu pandemic growing around the world, the United Kingdom recently purchased 5 million H5N1 vaccines should the reported avian influenza outbreak be deemed a pandemic.

According to a blog post on the U.K. government’s website, “The vaccine, based on a current H5 avian influenza virus, will be manufactured by UK-based healthcare company CSL Seqirus UK Limited.” “The procurement will strengthen the UK’s preparedness for a H5 influenza originated pandemic by ensuring that vaccines are immediately available, while a pandemic specific vaccine is made ready,” the government added.

"A public health crisis of unimaginable scale..."

The United States is set to fall in worldwide life expectancy ranking by mid-century, with widespread obesity adversely affecting people’s health, according to a recent study. The peer-reviewed study, published in The Lancet on Dec. 7, forecasted the life expectancy for Americans between 2022 and 2050 after taking into account the effect of more than 350 diseases and injuries. Study authors said overall life expectancy is projected to increase from 78.3 years in 2022 to 79.9 years in 2035, and to 80.4 years in 2050. The study said the increase “is forecasted to be modest compared with that in other countries around the world.”

Meta expands a controversial "re-education" program for first-time rule violators, raising questions about vague policies and punitive enforcement tactics.

Like law enforcement in some repressive virtual regimes, Meta is introducing the concept of re-education of “citizens” (users), as an alternative to eventually sending them to “jail” (imposing account restrictions). But this only applies to “first-time offenders,” that is, those who have violated Meta’s community standards for the first time, and if that violation is not considered to be “most severe.” The community standards now apply across Meta’s platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads – while the new rule means that instead of collecting a strike for a first policy violation, users who go through “an educational program” can have it deleted.

Enormous “mystery drones” are buzzing rooftops and flying freely through the skies in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, and our government is powerless to stop it. As I discussed yesterday, these drones have been spotted over military facilities, water reservoirs, transportation hubs, police departments and other sensitive installations.

But even though some of these drones are the size of cars, and even though they are buzzing us at rooftop level in some cases, we can’t seem to track them effectively and when our aircraft do approach they “go dark” and disappear. What in the world is going on? These drones have been appearing just about every night since mid-November, and there are countless eyewitnesses.In fact, New Jersey State Senator Doug Steinhardt says that he saw them from his own front porch…

Nestled in the mountains of Yancey County in western North Carolina, Burnsville looks like a town that might feature in a Norman Rockwell painting or a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Even before Thanksgiving, the town square was decorated for Christmas. Antique shops, cafes, and coffee houses dot Main Street, bustling with activity. On the surface, it appears to be a typical holiday season, but all is not as it seems. Two months after Hurricane Helene struck the region, Burnsville and Yancey County are still on a long path to recovery. Crystal Capps, a real estate agent whose family has lived in Yancey County for several generations, said immediate and long-term assistance is essential for ensuring locals’ safety and enabling them to remain in the region.

"Our fate's pretty well determined in the cattle industry in the U.S. for the next two to four years" – and it's not looking good."

America's beef cow inventory has steadily declined over the last half-decade, reaching 64-year lows and signaling a deepening crisis across the cattle industry. As the cattle crisis worsens, consumers should brace for higher ground beef prices. The shrinking beef supply has pushed the nation's herd size to its smallest level since 1961. With severe droughts, high interest rates, costly feed prices, sliding farm income, surging farm debt, and a shifting consumer preference toward cheaper chicken, struggling ranchers have been culling heifers, preventing any meaningful recovery in the number of calves necessary to expand the nation's herds.

Aferocious wildfire was spreading rapidly early Tuesday in Malibu, spurring evacuations along the coast while nearby Pepperdine University issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place order and firefighters struggled to battle the flames.

Most of the eastern half of Malibu was ordered evacuated, and the rest of the city was under an evacuation warning. Some 6,000 residents live in the area ordered evacuated, firefighters said — most of the city’s population of about 11,000 residents. About 2,000 structures are affected by the mandatory evacuation order. Dubbed the Franklin fire, the blaze was moving at a fierce pace, fanned by strong Santa Ana winds, and had exploded to more than 1,822 acres as of 3 a.m. with no containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials with the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana report that seven earthquakes occurred on Monday morning around the New Madrid fault line.

According to Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), five earthquakes were detected near Marston, Missouri, while two were recorded near Ridgley, Tennessee. All of the quakes are considered to have a magnitude of 1 or higher. Michigan Technological University notes that earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are usually not felt by people but can be recorded by seismographs. The university states that millions of these small earthquakes occur each year.

On Saturday, Pope Francis attended a nativity scene crafted in Bethlehem, Israel, by Johny Andonia and Faten Nastas Mitwasi and presented by Palestinian officials in Pope Paul VI Hall in Vatican City.

The display depicting the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem featured Baby Jesus lying on a Keffiyeh, a traditional Arab head covering for men that PLO leader Yasser Arafat appropriated as a symbol of Palestinian terrorism. Speaking at the event, a wheelchair-bound Francis called on Catholics to “remember the brothers and sisters, who, right there [in Bethlehem] and in other parts of the world, are suffering from the tragedy of war,” adding, “enough war, enough violence!” and lamenting the existence of the commercial arms trade. “Enough with wars, enough of violence!”, he said.

Pope Francis is preparing to unbrick and open five ‘sacred portals’ symbolising the doorway to salvation.

The doors have not been opened for 25 years, since the turn of the Millennium, so may well be a little rusty. This year, for the first time, one of the doors will be opened in a prison, as a ‘sign inviting prisoners to look to the future with hope’, the Pope said in his bull of indiction announcing this year’s ceremony. The tradition dates back to 1300, and the door openings themselves follow a ritual first carried out in 1423.

