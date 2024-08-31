One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Zelensky: "We need to protect people. Protect personnel."

President Zelensky has fired Ukraine’s longtime Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk, according to a just published official government decree issued Friday night (local). The major surprise development comes the day after the Ukrainian government belatedly confirmed that on Monday a US-made F-16 fighter jet was destroyed or crashed amid a major Russian missile and drone assault on the country. The Wall Street Journal had called the crash and death "a major blow for Kyiv" following President Biden's somewhat reluctant greenlight given for European allies to begin transferring the F-16s last year.

Ukraine’s first loss of an F-16 fighter jet provided by NATO is unlikely to seriously affect the military bloc’s plans, former analyst for the US Department of Defense and retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.

“US and NATO know that a handful of non-strategically deployed and operated older F-16s is not going to win the war, are of marginal utility in the overall project, delayed them for years, and never intended to send them in large numbers,” she explains. “The F-16 failure, and expectations of future failures, helps slow down and reduces willingness to send more F-16s to Ukraine, but this was already the plan, and F-16 losses because they do capture the public imagination are more part of the political narrative of ‘end the war soon before our investors begin to doubt that the landscape of post-war Ukraine will be profitable for them’.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin underscored America's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine during today's meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, according to the US Department of Defense website.

Austin condemned Russia's attack on critical Ukrainian civilian infrastructure earlier this week, stating that the US will continue to lead allies and partners in providing key capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself.

A missile strike with cluster munitions on the Russian city and its suburbs has also injured 37 civilians, according to officials

Five civilians have been killed and 37 wounded, including six children, in a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said. Belgorod is north of Kharkov, Ukraine's second city. It has endured frequent attacks by long-range Ukrainian artillery, which often fire projectiles supplied by NATO. “Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and several targets were shot down as they approached the city,” Gladkov said on Telegram on Friday evening. “To our great sorrow, one person died as a result of a direct hit on a passenger car.”

Mongolia has obligations under the Rome Statute, the international court has said

Mongolia must detain Russian President Vladimir Putin because it is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a spokesman for the Hague-based body has said.

Putin is scheduled to visit Russia’s neighbour on Monday, to mark the 85th anniversary of a major World War II battle. This would theoretically put him at risk of arrest on the ICC’s “war crimes” warrant, as Ulaanbaatar recognizes the court’s jurisdiction. All states that signed the Rome Statute “have the obligation to cooperate in accordance with Chapter IX,” ICC spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah told the BBC on Friday. The Rome Statute is an international treaty that set up the court, which Mongolia ratified in 2002.

Agency monitors have repeatedly heard explosions near the Zaporozhye Atomic Power Plant, the UN watchdog has said

Drone threats have interrupted the work of UN inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Russia on at least two occasions over the past ten days, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said. In a statement on Thursday, the agency announced that next week the organization’s director general, Rafael Grossi, will make his fifth visit to the facility since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. Members of the IAEA’s permanent mission, launched at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility in September 2022, have “continued to hear explosions and other indications of military activities, at times near the plant itself,” the agency said.

The purpose of NATO involvement in the Ukraine War has, to me, always appeared obvious.

Ukraine has nothing to do with the interests of the western public, nothing to do with the security of Europe and nothing to do with the economic advancement of the United States. Yet, NATO and the globalists have been politically interfering in the region since at least 2014 and preparing the ground for an eventual war with Russia. To be clear, I don’t favor Russia any more than I favor Ukraine. The Kremlin has long had its own ties to the globalists, as I have outlined in numerous articles. How deep those ties go is up for debate – Maybe the honeymoon is over and Russia is truly done trying to get a seat at the globalist table. What I do know is that western elites want a world war and they have done everything in their power to start one.

Brazilian Judge Alexandre de Moraes has moved to shut down billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk‘s social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The sealed order, filed late Thursday evening, alleges that Musk has failed to name an in-country legal representative. Additionally, de Moraes is demanding that Google and Apple remove X from their respective app within five days. According to the order, any Brazilian using a VPN service to access X can be fined upwards of nearly $9,000 a day. The National Pulse previously reported that the Supreme Court of Brazil has demanded that X and Musk name a legal representative for the social media platform or face being banned from the country.

Persecution of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France is by no means a coincidence, but part of the disturbing trend of curtailing free speech, investor and host of the largest show on X, Mario Nawfal, told Sputnik.

X giant Mario Nawfal sat down with Sputnik on Friday to discuss Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, globalist attack on free speech, and what's next for X and Elon Musk. According to the entrepreneur, Pavel's arrest is "a reminder that free speech and even privacy is becoming more and more of an illusion, rather than reality." "We’ve seen the censorship that happens in every single country around the world, including... Europe, the US, Brazil. Pavel’s arrest takes another social media platform off the list of those who want to censor, those who want power," Nawfal said, suggesting that Rumble and X could become the next targets.

America First Legal (AFL) is attempting to shed light on the role that the Biden-Harris administration may have played in the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

The French-Emirati citizen was arrested in France and charged with a large number of alleged crimes – in effect, failure to censor third-party content that can be qualified as criminal behavior. However, there is suspicion that the real reason is to force Telegram to censor all content, in the style of Google or Meta. The charges also attack encryption. Announcing its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests regarding the US State Department’s possible involvement in the arrest, AFL noted that the encrypted app is one of the world’s largest, based on the premise of protecting its users’ free speech from what the non-profit dedicated to promoting the rule of law calls “government-sponsored” censorship.

A report on the Republican candidate’s new book claims it will warn the Meta CEO against interfering in the upcoming election

Former US President Donald Trump has accused Mark Zuckerberg of plotting against him during the 2020 election and has warned the Meta CEO against doing it again in the vote this November, according to an excerpt from his soon-to-be released book seen by Politico. Titled ‘Save America’ and set to be published next week, Trump's book features a photograph of himself meeting with Zuckerberg in the White House when he was president. Under the photo Trump wrote a caption stating that the Meta chief “would come to the Oval Office to see me. He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true plot against the president.”

British media is praising Kamala Harris for following left-wing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer‘s election strategy: “exploit hostility towards your opponent, stay vague on policy, and keep saying it’s time for change.”

London’s Evening Standard agrees with former President Donald J. Trump that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz were “boring” during their set-piece interview with CNN‘s Dana Bash, breaking “no new policy ground”—but argues this is a good thing.

“[B]oring is good if you are anxious not to scare away voters. That’s what Sir Keir’s Labour found in its campaign against the exhausted Conservatives when it won with an overarching message emphasizing change,” the newspaper says.

Migrants takeover and billionaires departing America is now in a state of collapse breaking developments and next comes the UN takeover

The UK government is threatening to release more prisoners early to make room for rioters and those who merely posted or shared information online. Is the UK government’s early prisoner release programme a strategy to cause unsafe, insecure communities which is part of a long-planned takeover by the One World Government?

On Tuesday, The Telegraph reported that the number of spare prison places in male jails has fallen to just 100. It is the closest the prison service has come to running out of space in male jails, although officials at the Ministry of Justice (“MoJ”) were hoping that they would not have to introduce further emergency measures. “The MoJ has already activated Operation Early Dawn, under which defendants are kept in police cells until prison spaces become available. The problems have been worsened by a surge in arrests over the Bank Holiday weekend, including 330 at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London,” The Telegraph said.

A Muslim man in the United Kingdom has been sentenced to less than a year in prison after violently attacking three women in the city of Bradford for not wearing traditional Muslim clothing and wearing makeup, slamming the head of one woman against a car dashboard.

Muhammad Hassan was sentenced to just six months in prison, suspended for two years. The attack took place May 25 at a gas station in Bradford, where the victims had stopped for fuel. Captured on CCTV, the 26-year-old’s assault began when he spotted the three women at the Prince of Wales Service Station on Harrogate Road. Hassan, who knew the women, had previously spoken out about their appearance and called them derogatory terms such as “slags” or “prostitutes.”

The witness described the incident as 'savagery'. The victim girl is in serious condition while 2 perverts were caught.

A potential oil spill of 2.2 nautical miles in length has been detected in the area matching the location of the Sounion tanker in the Red Sea, Greece said in a letter circulated through the UN's shipping agency on Friday.

Greece said the information was based on a satellite image taken on the evening of Aug. 29 and obtained by the European Maritime Safety Agency. "The position of the oil spill matches with the location of the ship," Greece said in the letter, dated Aug. 29 and published on Friday. "Under the said circumstances, the condition of the tanker ... poses a serious environmental hazard for the Red Sea marine environment."

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 14 Syrian officials, the State Department said on Friday, citing their connection to enforced disappearances.

These restrictions are in addition to the 21 Syrian officials announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in March, it said in a statement. The State Department said more than 96,000 men, women, and children have been "disappeared" by the Syrian government as a way of dealing with critics.

A senior Hamas official told the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen on Friday that the ceasefire-hostage deal negotiation talks in Qatar have failed, and the negotiations are on the verge of collapse - despite Axios reporting that Hamas had delivered a list of security prisoners it expects to be released as part of the prospective deal.

The official blamed the collapse of talks on Israel's refusal to accept the proposal of the countries mediating the disputed issues, such as the Philadelphi Corridor and the identity of the Palestinian prisoners to be released. The latest development in the discussions, according to Axios, is that Hamas delivered through mediators a list of hundreds of security prisoners it would want to see released in exchange for 33 hostages over the age of 50 or in serious medical condition.

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid told an independent civilian commission of inquiry that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could have prevented the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion and massacre.

On Thursday, Lapid testified before the commission panel, which included groups representing survivors and victims of the October 7 terror attack. He claimed that Netanyahu had been briefed by security officials on multiple occasions but failed to take action. Lapid also said Netanyahu's policies failed to deter Israel's enemies to the point they saw “weakness and opportunity.”

A barrage of some 40 rockets was fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee earlier tonight, the IDF said.

The military said some of the rockets were intercepted and others impacted the area, though no injuries were caused. It added that troops shelled the launch sites with artillery. Meanwhile, the IDF said it struck several Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon.

While the mainstream media focuses our attention on the upcoming election, the stage is being set for the unthinkable.

Chess pieces are in motion all over the planet, and global leaders continue to drag us in directions that we should not want to go. If everyone truly understood where current events were taking us, there would be massive protests in every major city right now. The comfortable lifestyles that so many of us take for granted are about to be shattered. The U.S. could soon find itself involved in several major wars simultaneously, and we are definitely not prepared for such a scenario.

"It's 2024 and influencers are still dropping like flies. Three years on and we continue to see young and previously healthy people from all backgrounds dropping dead."

A plan to further monetize the sniffles, but with better margins.

Former NDP candidate Gwen O’Mahoney joins Drea Humphrey to explain why the David Eby-approved paraphernalia vending machine outside a Nanaimo hospital exemplifies her reasons for running for MLA with the B.C. Conservatives.

Toronto-Dominion Bank's shockingly lax anti-money laundering (AML) program could be just the tip of the iceberg in the US government's investigation into a Chinese Communist Party-run North American money laundering network that launders billions of dollars in fentanyl cash through a "command and control" structure based in Toronto.

This revelation comes as more than 100,000 Americans and Canadians perish each year in horrific overdose deaths from fentanyl poisoning in what some call 'reverse opium wars' by China. This week, Sam Cooper, an investigative journalist behind the Substack "The Bureau," published an interview with David Asher, a former senior investigator for the State Department. Asher explained the Chinese command and control center for North American drug money laundering is controlled by Chinese Triad leaders like Tse Chi Lop, who are working with the CCP to facilitate global money laundering and drug trafficking operations that involve Mexican cartels flooding the US with illicit drugs.

Consider Mark Zuckerberg’s revelation and its implications for our understanding of the last four years, and what it means for the future.

On many subjects important to public life today, vast numbers of people know the truth, and yet the official channels of information sharing are reluctant to admit it. The Fed admits no fault in inflation and neither do most members of Congress. The food companies don’t admit the harm of the mainstream American diet. The pharmaceutical companies are loath to admit any injury. Media companies deny any bias. So on it goes.

Trilateral Commission members have dominated the Department of State since its founding by Rockefeller and Brzezinski in 1973.

No less than 11 out of 16 Secretaries of State, or almost seventy percent, hailed from its membership. Antony Blinken is a member. They have all been traitors to America. Oh, let me count the ways (now in my 48th year!)…By posting this complete page straight off the STATE.GOV website (lest anybody tries to accuse me of skewing the issue) PLUS the recent video of Mike Benz, a former employee of the State Department, on the Tucker Carlson Show, you should be prepared to connect all the dots in the global war on free speech. Yes, globally.

The Biden Administration is considering an Executive Order for digital IDs, picking up where Donald Trump’s left off during his time in the White House.

A recently leaked draft of an Executive Order shows the Biden Administration is considering expanding the required use of digital ID’s to fight fraud — a move that is being criticized by privacy advocates and civil liberties organizations. While Biden’s plans pertain to infrastructure for digital driver’s licenses, similar moves were made by former President Donald Trump under the guise of fighting illegal immigration. Biden’s Executive Order was first reported on by NOTUS after the organization obtained a draft version. The draft viewed by NOTUS calls for federal and state governments to accelerate the adoption of so-called mobile driver’s licenses. “It is the policy of the executive branch to strongly encourage the use of digital identity documents,” the draft states.

Europe plans to introduce a new biometric passport system in November 2024, followed six months later by a new travel authorization for many of its visitors—here’s what travelers need to know.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson confirmed that the new Entry/Exit system would be deployed on Sunday, 10 November 2024 and that the new process is in the final testing stage. The EES is a new scheme that uses biometric data to allow short-stay visa holders and visa-exempt travelers to pass through borders into a Schengen-area country. Fingerprints and faces will be scanned as travelers pass through electronic gates. It is intended that it will replace passport stamps, which are currently used across European countries. However, stamps take time and do not allow countries to record overstayers (people who have stayed longer than they are allowed).

he question of whether AI could cause human extinction is a subject of intense debate among experts, futurists, and ethicists. While the potential risks of AI are significant, the possibility of it leading to human extinction depends on several factors, including how AI is developed, governed, and integrated into society. Here’s a breakdown of the possible risk v benefit of this technology, and considerations concerning it’s future use in society:

Since 1950 when Alan Turing wrote his paper ‘Computer intelligence and machinery’, the world has been debating both if and when A.I would be the saviour of human existence or its annihilator. In the hands of lunatics who have a god complex, and only wish to follow their own twisted agenda, it becomes an existential threat to us all. Do we just allow this technology to seep into all aspects of our personal lives, our financial futures, and even within the health systems that we are told to trust in.

"The web is becoming increasingly a dangerous place to look for your data."

AI-generated text and imagery is flooding the web — a trend that, ironically, could be a huge problem for generative AI models. As Aatish Bhatia writes for The New York Times, a growing pile of research shows that training generative AI models on AI-generated content causes models to erode. In short, training on AI content causes a flattening cycle similar to inbreeding; the AI researcher Jathan Sadowski last year dubbed the phenomenon as "Habsburg AI," a reference to Europe's famously inbred royal family. And per the NYT, the rising tide of AI content on the web might make it much more difficult to avoid this flattening effect.

A recent papal document contained the dating nomenclature ‘BCE,’ or ‘before the common era,’ instead of the usual ‘B.C.,’ or ‘before Christ,’ in what has been criticized as an attempt to secularize Vatican publications.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — A number of Catholics have expressed consternation after the Vatican used the non-Christian dating notation “BCE” instead of the Catholic style of “Before Christ” in a papal document. In recent days, social media posts on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted passages from Pope Francis’ July letter on the role of literature in formation. Section 12 of the Pope’s text contained two quotations from writers who lived before Christ’s birth, and reads: This verse contains two quotations: one indirect, from the poet Epimenides (sixth century B.C.E.), and the other direct, from the Phaenomena of the poet Aratus of Soli (third century B.C.E.), who wrote of the constellations and the signs of good and bad weather.

(WARNING CONTENT MAY BE OFFENSIVE TO SOME) – In what looks more like modern “Sodom and Gomorrah, Thousands of thrill-seekers have flocked to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to get stuck into what many are calling the “wildest festival of the year.”

The nine-day extravaganza kicked off on Sunday (August 25) with festival-goers, known as Burners, setting up their themed camps across the sun-baked playa. With only portaloos provided, these intrepid adventurers must pack whatever they need to tough it out in the extreme conditions. While they embrace the event’s good old spirit of self-reliance, they’re never alone. More than 1,000 do-it-yourself camps unite each year to rustle up a bonkers banquet of activities that really make Burning Man tick. This year’s bash, themed Curiouser & Curiouser, doesn’t skimp on the zany action the program’s chock-full of bizarre happenings that’ll raise more than just eyebrows. Known for its hedonistic vibes and “erotically charged” atmosphere, it’s no shocker that a chunk of this year’s events leans toward the saucy side.

Largest Quarry Site

A massive and ancient limestone quarry was recently brought to light in the Har Hotzvim high-tech industrial zone of Jerusalem, according to an announcement by the Israel Antiquities Authority’s (IAA) last month. This quarry site, covering roughly 37,700 square feet, is one of the largest ever discovered in the city and still only represents a portion of the entire quarry. Based on the small amount of ceramics found at the site, the quarry was “in use for decades during the end of the Second Temple period,” up to the “generation before the destruction,” said IAA excavation director Michael Chernin to The Times of Israel. Among the significant artifacts unearthed in the area is a beautiful and intriguing stone vessel which, along with other stone tools, helped to identify the site as Jewish. The archaeologists said the stone vessel is “a find which by its nature always signals the presence of a Jewish population.”

