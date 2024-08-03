One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

US Defense Secretary orders navy cruisers, destroyers & an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East.

It is well after midnight in the Iranian capital of Tehran and there are two significant developments that suggest an Iranian and Hezbollah major strike against Israel could come at any moment. First, Iranian state TV is strongly signaling that an attack could come in the overnight and early morning hours of Friday/Saturday - which we should note also marks Jewish shabbat in Israel. "In coming hours, the world will witness extraordinary scenes and very important developments," an Iranian state news anchor reported said. Iran International and other regional publications have highlighted the alarming clip as well.

The original plan was to allegedly assassinate Haniyeh while attending the funeral of former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in May.

The Mossad reportedly hired Iranian security agents to plant explosives in rooms where Ismail Haniyeh, former leader of Hamas, was staying, the UK-based newspaper The Telegraph reported on Saturday. The Telegraph cited two Iranian officials in their report. According to the report, the original plan was to assassinate Haniyeh when he visited Iran to attend the funeral of former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in May.

Iran has arrested at least two dozen people over suspected connection to the alleged Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, The New York Times reports, citing two Iranians familiar with the investigation.

Those arrested include senior Iranian intelligence officers, military officials, and staff at the IRGC-run guesthouse, the report says. Iranians fear a major security breach within high-ranking officials made the daring assassination possible. The Telegraph reported earlier that the Mossad enlisted Iranian security agents to plant explosives in the guesthouse and then remotely detonate it, but a Hamas official in Iran told the Al-Araby Al Jadeed news outlet that an airborne projectile targeted Haniyeh.

Lebanese media report that Israel struck the Dabaa Airport in Syria which a hub for the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah.

Lebanese media reported on Friday evening that Israel struck the Dabaa Airport in Syria, not far from the border with Lebanon. Earlier reports said the strike attributed to Israel targeted the Lebanese town of Qasr, which is close to the Syrian border. The Dabaa Airport is a place that is considered a hub for the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah and which has been targeted in the past. About two hours later, Lebanese media reported another strike blamed on Israel, this one in the northern part of Lebanon.

According to sources, Netanyahu initially wanted to dismiss Gallant but delayed the plan due to the ongoing security situation in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after his return from his visit to the United States, Walla reported on Friday. However, due to recent events in Majdal Shams and the assassinations in Beirut and Tehran, these plans have been postponed, sources close to Netanyahu informed Walla. According to these sources, Netanyahu decided to delay the plan due to the heightened alert and preparations for potential responses from Hezbollah and Iran to the assassinations, stating, "The decision has been made. It's not a question of if, but when."

Paris cited an increased risk of military escalation as the reason for its latest advisory

The French Foreign Ministry has issued a recommendation that the nation’s citizens leave Iran and avoid traveling there, “whatever the reason.” The ministry cited “heightened risk of military escalation in the region.” The warning came in the wake of the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. Iran blamed Israel for the killing, though West Jerusalem has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement. The assassination led to an uptick in tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as Lebanon-based Hezbollah. Reports in Western media suggest that Iranian retaliation against Israel may be imminent.

Hungary and Slovakia could be headed to a major "soft war" against Ukraine involving energy

Roughly 40 percent of Ukraine’s electricity imports pass through the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, which means Hungary is not entirely powerless in the face of a Ukrainian blockade on oil supplies. In fact, Hungary may be forced to cut electricity to its neighbor if push comes to shove. Olivér Hortay, head of Századvég’s climate and energy policy department, noted that Ukraine’s biggest energy problem is the electricity system. Since the start of the war, the country has lost three-quarters of its own electricity generation capacity, leading to Ukrainians having to deal with prolonged blackouts and cuts to production due to a lack of electricity.

The number of manufacturers that plan to downsize or move abroad is on the rise

The German energy policy is increasingly becoming a location risk for local manufacturers, with more and more considering cutting production and moving overseas. A recent survey conducted by the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) among around 3,300 member companies confirms this trend line. This year’s “Energy Turnaround Barometer” also shows just how dramatic the loss of confidence is in the ruling left-liberal government. “The German economy’s trust in energy policy has been severely damaged,” said Achim Dercks, deputy managing director of the DIHK, summarizing the results of the survey.

The US vice president has become her party’s presumptive nominee without winning a single public vote

US Vice President Kamala Harris has won the votes of enough Democratic delegates to become the party’s presidential nominee, the Democratic National Committee announced on Friday. A majority of the Democratic Party’s 3,904 delegates cast their votes for Harris by phone or email on Friday, ensuring that she will be the party’s nominee by the time the ‘virtual roll call’ vote closes on Monday, Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has agreed to an offer from Fox News to hold a debate with Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4, he said in a post on Truth Social late on Friday.

"Rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his party, but with a full arena audience," Trump said, referring to President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his reelection bid. The post was removed for a few minutes before being reposted, with Trump deleting his proposal for a "major" town hall gathering on the same date if Harris was "unwilling or unable to debate."

Kamala Harris is set to reveal her choice for VP next week during a campaign blitz that will span 7 key battleground states.

Many political watchers believe all signs point to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Harris will unveil her Veep choice next Tuesday in Philadelphia which has led many to believe Shapiro is her top choice. It was reported on Thursday that Josh Shapiro abruptly changed his schedule and canceled a weekend fundraising trip. Now this…A tweet ‘accidentally’ posted by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker suggests Kamala Harris has chosen Josh Shapiro as her running mate.

The Joe Biden–Kamala Harris government has halted a controversial program allowing up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S. legally through so-called parole powers.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the suspension after an internal report uncovered significant fraud in sponsor applications. The program began with Venezuelans in 2022 and expanded in 2023. It lets migrants enter the U.S. if they meet certain conditions. The pause, which began in mid-July, followed revelations of widespread misuse. This included fraudulent Social Security numbers, addresses, and phone numbers.

The two illegal Jordanian immigrants who allegedly breached a secure area of Marine Corps Base Quantico are free after posting bail. Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, were allowed to leave federal custody despite their status as illegal immigrants and both men being subject to removal proceedings.

Bail for Hamdan was set at $15,000 and $10,000 for Dabous. On July 22, during a court appearance, a judge ordered both men released after they had met their bail requirements. Additionally, the judge ordered that they must show up for all future court proceedings and that they stay away from any U.S. military installations including Quantico. Court documents indicate federal prosecutors supported the conditions of release for the two Jordanian nationals.

Why is the West allowing Turkish President Erdoğan to infiltrate nations, forge jihadist alliances, deploy radical imams, and build armies on foreign soil as part of his plan to re-establish the Ottoman Empire and conquer through state-backed mosques and political manipulation?

Why is America allowing Turkish President Erdoğan to infiltrate our nation, forge jihadist alliances, deploy his radical imams, and build an army on our soil? This is all part of Erdoğan’s grand plan to reestablish the Ottoman Empire and have Islam conquer the world. And it would not be the first time it has tried to do so. Erdoğan’s strategy involves using state-backed mosques as beachheads for Islamic conquest, spreading Islam as a conquering ideology and a destructive force for Western values and culture, and exerting political influence through carefully orchestrated infiltration and manipulation of local authorities.

“What kind of message is this sending to the public? They are basically saying anyone in a blue uniform is a human piñata.”

Two migrants who bit and attacked two New York City Police officers are...wait for it...back on the street, according to the New York Post. Manhattan prosecutors reportedly agreed to set them loose back on the streets without bail after both were arrested on Sunday for fighting with traffic cops on Eighth Avenue. Police confronted suspects outside the Row NYC Hotel at 700 Eighth Ave. after allegedly spotting one of them recklessly riding a moped without ID. One migrant allegedly bit an officer while another "hurled a moped" at another officer, the report says. The Post report says that when they were brought into court on Monday morning, prosecutors let them walk without bail.

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage has taken Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to task for his response to the disorder following the deadly mass stabbing of a number of young girls by a migration-background teenager in Southport, England.

Starmer, of the leftist Labour Party, has promised a draconian crackdown on the “far right” in response to the disorder, contrasting with his disinterest in contemporary riots and disorder involving ethnic minorities. “[Starmer’s] conclusion [is] very simple, it’s all the far right, as if they’re causing all of the problems. No, the far right are a reaction to fear, to discomfort, to unease that is out there, shared by tens of million of people,” Farage said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday with Venezuelan opposition leaders Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado after the South American nation's disputed presidential election, the State Department said.

"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” Blinken said in a statement. The opposition says its own detailed tally shows Gonzalez likely received 67% of the vote, winning by a margin of nearly 4 million votes and earning more than double Maduro's support, a result in line with independent exit polls.

On Sunday, Venezuelans went to the polls to select a new president.

By Sunday night the results were clear. Exit polls found that the Venezuelans voted two-to-one to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro. The exit polls had communist tyrant Nicolas Maduro losing by a landslide. A Chavista worker allegedly posted a selfie from the Computing Center, inadvertently revealing on multiple screens the overwhelming defeat of Nicolás Maduro in several states.

Is China about to spark the biggest fiscal stimulus since the ironically named Inflation Reduction Act?

When the US economy crashed in a deflationary vortex during the global financial crisis (and just after the time giant yen carry trade imploded), it seemed to many that another great Depression was assured. However, after a brief period of pain, both the US and the world economy staged a remarkable rebound which, we learned after the fact, was thanks to a unprecedented releveraging undertaken by China, which issued trillions in new debt and used the proceeds to not only build countless ghost cities, but to spark an inflationary tsunami around the world which helped the world economy recover from its depression on very short notice.

Shares across the world tumbled Friday - as investors panicked over signs of weakness in the US economy.

The S&P 500 was sinking by 2.5 percent in midday trading, on pace for its worst day since 2022. The Dow Jones was down 954 points, or 2.4 percent. At one point in the morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 3.2 percent, meaning it has lost more than 10 percent from a record high on July 11. The tailspins were sparked by a dire jobs report on Friday morning. Unemployment in July rose to the highest level since October 2021 - suggesting the US economy is sputtering and raising fears of a recession. Even before that report, stock markets in Europe, China and Japan in particular had plunged. Economists say the worrying state of the economy now means the Federal Reserve must cut interest rates much more quickly than planned to avoid a huge recession.

Could the secret buyer be the CIA-DOD-USG Resilience?

Tamara Ugolini from Rebel News on the government of Canada soliciting bids for the next pandemic vaccine, citing a need for readiness and supply as recommendations for influenza vaccine coverage and avian flu messaging ramp-up.

On July 19, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) shut down many key systems worldwide when one of its software updates crashed the screens of more than 8.5 million users of Microsoft Windows.

Digital Dystopia: Lessons from the Global IT Outage on the Perils of Cashless Living explains: On July 19, 2024, a content update by cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike caused millions of Microsoft systems worldwide to crash. As reported by Nick Corbishley for Naked Capitalism, this outage had far-reaching consequences: “When a content update by the cyber-security giant CrowdStrike caused millions of Microsoft systems around the world to crash on Friday morning, bringing the operating systems of banks, payment card firms, airlines, hospitals, NHS clinics, retailers and hospitality businesses to a standstill, businesses were faced with a stark choice: go cash-only, or close until the systems came back online.”

The online digital ID age verification creep in the US continues from a number of directions, through “recommendations” and “studies” – essentially, the government is nudging the industry to move in the direction of implementing digital ID age verification tools.

At this point, it is happening via various initiatives and legislation, still, without being formally mandated. One instance is a recommendation coming from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Kids Online Health and Safety Task Force, which is telling online service providers they should “develop and inform parents about age verification tools built into the app or available at the device level.”

According to Abdullah Azwar Anas, Indonesia’s Minister of Apparatus Utilisation and Bureaucratic Reform, issuing digital IDs is vital for the optimum use of the Electronic-Based Government System and it will streamline access to integrated government services.

At least that’s how governments and organisations that stand to benefit from the scheme market the idea to the public – for our convenience. The truth is that it is a step closer to the Global Public-Private Partnership gaining control over what people can and cannot access dependent on obedience to rules made by those who control the system.

The next time you order a Chalupa at Taco Bell, it may not be a human on the other end of the loudspeaker.

Bloomberg reports that the Mexican-themed fast-food chain is introducing artificial intelligence at hundreds of its drive-thrus across the US by the end of 2024, after testing the technology for about two years in 100 or so restaurants in 13 states. It’s not clear how many of Taco Bell’s 7,400 American stores will soon have an AI system. The move “is designed to enhance back-of-house operations for team members and elevate the order experience for consumers,” per a release, with benefits to include “easing task load for team members, improving order accuracy, providing a consistent, friendly experience, and reducing wait times.”

Across the nation, students will soon pack their bags and head for college campuses for a year of instruction.

But some of the classes on their rosters might not be quite what you would expect. According to a recent article, colleges across the US, including Yale, Duke, and Georgetown, are offering classes on witchcraft and the occult. But I’m sure they won’t offer classes on biblical creation—and if they did, they would be teaching against that anyway and denigrating Christianity. Reportedly, Yale’s History of the Night course features “a cross-disciplinary approach to examine how the night became the abode of the ghost, the devil, the witch, and the dead.”

Share