New CIA boss RFK, Jr?

Update (5:15pm ET): As we speculated earlier, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indeed plans to end his independent presidential campaign and endorse former President Donald Trump, NBC news reported citing two sources familiar with the plans.

The sources cautioned that talks are ongoing, but there will be clarity by the end of the week. One of the sources said the campaigns are working toward a joint appearance. The decision to drop out will end the most prominent third-party candidacy in the 2024 race. Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will give a campaign speech addressing “his path forward,” days after his running mate said the campaign faced a choice about staying in the 2024 election or dropping out to back Donald Trump.

There is no limit to the incompetence of this administration.

It's delightfully fitting that on the day the entire financial world was holding its breath for Biden's highly politicized and grossly incompetent Bureau of Labor Statistics to admit it had massively fucked up the jobs data over the past year, that Biden's highly politicized and grossly incompetent Bureau of Labor Statistics fucked up even more. At exactly 10am ET this morning, the BLS was supposed to publish its annual CES Preliminary Benchmark Announcement revision, an update on how many jobs in the past year were, for lack of a better word, made up (as we reported earlier, it just so happened that the number was 818,000, which was the second biggest annual overestimation of job creation in US history... something that surely was pure coincidence in an election year).

Outside the Democrat National Convention, Pro-Hamas Democrats burn the American Flag.

Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam tried to stop them. Sadly, the patriot correspondent was overwhelmed by violent goons. Ben is our guest today. He has been under attack since he arrived in Chicago. Inside the DNC Convention, Democrat leaders wage their attacks on President Trump and the America First ideas he represents. The worst offender yet may be the Obamas. Michelle’s speech was nothing short of offensive. We break it down.

A new report shows that the U.S. has lost close to 300,000 migrant children. Lost them! The report comes from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and it admits that these children are at risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor. In fact, when you look closely, the numbers are far worse than that.

Populist leader Marine Le Pen and two key allies are scheduled to meet with President Emmanuel Macron next week as France remains without a majority government over a month after snap national elections.

President Macron will receive Le Pen alongside Jordan Bardella, president of her National Rally (RN) party, and Eric Ciotti, a leading member of the center-right Les Republicains (Republicans) who has expressed openness towards allying with RN. The meeting is just one of several that President Macron will be holding with multiple parties as the National Assembly struggles to form a working coalition and put forward a prime minister. The previously controlling globalist-progressive bloc loyal to Macron is now in second place behind a far-left bloc, with Le Pen’s party in third—despite winning the popular vote—as the single-largest party in the legislature.

Members of the left-extremist Antifa organization in Germany have called on supporters to carry out violent acts against properties associated with the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and its supporters.

The X (formerly Twitter) account Rote Flora, named for a well-known Antifa squat in Hamburg, posted a picture of a new billboard, which lists “13 things you can do against the AfD,” including attacking AfD members and links to a website suggesting additional violent actions. “The AfD should not feel safe in public and should not be able to spread its agitation undisturbed,” the website “13:12 Things” states, while calling on supporters to disrupt political campaign booths. The site also provides a guide on how to attack and destroy properties associated with the AfD, including party offices, restaurants, and venues that allow the party to host events.

A man from Bristol, England, has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after taking part in anti-mass migration protests.

He is accused of being “racist and abusive” to counter-protestors and shouting at a police dog. Details of the alleged racist abuse have not been been made readily available to the public. Bradley McCarthy, 34, was convicted this week at Bristol Crown Court and given 20 months in prison for this role in the anti-mass migration protests, sparked by the murder of three young girls in Southport, allegedly by a teenager with an African migration background.

She in one academic article laments that nuclear deterrence is associated with "rationality" & "security"...

A recent Biden-Harris administration Department of Energy high level hire is attracting controversy, as well as appropriate widespread mockery, for publishing formal articles calling for the "queering of nuclear weapons". This is almost word-for-word an actual title of one of her papers. Sneha Nair was named special assistant in the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) less than a year ago, and since then several of her recent academic papers have been unearthed, focusing on "the relationship between queerness and nuclear policy" as a "substantive" issue. Bellow is one such paper co-authored by Nair, featured at the prominent publication Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists...

China has accused the US of falsely portraying it as a “nuclear threat”

Washington’s fear-mongering over China’s nuclear arsenal is completely unfounded, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning has said. Her comment came after the New York Times reported on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden had quietly updated the Nuclear Employment Guidance, refocusing its aim against China. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Mao said that Beijing was “gravely concerned” with the report. “The US has called China a ‘nuclear threat’ and used it as a convenient pretext for the US to shirk its obligation of nuclear disarmament,” she said.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department could conduct further searches and bring criminal charges against Americans who have worked with Russian state television networks, The New York Times reported, citing US officials briefed on the matter.

Earlier this month, FBI agents conducted searches at the homes of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter and journalist Dimitri Simes. However, prosecutors have not revealed any criminal charges against the two men. Investigators are expected to conduct more searches soon and prosecutors could also bring criminal charges, the report said. The Biden administration has alleged that Russian state news organizations are working with the country’s intelligence agencies to influence elections worldwide.

The incursion has been thrwarted by border guards and regular troops, Aleksandr Bogomaz has said

The Russian forces have repelled a cross-broder attack by Kiev’s troops on the Bryansk Region, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has said. Bryansk directly to the west of Russia’s Kursk Region, a part of which remains under the control of the Ukrainian army following an incursion earlier this month. According to Bogomaz, the Ukrainian raid was foiled on Wednesday by Russia’s border guards and regular troops. “The enemy came under fire,” the official said, adding that “the situation is stable and under control.”

Ukraine has launched what is believed to be the largest ever drone strike against Moscow since Vladimir Putin's invasion began in February 2022.

Russian officials said they shot down 11 drones flying to Moscow, and were forced to fend off a further 23 over the border region of Bryansk, six over the Belgorod region, three over the Kaluga region and two over the Kursk region.

Ukraine's military said its forces came under repeated attack on Wednesday around the town of Pokrovsk, where Russian forces are pressing for a breakthrough, but said it was inflicting losses on the attackers.

In a statement, the military general staff said there were 46 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front over the course of Wednesday; of these, 44 were repelled and two were still underway as of 1900 GMT. It also said 238 Russian troops were killed or wounded in the same area on Wednesday. It did not disclose Ukrainian losses.

For four days, the Murmansk region in Russia has been attacked by Ukrainian drones. So far, the drones have been shot down, but the Russians, fearing a strike, simultaneously scrambled five bombers and evacuated them from the Olenia base, which Ukraine targets. For the first time since December 2022, there isn't a single aircraft at the base.

"Ukrainian drones attacked the Murmansk region on Wednesday," said regional governor Andrei Chibis. According to Russian military officers, the drones managed to fly to the village of Vysokie in the north of the region, near the Olenia military airport, where Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers are stationed. "Ukraine attacked the Murmansk region using drones for the first time. This is the longest range record in the entire war," announced The Moscow Times.

Lithuania has an agreement in place with its NATO ally whereby Berlin will deploy 4,800 troops and various weapons systems to the Baltic state

Lithuania has begun building a military base between Russia’s Kaliningrad and Belarus, the Defense Ministry in Vilnius has announced. When completed, the facility will house a contingent of German troops, some 20km (12 miles) from the Belarusian border, close to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The two NATO member states sealed the agreement to build the base in December 2023, during a meeting between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Lithuanian counterpart at the time, Arvydas Anusauskas. The plan envisages the first permanent deployment of German troops on foreign soil since the end of World War II.

Bad weather and an overloaded helicopter reportedly doomed Ebrahim Raisi

The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was caused by bad weather and the aircraft having two more passengers than it should have, the Fars news agency reported citing security sources. Raisi was returning from a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 19 when his helicopter crashed in the mountains, killing everyone on board. Rescuers did not reach the crash site until the following day, due to inclement weather. “Security and intelligence agencies have concluded their investigation into the incident and are certain it was an accident,” Fars said on Wednesday, citing a well-informed government source.

Israel has been on high alert for the past three weeks after Iran and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah vowed to launch a “revenge” attack for the elimination of the top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shrukr in Beirut and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

While much of the Middle East and the international community fear a potential full-scale regional war, founder of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohsen Sazegara, believes that “Iran is not in a position to fight Israel.” Sazegara, who fled from Iran in 2003 and currently resides in the United States, said the Iranian regime is humiliated by Haniyeh's assassination in what should have been a safe site in Tehran.

Harris also joins call; Arab officials say US went too far in backing Israel’s demands on Philadelphi Corridor; security cabinet to meet Thursday night

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden by phone on Wednesday as efforts to reach a hostage deal floundered after recent optimism that a breakthrough was in the works. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, also joined the call, according to the White House. During the call, Biden “stressed the urgency of bringing the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure and discussed upcoming talks in Cairo to remove any remaining obstacle,” the White House said in a readout of the conversation.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad placed the responsibility on Israel for not reaching a ceasefire deal following negotiation meetings in Qatar late on Wednesday night, the official Telegram of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news channel shared the joint statement.

"The leadership of Hamas and Islamic Jihad hold the occupation [Israel's] leaders responsible for thwarting the ceasefire negotiations and for denying what was done in previous stages," the statement by the terror groups said.

Hamas chief and Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, who previously claimed that it would be an honor to die fighting Israel, has made his own survival a condition of any cease-fire in Gaza, according to a new report

Sinwar allegedly emphasized that his safety must be guaranteed, and that Israel must not try to kill him, a senior Egyptian official told Ynet. “Sinwar insists on a guarantee that his safety and security are assured,” the official said. Sinwar, who rose to the top of Hamas following the assassination of former chief Ismail Haniyeh last month, allegedly claimed that if Israel could agree with his demands, then a cease-fire deal would be possible. The new position comes after months of Sinwar intervening with the cease-fire and hostage exchange talks, with the terror chief calling on Hamas to continue fighting until Israel is destroyed.

Incoming head of Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, calls for focusing efforts on ‘urgent’ mission of returning hostages

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, in his last speech as head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, said Wednesday that he was responsible for not providing a warning ahead of Hamas’s October 7 terror onslaught. In his resignation speech, he hinted that he expected other officers to also take responsibility for their failures, and called for a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the war. “On that Saturday we did not fulfill the most important mission which we are tasked with, providing a warning for war,” he said during a handover ceremony at the Glilot Base near the central city of Herzliya, which houses some of the directorate’s units.

Lebanon plunged into darkness amid fuel shortage, as country teeters on brink of economic collapse; inflation at record highs, currency craters and with water shortages looming, many Lebanese flee abroad; fears of war with Israel, which could devastate economy further, also rising

Over the weekend, Lebanese police were called to Beirut's airport after a violent altercation broke out between two men, each backed by large families, over a queue for a flight to Dubai. The police intervened, separating the men who had injured each other, and instructed them to wait quietly for the plane's departure. The anxious wait, lasting seven hours, unfolded under the dim light of a generator.

An Ontario arbitrator has awarded termination and severance pay to 40 Toronto health-care workers who were fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccination.

Arbitrator John Stout made the decision in a case involving the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 145 and the William Osler Health System (WOHS). Stout said in his decision released Aug. 12 that although the hospital’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccination policy was technically lawful, his ruling considered the fact that the health-care workers didn’t act out of “malicious intent” when refusing vaccination. “I find that the individual grievors who were terminated from their employment by the Hospital are entitled to termination and severance pursuant to the ESA. Specifically, an individual’s refusal to become vaccinated, in the circumstances at this workplace, does not amount to ‘willful misconduct, disobedience or willful neglect of duty,’” said the ruling.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Congo reported more than 1,000 new mpox cases in the last week up to Tuesday as African health authorities asked for desperately needed vaccines to help fight its “growing” threat on the continent. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreaks in Africa a global emergency.

While mpox has been reported in 12 of Africa’s 54 countries during these outbreaks, the vast central African nation of Congo has recorded by far the most cases this year. Out of a total of 18,910 cases in 2024, 94% — or 17,794 — were in Congo, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with 535 of the 541 deaths reported.

Tamara Ugolini discusses a brother-and-sister medical whistleblower duo who spoke with Tucker Carlson about the disturbing and pervasive health crisis plaguing North America that demands immediate attention.

UN just issued their "Concept Note for the Interactive Dialogues", In this document UN set out to "shape the interactive narrative" for the potentially disastrous Summit of the Future! Pay attention!

The push to develop digital ID and expand its use in the US is receiving a boost as the country’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is launching a new project.

NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has teamed up with 15 large financial and state institutions, as well as tech companies, to research and develop a way of integrating Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) into financial services. But according to NIST, this is just the start and the initial focus of the program. The agreement represents an effort to tie in yet more areas of people’s lives in their digital ID (“customer identification program requirements” is how NIST’s announcement describes the focus of this particular initiative). These schemes are often criticized by rights advocates for their potential to be used as mass surveillance tools.

Facebook make only about £34 a year from the average customer in the UK – a little under £3 a month (and that’s before costs), so clearly there is no head-room or motivation, for a human level of customer service or attention. The user is not the customer; rather, they are the product whose data is sold to advertisers.

Thus, users do not have a direct customer relationship with the platform. The network is not directly incentivised to “care” about the user before the advertiser. And no matter where you lie on the spectrum between “free speech absolutism” and “private entities have the right to censor any user”, with such low margins it is inevitable machine processing will have to be used to moderate posts and deal with the customer interface.

Switzerland’s new instant payment system will bolster the future of cashless payments in the country, the Swiss central bank said Wednesday after the scheme went live.

The Swiss National Bank said around 60 financial institutions were now able to receive and process instant payments, covering more than 95 percent of Swiss retail payment transactions, following Tuesday’s market launch. “By end-2026 at the latest, all financial institutions active in retail payment transactions will be reachable,” the SNB said in a statement. The central bank said the first institutions had already launched retail offerings enabling customers to send instant payments, with further banks to follow in the coming months.

The Supreme Court upheld two lower court injunctions Aug. 16 blocking the Biden administration’s rewrite of Title IX antidiscrimination polices that would have allowed male public school students who identify as female to compete in girls’ sports and use their restrooms and locker rooms.

Tennessee and Louisiana had successfully filed two lawsuits against the federal Department of Education seeking injunctions to block the application of the law. The U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 5th and 6th Circuits had granted preliminary injunctions, blocking the new rules from going into effect. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to reject the Biden administration’s emergency request to enforce new Title IX provisions for transgender students.

Stephen Ireland, a patron of the now-defunct, government-funded pro-LGBT school program group Educate and Celebrate, has been charged with over 30 counts of child sex abuse, including rape and the creation of child pornography.

(Christian Concern) — A patron of Educate and Celebrate, the now defunct government-funded gender identity group allowed into thousands of schools across the U.K., has been charged with multiple accounts of sex abuse against children. Stephen Ireland, who is also the founder of gay pride in Surrey, is facing more than 30 charges, including rape of a child under 13, sexual assault, six counts of conspiracy to sexually assault a child, conspiracy to kidnap a child, voyeurism, making indecent photographs of children, arranging the commission of a child sex offence, and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

Every day, we are literally being bombarded by news stories that indicate that the world that we live in is going completely nuts. We are constantly having to deal with unprecedented political chaos, economic turmoil, escalating global conflicts, frightening pestilences and historic natural disasters.

I find myself using the word “chaos” a lot these days, because that is what we are witnessing all around us. Yesterday, I shared some really crazy things that have taken place within just the past week, and today I have an even longer list of really crazy things to share with you. The following are 11 examples that show that we are truly living in very strange days… #1 It is being reported that an unidentified celestial object that is more than 27,000 times larger than Earth is traveling through our galaxy at approximately a million miles per hour…

Artificial intelligence has recreated the “face of Jesus Christ” from a piece of cloth some believe was used to wrap him after his Crucifixion.

The Shroud of Turin has divided opinion for centuries, with some claiming an outline of Christ’s face can even be seen in the material. Others routinely dismiss it as a forgery but new technology used by Italian scientists suggests that the 14 ft linen sheet may indeed date back to the time of Christ. And now, AI has been used to reinterpret the enigmatic holy relic to reveal the “true face of Jesus”. The Daily Express used cutting-edge AI imager Midjourney to create a simulation of the face behind the shroud. The images appear to show Christ with long flowing hair and a beard – much like many classical depictions of him. There appear to be cuts and grazes around his face and body, pointing to the fact he had just been killed.

