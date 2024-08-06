One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

However, US intelligence remains unclear about who will attack first and what type of attack each intends to carry out, said the senior officials.

Senior American officials reported that during a security consultation held by President Biden, US intelligence assessed that there would be two waves of attacks by Hezbollah and Iran. However, who will strike first and what the attacks will entail remains unclear. A senior American official noted that Iran and Hezbollah's response is still "in the planning process."

Tehran has reportedly warned pilots and aviation authorities to avoid its airspace as it threatens to retaliate against Israel

Iran has issued a notice to pilots and aviation authorities to avoid its airspace as the government threatens to strike Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources. The notification follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warning on Sunday to the Group of Seven foreign ministers that Tehran could attack Israel within 24 to 48 hours, according to two diplomats briefed on the call. Blinken didn’t say what form an attack could take.

Iran’s message was delivered to Israel via Hungary's Foreign Minister who called Katz directly to relay the information.

Iran has decided to attack Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Monday amid an intense diplomatic push to avoid any further military action that could spark a direct war between the Islamic Republic and the Jewish state. Iran’s message was delivered to Israel by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who called Katz to explain that he had received this information from acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri. “Iran has informed us that it intends to attack Israel,” Katz said.

IDF Northern Command chief assures mayors and local council heads plans for offensive ready, ahead of anticipated reprisal by Iran and Hezbollah for assassinations

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that the military must prepare a “quick transition to offense,” during a visit to the Israeli Air Force’s underground command center in Tel Aviv, amid heightened tensions over an anticipated Iranian and Hezbollah attack on the country. “Our enemies are carefully considering their steps thanks to the abilities you have demonstrated in the last year. However, we must prepare for all possibilities, including a quick transition to offense,” Gallant said in remarks provided by his office.

The regional coalition forming in a case of an Iranian attack against Israel warned Israel "not to stretch the rope" in response to a possible Iranian attack, according to a Monday KAN news report.

And US CENTCOM chief is in Tel Aviv...

On Monday as the Middle East approaches zero hour of Iran's expected major retaliation attack on Israel, there is a Russian defense delegation in Tehran, and a US defense delegation in Tel Aviv. How is that for symmetry among enemies? Sergei Shoigu, Russia's ex-Defense Minister and current national Security Council secretary, is meeting with senior Iranian military and security officials, as well as newly sworn-in president Masoud Pezeshkian. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency described the focus of the talks as "strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of spheres including security" - and the meetings come amid growing speculation that Russia is actively helping the Islamic Republic to thwart potential Israeli attacks.

Iranian officials quoted by The New York Times confirm that Russia has begun delivering advanced air defense and radar equipment to Iran, after officials in Tehran asked the Kremlin for the arms.

Iranian officials quoted by The New York Times on Monday, including a member of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, confirmed that Russia has begun delivering advanced air defense and radar equipment to Iran, after officials in Tehran asked the Kremlin for the arms. The comments followed a report in Iranian media that Iran has requested advanced air-defense systems from Russia as it prepares for a possible war with Israel. The New York Times report came after top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Monday to meet with senior officials.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Russian forces have reportedly entered Sudan with the support of the country’s military.

Two battalions of Russian troops have arrived in Port Sudan and are advancing towards Jebeit City. Their mission involves collaborating with local militias and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to counter the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This development threatens to increase civilian casualties and lead to widespread displacement.

The rocket strike comes as US and Israel brace for an Iranian reprisal

Several American soldiers have sustained injuries in a rocket attack on Ayn Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq, Reuters has reported, citing US officials. No one has claimed responsibility for the strike. Two explosions were heard at Al-Asad, located west of Baghdad, local media reported on Monday evening, citing eyewitnesses. According to these reports, the US forces engaged the incoming missiles with C-RAM air defenses. Reports of casualties came from three anonymous US officials who spoke with Reuters.

At least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq on Monday, US officials told Reuters.

Iran was behind the rocket attack against American forces stationed at the al Asad airbase in western Iraq, both US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Secretary Yoav Gallant said on Monday, warning that this was a "dangerous escalation." They spoke as the region braced for an Iranian attack against Israel, along with additional potential attacks by the Islamic Republic proxy groups including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told Sputnik Sunday that the retaliatory strike on Israel for the killings of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movement commanders would come from all directions.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel. In an interview with Newsweek, Ansar Allah Deputy Information Secretary Nasreddin Amer declined to disclose details of the group's participation in the upcoming attack but said that "major plans" were being developed.

Mayhem unfolds as government buildings taken over by protesters...

Bangladesh's long-serving Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, resigned and fled the country on Monday, after protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence. Hasina, who had been in power for 15 years, fled the capital Dhaka along with her sister by a helicopter to India, the daily newspaper Prothom Alo reported, after weeks of violent crack downs on protesters left nearly 300 people dead.

The announcement comes after a week of demonstrations, police clashes, and growing calls for the head of state to release election data.

Post-election demonstrations in Venezuela continue as pressure mounts against disputed President Nicolás Maduro, who has firmly stood his ground amid ongoing calls to release voting details from the July 28 general election. In the streets, clashes between Venezuelan security forces and protesters have resulted in at least 20 deaths, according to Human Rights Watch.

Comcast‘s Sky News were forced to abandon a live broadcast amid riotous protests in Britain by a mob of masked men shouting “Free Palestine!” and “F**k the EDL!” in reference to the long-defunct English Defence League.

Protests, several of which have devolved into rioting, have gripped the country since the deadly mass stabbing of multiple young girls, their teachers, and a man in his sixties who tried to help at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England. The suspect in the case has been named as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, the Wales-born son of two Rwandan migrants. Some have focused on hotels hosting illegal aliens and mosques as the demonstrations morph into a broader protest against mass migration and its consequences.

Britain’s new far-left Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has pledged “emergency security” measures for mosques in response to recent national unrest and riots. The disturbances followed the murder of three young girls by a youth of Rwandan heritage.

Sir Keir professed his commitment to tackling “far-right thuggery” against the backdrop of deepening social unrest, a tactic that critics have claimed is simply fuelling the fire. On Sunday, the UK saw multiple confrontations between police and anti-mass migration protestors, including an attack on a “migrant hotel” in Rotherham, an area most famous for its Muslim grooming gangs.

If you want to know what's about to happen in the United States just look at the U.K. A globalist agenda is driving the U.K. into total chaos with armed migrant gangs attacking British citizens. Jim Ferguson is a former Parliamentary candidate and journalist. He is also the founder of Freedom Train International. Jim joined us from the U.K. to talk about what's really happening. You can visit his website: https://freedomtraininternational.org

In a series of undercover videos, Democrat lawmakers and left-wing activists candidly describe how Muslim activists gamed state election laws—and in many instances violated those laws—ostensibly to the benefit of the Democratic Party.

They detail how Muslims in the state have used a combination of voter fraud, ballot harvesting, and intimidation to gain power in several of the state’s cities. Karen Majewski, who served as the Mayor of Hamtramck from 2006 until 2021, claims that Muslim candidates would fill out the absentee ballots while sitting in the voter’s dining room. “The absentee ballots are being filled out in people’s dining rooms by the candidates,” Majewski says in the undercover video. Under Michigan law, only close family members or an election official can handle a voter’s absentee ballot and deliver it to a drop box.

Kamala Harris’s words from roughly one year ago today are returning to haunt her as Wall Street is currently suffering an epic meltdown.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biden and Harris have overseen soaring levels of inflation that have depleted ordinary Americans’ savings and made everything more expensive since seizing power more than three years ago. All of Wall Street’s main indexes crashed Monday morning, with both the Dow Jones plunging and the Nasdaq Composite cratering, plunging more than 1,000 points after the Opening Bell. This news follows last week’s disastrous jobs report, which showed a paltry 114,000 jobs were created and the unemployment rate rising to a three-year high.

The American economy is too financialized to withstand any sustained drop in asset prices

It’s carnage out there in the markets, and things have been moving with the force of a tsunami. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged more than 12% on Monday in what was the biggest single-day drop since ‘Black Monday’ in 1987. As of this writing, the Dow has dropped some 1,000 points, while the Nasdaq has cratered nearly 4% in what has turned out to be a global market rout. The triggers for the selloff are clear enough and have been well covered in the financial media. Friday’s disappointing US jobs report ignited fears of a US recession. The once-hot but overly leveraged and overhyped AI trade has gone sour, which has led to a bloodbath for tech stocks.

“Transgender” is not a type of person but a conglomerate of political and corporate pressure, grooming the next generation for industrial body dissociation.

Synthetic sex identities manifested by elites in the medical-technology industry are conditioning the public to accept radical changes to human biology and our perceptions of ourselves as a species. The “transgender” ideology is feeding a for-profit industry initiated by wealthy, influential individuals, families and banks. It is a political coup of mammoth proportions staged by an organised technological, religious cult with eugenicist underpinnings which is very closely linked to the biotech industry.

The Pact For The Future is courtesy of the Trilateral Commission members Madeleine Albright, Gro Harlem Bruntland, Mary Robinson plus David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski ruling from the grave. This nefarious organization set out in 1973 to create a “Global Commons” to fleece the world of its precious life-sustaining resources. How many years have I been shouting about the Trilateral Commission from rooftops to mostly deaf ears? Since 1977. Forty-eight years! Wake up, world! Your soon and coming demise is upon you as your ears remain plugged. — Technocracy News & Trends Editor Patrick Wood

Advanced Chinese-made robots with eerily lifelike capabilities are poised to enter the global market — and some US lawmakers are already demanding that they be banned in the US, The Post has learned.

While not yet widely publicized, various Chinese companies have begun producing humanoid robots that are capable of carrying boxes, moving at high speeds and even replicating human facial expressions. One leading Chinese firm, Unitree Robotics, has developed a $90,000 robot capable of running at speeds of up to 11 mph. A cheaper $16,000 version can absorb punches and kicks and twirl a baton. Many other firms have similar products under development.

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Florida's Big Bend today, missing 'Wall Street of the South'—otherwise known as South Florida.

Besides watching main equity indexes around the world crash—such as Japan's Nikkei, which closed down 12.4%—the largest single-day percentage decline since 1987—some folks are also watching radar maps and forecast models of Debby, with tropical threat risks emerging up and down the East Coast this week. The National Hurricane Center wrote on X that Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee in Florida's Big Bend around 0700 ET, moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

California reported its fifth earthquake in just 48 hours, sparking concerns about what could have caused the spate of quakes.

The 3.3 magnitude tremor struck 32 miles southeast of Coachella at around 1:39 a.m. PST on Sunday. All five earthquakes have stemmed from Salton City in California which unleashed a swarm of quakes around a 3.0 magnitude that reached El Centro, the largest city in the Imperial Valley, located 42 miles away. The region sits on the southern end of the San Andreas Fault which poses the largest seismic hazard in the state. Southern California alone experiences about 10,000 earthquakes each year and the Los Angeles region is expected to experience a magnitude 6.7 earthquake or higher within the next 30 years, according to a report by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

