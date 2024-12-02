One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

After many denials he would do so, Joe Biden granted his son Hunter Biden a blanket pardon in the federal gun and tax cases against him Sunday night.

The pardon, which covers any federal crimes by Hunter from 2014 to 2024, ends a case that was blown open by IRS whistleblowers who spoke out after the Biden Justice Department slow-walked an investigation into Hunter, allowing the statute of limitations to pass on some charges and offering Hunter a sweetheart plea deal that was ultimately rejected by an incredulous federal judge in Delaware resulting in the appointment of a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland in the case. Incredibly, Garland appointed the same federal prosecutor who sabotaged the Hunter case, Robert Weiss, to be special counsel.

The outgoing US president interfered in favor of his son despite pledges not to

US President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have blasted outgoing President Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of illegally purchasing a gun and tax evasion. The sentencing in both cases was scheduled for this month. Despite saying publicly that he would not interfere in his son’s cases, the president went back on his word and announced the pardon on Sunday evening. He labelled the convictions “a miscarriage of justice,” arguing that Hunter Biden has been “singled out” because of his ties to the president.

Early reports showed rebels walking around the seemingly abandoned but ostentatious palace.

President Bashar Assad's Palace in Aleppo was invaded by Syrian The take overcomes after Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels swept into the city of Aleppo on Saturday, nearly encircling the remaining SAA pro-Regime forces, leading to a reinforcement by SDF-Kurdish forces. The Palace was captured along with the nearby Aleppo Military Academy, during which they claimed to capture Russian air defense systems. Almost the entirety of Aleppo is currently in rebel hands, except for a few Kurdish neighborhoods in the north of the city that still remain in SDF hands. Otherwise, the city has been encircled. Some reports indicated that HTS and the SDF were negotiating a withdrawal of SDF troops. However, the SDF denied this.

Iran's foreign minister met the Syrian president in Damascus on Sunday to express Tehran's continued support for the Bashar al-Assad government in the wake of Aleppo's swift capture by armed rebels.

"The Islamic Republic will insist on its principled stance to fully support the Syrian government, nation and army in the fight against terrorism and safeguard regional security and stability," Abbas Araghchi said in his meeting with Assad. Assad, in turn, thanked the Iranian foreign minister for his "meaningful" visit to Syria under the current circumstances, according to Iran's readout of their talks.

The fall of Aleppo to rebels opposing President Bashar al-Assad has caused a critical situation for the Syrian government with implications that may extend to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Opposition forces have now advanced towards the outskirts of Hama and Homs, two strategic Syrian cities on the road to Damascus. The potential fall of Damascus and the overthrow of the Assad government is more serious than ever, causing deep concerns for the Islamic Republic and its leader, Ali Khamenei. The collapse of Assad’s rule would dismantle a cornerstone of Iran’s regional strategy against Israel. It would also threaten the survival of Iran's proxy groups, which rely heavily on Damascus for support. Without Assad’s backing, these groups could struggle to sustain their operations, jeopardizing the Islamic Republic’s influence in the region.

Governments of the US, France, Germany, and the UK issue statement on the situation in Syria, after rebels launched an offensive against the Syrian army, taking over Aleppo.

The Governments of the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, on Sunday issued a joint statement on the current situation in Syria. “We are closely monitoring developments in Syria and urge de-escalation by all parties and the protection of civilians and infrastructure to prevent further displacement and disruption of humanitarian access,” the four countries said. “The current escalation only underscores the urgent need for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict, in line with UNSCR 2254,” they added.

As Netanyahu vows ‘intense reaction’ to terror group’s entrenchment in south Lebanon will continue, Paris reportedly says Israel isn’t using agreed mechanisms to enforce ceasefire

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that it was continuing to enforce the ceasefire in Lebanon by striking Hezbollah forces violating its terms, as France was said to charge that Jerusalem, too was repeatedly violating the days-old truce. The IDF is still deployed in much of southern Lebanon, and it has until late January to withdraw under the 60-day ceasefire deal clinched last week that sought to end more than a year of fighting.

President Herzog tells hostage’s family that talks are happening ‘behind the scenes,’ but US, Israeli officials say deal still ‘not there yet’ and Hamas’s position is ‘nothing new’

As Israel and mediating countries have been working to formulate a new framework for a potential hostage-ceasefire deal in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security discussion on the issue on Sunday evening. Egypt has been leading the recent negotiation efforts, and is currently hosting representatives from Hamas, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday for talks with its negotiators.

US President-elect Donald Trump dined this evening with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A photo of the pair is posted on X by Trump’s deputy director of communications. Netanyahu is in Miami for several weeks to visit her son Yair. Her trip will keep her out of the country during the beginning of the prime minister’s scheduled testimony in his criminal trial.

The State Department has authorized the sale to Taipei of spare parts for F-16 fighter jets and radars valued at $385 million

China’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of Washington following the latter’s recent approval of a $385 million arms sale to Taiwan. In a statement on Sunday, Beijing emphasized that such actions violate the one-China principle and undermine relations with the US. The ministry’s spokesperson stated that such sales infringe on China’s sovereignty and security interests, send dangerous signals to separatist factions in Taiwan, and threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. “China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this, and has lodged solemn representations with the US side,” the spokesperson added.

Moscow has warned that the transfer of such weapons to Kiev would be treated as a nuclear attack

The US is not considering giving Ukraine nuclear arms, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said. Last month, a New York Times report claimed that some officials in Washington wanted to arm Kiev with atomic weapons. Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, Sullivan said that the idea is “not under consideration.” “What we are doing is surging various conventional capacities to Ukraine so that they can effectively defend themselves and take the fight to the Russians, not [giving them] nuclear capability,” he told the network.

The Times: a general "disenchantment" with him both at home & abroad as he's lost his "shine".

While the war-weary US and European populations have long ago lost their fascination with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was on display during his September trip to Washington—largely met with little enthusiasm even among Congressional leaders—it is less common for the mainstream media to admit his star power has completely faded. However, a fresh assessment in Britain's The Times newspaper details the extent to which there's been a general "disenchantment" with him both at home and abroad as he's clearly lost his "shine".

The former mentor and key backer of the comedian-turned-president believes his ex-protege has betrayed him

Businessman Igor Kolomoisky, once a key political ally and mentor to Vladimir Zelensky, has accused the Ukrainian leader of orchestrating the illegal seizure of his oil assets, specifically the firms Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. In an interview with UNIAN published on Saturday, Kolomoisky described how his shares in the companies were effectively seized by the government in November 2022 under the guise of national security. Zelensky publicly said the move was essential for the country’s defense. Kolomoisky has been in jail since September 2023, and claims the nationalization was a calculated move by Zelensky to eliminate him as a rival and gain control over his businesses.

British intelligence chief Richard Moore is claiming the withdrawal of lethal military aid from Ukraine would threaten security for the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union.

The head of MI6 made the remarks during an address earlier this week in Paris. Moore is believed to be one of two under consideration by the Labour government’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, to serve as ambassador to the United States. Moore’s statement appears to be connected to a significant push among NATO members to escalate the conflict in Ukraine before U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump takes office in January. Trump has pledged to negotiate a swift end to the bloodshed, which has spurred the Biden government to authorize Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia with Western missiles. In addition, weapons manufacturers appear disinclined toward ending the conflict that has seen a ramp-up in armament production.

British police raid a man's house without presenting a search warrant

Unchecked left-wing policies have flooded the Dutch welfare system with migrants, mainly from Islamic countries, eroding national unity and sovereignty, but Geert Wilders’ victory signals a chance to reclaim borders, resources, and identity.

The latest statistics from the Netherlands paint a devastating picture of the consequences of unchecked left-wing migration policies under Mark Rutte’s previous coalition government, dominated by the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and their progressive allies, and mass illegal immigration. A staggering 55% of welfare recipients in the country now have a migration background, with most originating from outside the European Union—and predominantly from Islamic countries. These figures, released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), highlight a deepening crisis as the welfare rolls swell, disproportionately burdened by those who contribute little but take much.

Activists continue clashing with police in Tbilisi

Pro-EU protests continued on Sunday in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, where activists clashed with riot police outside the former Soviet country’s parliament building. The demonstrations are backed by a coalition of opposition parties, as well as Georgia’s pro-EU president, Salome Zourabichvili, who called the current government “illegitimate.” She previously claimed that the parliamentary election in October was rigged in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream party. The protesters are outraged by the government’s decision to freeze negotiations on joining the EU until 2028.

Kaja Kallas has accused the Tbilisi of using violence against protesters

New EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said that sanctions are one of several “options” being considered by the bloc after Georgia froze accession talks with Brussels and cracked down on subsequent pro-EU protests. Protests have been raging in Tbilisi since Thursday, when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that he would freeze EU accession talks until 2028, due to Brussels’ “constant blackmail and manipulation” of Georgia’s domestic politics. At Saturday’s demonstration, demonstrators shot fireworks and lobbed molotov cocktails at riot police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons and arrested scores of people.

One problem is that the town of fewer than 2000 inhabitants does not have a flagpole

CBC News is reporting that the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ordered the small town of Emo to pay damages after failing to hoist an “LGBTQ2 rainbow flag” in celebration of Pride Month. One problem is that the town of fewer than 2000 inhabitants does not have a flagpole (though you could presumably “show the flag” in other ways). The National Post reports, that there has been a lengthy arbitration process between the tribunal and the town. In a decision handed down last week, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario found that Emo, its mayor, and two councilors violated the Ontario Human Rights Code. The tribunal admitted in a later opinion that “the record indicated the Township did not receive many requests for declarations or proclamations or requests for display of a flag.”

Donald Trump has announced that the United States will soon be imposing crippling tariffs on Canada if the government does not get the northern border under control.

There are over 58,000 illegal migrants who are convicted felons or facing criminal charges roaming NYC — and close to 670,000 across the country, startling new data obtained by The Post shows.

Of the 759,218 illegal-border crossers living in the Big Apple the feds were aware of as of Nov. 17, a jaw-dropping 58,626 — 7.7% — were either previously convicted of crimes or had criminal charges pending, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency data. And of the 58,626 migrants with rap sheets, 1,053, nearly 2%, are “suspected or known gang members,” according to the agency. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) pointed blame for the stunning stats at soft-on-crime and lax border-control policies pushed by President Biden and other Democrats.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) will resume their 12th meeting on December 2-6, 2024.

Sure, he has many great qualities, but why did he jump on the bandwagon of “let’s just ignore crimes and move along”? (Updated 12/1/24)

A new UN-driven censorship declaration has been signed by a number of world leaders during an event in Portugal – the Cascais Declaration at the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum. We obtained a copy of the final declaration for you here.

The gathering was addressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who once again reiterated his commitment to censoring online speech, bringing up the usual set of “arguments” in favor of moving in this direction. During the address, Guterres spoke about “unchecked digital platforms and AI” and accused them of allowing “hate speech to proliferate like never before” – and did not miss the opportunity to mention “misinformation and deepfakes” in the same context.

Donald Trump is not messing around.

After trying to play nice during his first administration, Trump is making it very clear that he fully intends to use the full power of the presidency to shape economic policy during his second administration. In particular, Trump is planning to impose massive tariffs on other nations that attempt to stand in the way of the MAGA agenda. Last week, Trump threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on all products coming into the United States from Mexico and Canada if those two countries do not work with him to secure our borders…

Commercial real estate continues to suffer despite the Federal Reserve’s attempt at ameliorating the capital markets with a 50-basis point rate cut in September.

The pain is especially apparent in the so-called “CRE-CLO” bond market. CRE-CLO bonds are packaged commercial real estate mortgages comprising short-term floating rate loans. These bridge loans were recently, and most notably, used to facilitate the biggest apartment investment bubble in history, but were also used in financing other commercial real estate sectors including office, retail, hotel, industrial, and self-storage.

JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States by assets, has teamed up with Mastercard to integrate their blockchain services together to provide a more connected and seamless way to facilitate tokenized transactions.

In November, The WinePress published a detailed report explaining the concept of tokenization, a new monetary system for a rapidly transforming new world order, where nearly everything will be digitally represented on a blockchain that can be bought, sold, and speculated on. For more details on what a token is and the process of tokenization, check out this report here

Lennar, the largest development company in Texas, is nearing completion of a 100-home neighborhood in a small town outside north of Austin, consisting of houses built with robots that build the abodes from the ground up.

In collaboration with ICON and the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Lennar is building the Wolf Ranch in the hills of Georgetown created with “advanced materials, engineering, and 3D robotics,” which purportedly make the buildings stronger, more resilient, and better energy-efficient, according to the companies. The WinePress highlighted the early beginnings of this venture a little over a year ago.

A school in Finland has canceled a concert of Handel’s Messiah, performed by the Finnish Baroque Orchestra and the Helsinki Chamber Choir, over concerns that the recital’s Christian themes might offend some students.

Officials with the school hosting the concert in question decided after learning about a case in Hämeenlinna, a Finnish city, where a child objected to songs about the life of Jesus performed at an undisclosed school. Local outlets reported that the National Non-Discrimination and Equality Tribunal decided that non-Christian pupils should be compensated 1,500 euros (or $1,562) for their offense. However, on Nov. 19, the city’s Education and Welfare Committee voted 6-5 no payment was due to the offended school students.

A UFO supposedly captured on film at Manchester Airport has caused a frenzy with alien fans on social media.

Footage and images of a spherical object allegedly taken by a co-pilot on the runway in June were shared to X, formerly Twitter. The original poster’s account disappeared; however, eagle-eyed extraterrestrial followers made sure the images didn’t disappear with the OP and re-shared them. In one particular image, the strange phenomenon can be seen “hovering” just above the ground, with an airplane in the background. A driver in Kansas also took a video earlier this month showing a pulsating UFO with red, green, and purple lights. According to the sharer, the unexplained aerial phenomenon was about the size of a small car.

Share