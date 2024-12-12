One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Moscow has announced a very serious escalation out of Ukraine on Wednesday, with defense ministry officials saying that six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were launched against a Russian airfield inside the country's sovereign territory. Taganrog is a Black Sea port city in southwestern Russia, and was targeted in the heavy attack. The military claimed that all six were able to be intercepted and downed before reaching their target, with two reported intercepts by a Pantsir air defense system, and the others destroyed after electronic warfare systems diverted them.

The Ukrainian leader earlier insisted that Kiev needs robust security guarantees while ruling out territorial concessions

US President-elect Donald Trump has told Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron that he wants an end to hostilities between Moscow and Kiev as soon as possible, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The three met last week in Paris, where they held talks on the Ukraine crisis, despite Trump’s reported reluctance to attend the sit-down. Following the meeting, Trump claimed that Ukraine “would like to make a deal” to end the conflict with Russia. Zelensky, however, insisted that Kiev must first receive ironclad security guarantees while ruling out any territorial concessions.

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the Ukraine war would continue until the goals set by President Vladimir Putin were achieved by military action or by negotiation.

Putin has demanded that Ukraine abandon its ambition to join NATO and withdraw fully from four regions of the country that Russia has claimed as its own - terms Kyiv has rejected as tantamount to surrender. "The special military operation will end when all the objectives set by the president and commander-in-chief have been achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Moscow's term for the conflict. "These goals can be achieved as a result of the special military operation or a result of relevant negotiations."

Travelers risk being arrested under false pretenses on American soil, Moscow said

Russian nationals should avoid making non-essential trips to the US and allied countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said, warning that they could be “hunted down” by the American authorities for political reasons. Travelling to the US poses “serious risks” due to “the increasing confrontation in the Russian-American relations,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a regular press briefing on Wednesday. She stated that more Russian nationals were being “hunted down by American authorities, especially by secret services,” with Washington utilizing “fraudulent schemes” to lure Russians abroad in order to prosecute them for “political reasons.”

The diplomat has said she doubts there will be “anything left over” of Moscow’s assets once Ukraine has been reconstructed

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has expressed doubt that Russia will ever recover sovereign assets that were frozen by Brussels under Ukraine-related sanctions. In an interview with Politico on Tuesday, the EU’s new foreign policy chief admitted that Russia legally has a “legitimate claim” to the assets immobilized by the West since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. She added, however, that the bloc should use the cash to reconstruct Ukraine before handing back whatever remains.

The Kremlin is using old-age, poorly kept tankers to sell its crude oil above the price cap established by Western allies.

The European Union on Wednesday issued new sanctions against Russia, targeting the "shadow fleet" of tankers that Moscow has deployed to circumvent Western restrictions on oil trade and maintain a source of revenue that is crucial to fund the war on Ukraine. The fleet consists of old-age, uninsured ships whose poor condition has stoked fears of an impending environmental disaster near or inside European waters. A handful of Chinese companies suspected of enabling Russia's production of drones are also blacklisted as part of the agreement, a diplomat told Euronews.

Update (1523ET): "There is not any truth to that," Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Wednesday afternoon, hours after Republican Congressman Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey claimed on Fox News that Iranian drones were flying over New Jersey skies. Singh said: "There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States ... and there is no so-called 'mothership' launching drones towards the United States." "They were not US military drones," she continued, adding, "These are not drones or activities from a foreign entity or foreign adversary."

President-elect Donald Trump is now considering tapping Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, to be a special envoy for Iran, according to two people familiar with the transition plans.

"He's definitely in the running," said a person familiar with transition deliberations, who asked not to be identified. No final decisions on either personnel or strategy on Iran have been made official yet by Trump, including whether to slap fresh sanctions on the country, pursue diplomacy or both in order to halt their nuclear program. Neither Trump's team nor Grenell responded to requests for comment. Trump's plans for the role have not previously been reported.

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration next month, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources.

The invitation to the Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington occurred in early November, shortly after the Nov. 5 presidential election, and it was not clear if it had been accepted, CBS reported. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump said in an interview with NBC News conducted on Friday that he "got along with very well" with Xi and that they had "had communication as recently as this week." It would be unprecedented for a leader of China, a top U.S. geopolitical rival, to attend a U.S. presidential inauguration.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, Syria's longtime president and a close ally of Tehran.

The remarks were Khamenei's first since Assad fled the country for Russia on Sunday in the face of a shock rebel advance, but offered little indication of what Iran's next strategic move would be after suffering the epochal setback. “There should be no doubt that what has happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan. Yes, a neighboring country of Syria has played a clear role in this regard, continues to do so even now—this is evident to everyone. But the main conspirator, the primary planner, and the central command rooms are in the US and the Zionist entity," he said in his first remarks on the Syrian uprising since Assad's departure on Sunday.

As images of brutality and prison abuses flood the internet following Bashar al-Assad’s fall, Iran’s tightly controlled media has cautiously criticized the deposed leader, hinting that a similar fate could befall the Islamic Republic.

“The lesson we should take is to be mindful so that [our] people do not get fed up and weary of the country and its circumstances and maintain their hope in the future,” conservative politician and journalist Naser Imani told Rouydad news website Monday. While distancing Iran from Syria’s experience, he cautiously added, “The situation in the Islamic Republic is not comparable to Syria at all. Nevertheless, one should take note of the public opinion.”

Britain, France, and Germany have told the United Nations Security Council that they are ready - if necessary - to trigger a so-called "snap back" of all international sanctions on Iran to prevent the country from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

They will lose the ability to take such action on October 18 next year, when a 2015 UN resolution expires. The resolution enshrines Iran's deal with Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Russi,a and China that lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. Western states say there is no need to enrich uranium to such a high level under any civilian program and that no other country has done so without producing nuclear bombs. Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons.

DAMASCUS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The main commander of the fighters who toppled Bashar al-Assad said on Wednesday that he would dissolve the security forces of the former regime, close its prisons and hunt down anyone involved in the torture or killing of detainees.

Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa - better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani - said in a statement to Reuters he will "dissolve the security forces of the previous regime and close the notorious prisons." Syria ran one of the most oppressive police states in the Middle East during five decades of Assad family rule. Sharaa, whose former al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is now the country's most powerful force, must balance demands for justice from victims with the need to prevent violent reprisals and secure international aid.

Captagon has become a major financial lifeline for the Assad government, generating billions annually.

Ordinary citizens wander through home of ousted president, loot luxury goods; Syrian refugees stream back home through Turkish border, hope for better life

The tomb of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s father Hafez was torched in his hometown of Qardaha, AFP footage taken Wednesday showed, with rebel fighters in fatigues and young men watching it burn. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor told AFP the rebels had set fire to the mausoleum, located in the Latakia heartland of Assad’s Alawite community. AFP footage showed parts of the mausoleum ablaze and damaged, with the tomb of Hafez torched and destroyed.

Lebanese army says it’s deploying in town in coordination with UNIFIL following Israeli exit; 5 reported killed in Israeli drone strikes in country’s south

The IDF on Wednesday confirmed that it had withdrawn its troops from the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The Israeli military said it still remains deployed in other areas of southern Lebanon, and will continue to operate against any threats. The Lebanese army said earlier in the day that it began to deploy troops to Khiam following the IDF withdrawal, in coordination with UNIFIL. It also warned Lebanese civilians not to approach the area as it conducts scans of the town for unexploded ordnances.

Conflicting reports in Lebanese media regarding Hamas’ willingness to negotiate

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel, Egypt and Qatar this week in a final effort to achieve a hostage release ceasefire deal before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025, according to the Axios news outlet. The Biden administration appears to recognize that its ability to influence the parties in the negotiations has diminished, while the ultimatum issued by Trump at the beginning of December has increased the pressure on Hamas to reach an agreement or potentially face significant consequences. Biden and his team are now seeking to leverage this renewed momentum to secure a significant foreign policy achievement before leaving office.

Nearby Jerusalem hospital declares death of 12-year-old after he’s critically hurt in attack; other 3 victims treated for moderate and light wounds; IDF scouring area for gunman

A young boy was fatally shot and several people wounded in a terror attack targeting a Jerusalem-bound bus in the West Bank late Wednesday night. The child was brought in critical condition to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in nearby Jerusalem, where doctors declared his death early Thursday following intensive efforts to save him. The boy was not immediately named. The Magen David Adom ambulance service identified him as a 12-year-old while the municipality of the Beitar Illit settlement — where the bus departed from — said in a statement that he was traveling home to Jerusalem with his family.

SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday lashed out at his political opponents as "anti-state forces", said North Korea has hacked the country's elections and defended his short-lived martial law order as a legal move to protect democracy.

Yoon said the opposition was "dancing the sword dance of madness" by trying to drag a democratically elected president from power, nine days after his aborted attempt to grant sweeping powers to the military. "I will fight to the end," he said in a lengthy address broadcast on television. "Whether they impeach me or investigate me, I will face it all squarely." His comments, the first since he apologised on Saturday and promised to leave his fate in the hands of his political allies, came as the leader of his ruling People Power Party (PPP) said if Yoon did not resign he must be impeached.

The spokesperson for Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, Sun Li-fang, reported that the number of Chinese military ships and coast guard units near Taiwan is the largest in decades. These ships have been deployed along the so-called first island chain, which includes Okinawa, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

A high-ranking Taiwanese security official told AFP that "almost 90" Chinese units are located in the waters of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the South China Sea. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense also detected 47 Chinese aircraft and 12 military ships near the main island of Taiwan.

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sent a request to parliament on Wednesday to hold a vote of confidence on Dec. 16, setting a path to an early federal election next year after the collapse of his coalition.

Policymaking in Europe's biggest economy has largely ground to a halt since Scholz's fractious coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) imploded last month, leaving him heading a minority government. If, as expected, Scholz loses the confidence vote, he must then ask the president to dissolve parliament, which would trigger fresh elections. Scholz has agreed with the opposition to hold the election on Feb. 23.

Danish politician and founder of the Hard Line Party (Stram Kurs), Rasmus Paludan, was violently attacked yet again—this time while peacefully filming an Islamic missionary event in a public square.

The attack, which occurred in broad daylight, highlights the dangerous reality faced by those who dare to challenge the spread of Islamization in Europe. Paludan described the incident, saying, “I was hit in the forehead with the sharp end of a mobile phone on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 4:48 PM. I stood minding my own business while filming Muslims spreading Islam in Denmark. As has now become standard, I was surrounded by foreigners who insulted me in a foreign language. I repeated their own word, and that’s when the assault happened.”

Third-world immigration has led to some unsettling culture shocks over the last decade for Europeans and the population of the UK.

The rise in violent crime and rape incidents due to migrants is well documented in Europe. The cultural "sharing" has been running rampant and finally the truth is starting to come out. In Germany, statistics show that in 2023 41% of all crime was linked to foreign suspects (migrants), while 75% of all victims were native German citizens. In 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that around half of all crime in Paris was committed by foreigners. His claim was backed by data from the police headquarters and the ministerial statistical service for internal security, which showed that 70% of violent robberies and 75% of thefts in Paris in 2022 were committed by foreigners.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested that Donald Trump’s victory shows women’s rights are “under attack” and that “regressive forces” are taking hold across America.

Trudeau, an ultra-progressive who describes himself as a “proud feminist,” gave a speech at the Equal Voice Foundation on Tuesday where he argued America was facing “regressive forces” led by Trump and his political movement. “It shouldn’t be that way. It wasn’t supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady — if difficult sometimes — march towards progress,” Trudeau said. “And, yet, just a few weeks ago the United States voted for a second time, to not elect its first woman president.”

National Post columnist Barbara Kay joins Ezra Levant to discuss the impact of the Trudeau Liberals' mass immigration policies on Montreal and across Canada.

"Up to 100 Nigerian Christians had been slaughtered since October."

While the threat of genocide from jihadists in Syria makes headlines, the genocide of Christians in Nigeria goes untouched, unnoticed, and unresolved. Even self-important speculative bloggers, quick to leap for the ‘who’s to blame?’ dollar, appear to be more interested in bashing Israel, and the West than they are about securing Syria’s Christians. Like Nigeria, if persecuted Christians cannot be exploited for political posturing, there’s no interest in Christians suffering. Since Caldron Pool started covering the Islamist war on Nigeria’s Christians in 2019, little has changed.

Authorities in New York City have issued a warning to healthcare executives following the distribution of ‘wanted’ posters featuring prominent industry leaders.

These developments come after the apparent assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4. The posters depict OptumHealth CEO Heather Cianfrocco and UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty. A poster of Thompson is included, with his face scored through with a bloody red ‘X.’ Affixed to traffic control boxes in Manhattan, the posters accuse these executives of prioritizing corporate profit over medical care. They feature the words ‘Deny,’ ‘Defend,’ and ‘Depose,’ which were found on shell casings at the scene of Thompson’s shooting.

The state of California has killed around 8.4 million birds in the past month during the current avian influenza outbreak.

According to data supplied by the United States Department of Agriculture, California farmers euthanized nearly 3 million birds impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza just during the first week of December as more than 30 dairy herds tested positive for the disease. Back in October, we noted that California has become the new “epicenter” of this HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza).

The House on Wednesday passed the sweeping $895 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which cleared the chamber in a bipartisan 281-140 vote.

200 Republicans and 81 Democrats joined together to push it over the finish line, while Senate GOP Whip John Thune (SD) said he expects the package to hit the other chamber early next week. The package includes a 14.5% pay raise for junior enlisted service members, as well as a 4.5% increase for all other members.

Sorry Elon, there is no stopping this train...

We thought last month's US budget deficit was bad. Boy, were we wrong. It is only fitting that the twilight days of the Biden admin would exhibit more of the same fakeness that defined not only all of the past four years, but certainly the fakeness of that Kamala Harris presidential campaign which had a billion dollars a month ago and ended up in failure, broke... and millions in debt. We are talking, of course, about the relentless debt-funded spree that somehow became synonymous with economic success in the US. According to the latest Treasury data released today, in November - the second month of fiscal 2025 - the US spent a massive $584.2 billion, a 14% increase from the prior year, and a record for the month of November.

"The banking system we have around the world, the modern banking system, is antiquated..."

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, discussed President-elect Donald Trump's plans for the crypto industry, emphasizing his father's vision for the U.S. to become the “crypto capital of the world” during an interview with CNBC. ERIC TRUMP: I've been in crypto for a long time and so is my father, and I think he realizes that every country in the world is embracing it. People are running—look at where we are right now in Abu Dhabi. They're putting billions of dollars into crypto, into digital technologies. If we don't do it as America, we're going to be left behind. He wants to make America the crypto capital of the world. He's been very, very clear with that, and I applaud that.

What in the world is going to happen if global food supplies continue to get even tighter?

During the second half of this year global food prices have been surging. A “perfect storm” of factors is suppressing production all over the planet, and meanwhile worldwide demand for food just keeps rising. Needless to say, higher prices hurt those at the bottom of the economic food chain the worst. Food prices have become a major issue in country after country, and if current trends continue it won’t be too long before widespread unrest breaks out. Here in the United States, the cost of living is absolutely eviscerating the middle class. If a way cannot be found to stabilize food prices, we will be seeing a tremendous amount of anger and frustration in 2025 and beyond. Last week, it was being reported that global food prices had risen to “the highest level in 19 months”…

With grocery prices at record highs, you might think that grocery chains are making loads of money right now. While some of them have strong business models and are doing well in this environment, several others have never recovered from the losses they faced during the pandemic or even earlier. In the past couple of years, many grocers have filed for bankruptcy to restructure their debt, faced changes in leadership, or been sold out to larger corporations, but these measures were no guarantee of success and that their core problems have been solved. Especially now that U.S. consumers are looking for the best deals they can find and competition is growing.

The online ad for Google Shopping showcases rising TikTok star Cyrus Veyssi searching for skincare products with the Google service.

The ad drew backlash online after conservative commentator and detransitioner Oli London shared it, along with a critical caption. “Google launches WOKE Christmas campaign featuring man wearing women’s clothing complaining about his skin,” London wrote about the ad. In the advertisement, Veyssi appears in makeup and women’s clothing and complains about dry skin. “This winter dryness is not it. Especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off. Thankfully, I know just the thing,” Veyssi says while looking for products on Google Shopping.

Netflix’s latest offering, “That Christmas,” is an animated Christmas movie geared toward families. One scene, garnering a lot of attention, mocks the nativity story.

The movie centers on a ragtag group of kids, all led by a rebellious teenager named Bernadette. At one point in the film, the children come together to put on a school Christmas production written by a couple students who feel the biblical nativity story is too antiquated for modern culture. When Bernadette introduces the program, she describes Jesus as “a cool dude” with a beard and long hair and “into woodwork,” calling him “a hipster basically.”

An urgent weather warning has been issued for eight East Coast states with a bomb cyclone expected to unleash hurricane conditions in the region.

Meteorologists predict that states from Maine to New York will see the worst impacts, with dangerous flooding and widespread power outages predicted to start on Wednesday evening. A bomb cyclone is a meteorological term for a storm between the tropics and polar region that rapidly strengthens over a 24-hour period, often leading to considerable damage. This super-charged storm will bring wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, as well as torrential rainfall of eight inches in places, which will be amplified by an atmospheric river stretching 2,000 miles along the coast.

