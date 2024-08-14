One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Deeply conflicting reports over whether Russia has pushed back incursion...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said his military has seized dozens of Russian settlements and towns spanning hundreds of kilometers in Russia's Kursk oblast. The surprise offensive is now one week in, and Zelensky boasted in an X post: "Ukraine controls 74 communities." This is a significantly higher figure than the Kremlin has publicized, and there remain deeply contrasting accounts of what is going on in the war-ravaged border region, or whether Russian forces have yet repelled the invasion.

OSINTtechnical wrote: Ukrainian forces continue to mount successful pushes into Kursk Oblast, maneuvering into and around Russian lines over a week after the offensive started. Russian milbloggers complain that Russian forces still have been unable to mount a solid defense.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said on Tuesday Russia was moving troops from its Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad to the southern Kursk region, the location of an unprecedented Ukrainian cross-border incursion.

Kasciunas made the remarks during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, a video posted on the Ukrainian leader's Telegram account showed.

The US leader made his first remarks about the incursion of Kiev’s forces into Russia

Washington is in touch with Kiev about Ukraine’s ongoing incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, which is creating a problem for Moscow, US President Joe Biden has said. Last week, Ukraine sent several thousand troops across the Russian border to seize a dozen villages and indiscriminately target civilians, according to Moscow. “I have spoken with my staff on a regular basis, probably every four or five hours for the last six or eight days and it’s creating a real dilemma for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday, in his first remarks about the Kursk offensive.

The Ukrainian government will face “ramifications” for attacking Russia, the ex-president has said

Ukraine is certain to face retaliation for its large-scale offensive on Kursk Region last week, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has said. Speaking at a meeting of the ruling United Russia party on Tuesday, Medvedev, who is the party's chairman as well as heading Russia's Security Council, weighed in on Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region, which has become Kiev’s largest assault on Russian territory since the outbreak of the conflict. Moscow has called the assault a provocation, accusing Kiev of indiscriminate strikes on civilians.

Washington has identified Arsen Avakov as a viable successor because of his ties with both far-right groups and EU leaders, Moscow claims

The US is planning to unleash a campaign to discredit Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky to pave the way for replacing him with a more pliable figure, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed. The agency believes former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is being considered to take the helm of Ukraine. In a statement on Tuesday, the SVR claimed that “the American elite” is growing increasingly frustrated with Zelensky as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle start to “doubt the targeted spending of billions of dollars in military aid to Kiev.”

Ukraine might soon become desperate enough to implement its own “Samson Option” of trying to expand the conflict in every direction possible if its leadership comes to believe that defeat is inevitable...

Belarus announced late last week that it shot down several Ukrainian drones over its airspace, which it later discovered were full of NATO electronics, and subsequently decided to strengthen defenses along its southern border. t’s also considering shutting down the Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk too. This follows their border crisis from a little more than a month ago after Ukraine’s military buildup back then and comes amidst Ukraine’s sneak attack against Russia’s Kursk Region, both of which were analyzed below

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) condemned the Houthi terrorist organization of Yemen on Tuesday for raiding its office in the national capital, Sana’a, stealing critical documents, and taking employees hostage.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk demanded the freedom of his employees and uninterrupted access to Yemeni civilians in a statement on Tuesday revealing a previously unreported Houthi raid on U.N. officials on August 3. The Houthis, whose Iran-backed terrorist organization is formally known as “Ansarallah,” have for years brutalized human rights workers within their reach. More recently, in June, the Houthis launched an abduction spree in which they raided the homes of U.N. and non-governmental organization workers and took them hostage, severely disrupting humanitarian efforts.

In the last day, the US military destroyed two Houthi vessels in the Red Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on X, formerly Twitter, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"These vessels presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM explained.

McGurk, Hochstein to visit the Middle East, while Blinken’s trip was reportedly nixed.

Iran is expected to skip a retaliatory strike on Israel if a Gaza ceasefire deal is reached, US President Joe Biden told reporters in New Orleans on Tuesday, stressing “That’s my expectation.” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant left nothing to chance, stating in northern Israel that the IDF is prepared for defensive and offensive actions against Hezbollah and Iran, even as the United States pinned its hope for averting a regional war on Thursday’s hostage talks in Doha. A hostage and Gaza ceasefire agreement would more “broadly, create conditions for diplomacy to get the region out of this cycle of violence,” US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington on Tuesday.

Iran is reportedly advancing its nuclear weapons program, including high-level uranium enrichment and missile development, amid growing international concern.

Iran is reportedly advancing its secret nuclear weapons program, bringing it closer to the capability of building a nuclear bomb, according to an exclusive report citing Iranian officials published on Wednesday by Iran International. Three independent sources in Iran, who have chosen to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the information, told Iran International that the Islamic Republic has made significant progress in its nuclear program.

Progressive incumbent avoids fate of colleagues Bush, Bowman, will face Republican Iraqi-American journalist Dalia Al-Aqidi, who has cast Omar as pro-Hamas, in election in November

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (AP) — Democratic US Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the progressive House members known as part of the “Squad” and a sharp critic of how Israel has conducted the war against Hamas in Gaza, has won her primary race in Minnesota. Omar successfully defended her Minneapolis-area 5th District seat against a repeat challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, a more centrist liberal whom she only narrowly defeated in the 2022 primary.

A Biden-Harris regime program designed to swiftly remove migrant families who entered the US illegally is facing scrutiny after recent data revealed that nearly 90 percent of those enrolled have been allowed to stay.

Since its launch in May 2023, the Family Expedited Removal Program has processed 24,000 migrants, yet only 2,600 have been deported, leaving over 22,000 still in the country. Additionally, more than 3,600 migrants have gone missing from the program and are unaccounted for. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) criticized the program, claiming it fails to effectively enforce immigration laws.

A franchisee for Marriott International is being sued by the parent company for an alleged breach of contract made by converting a hotel into a shelter for migrants, just before the site’s grand opening.

In the lawsuit, filed August 5 in the Southern District of New York federal court, Marriot alleges franchisee Pride Hotel abandoned and breached its contract by opening the facility to an unauthorized “alternative use.” Marriott is demanding payment for damages totaling at least $2.6 million. The conversion of the Jamaica, New York, hotel into something of a migrant shelter happened without Marriott’s permission, the parent hotel giant claims.

Recent “anti-fascist” protests have been presented as an organic uprising of the British working class. A closer inspection shows this not to be the case.

The following is a clip from yesterday’s UK Column News where Ben Rubin discussed why the government doesn’t want us to know what is happening on the streets during protests and riots. It is because they may well be coordinating it. Last week it was claimed that there was a spontaneous, organic anti-fascist uprising in response to riots across the north of England; in response to so-called “far-right thugs” and “fascists.” Last Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that “nearly 6,000 police officers have been drafted in after a list of 39 locations where the yobs could wreak havoc – including immigration centres, refugee shelters and lawyers’ homes – emerged late last night.”

Why do western officials insist on gaslighting the public on illegal border crossings? Why do they attempt to destroy anyone that publicly opposes mass immigration from the third world?

The laws on the books support the public’s majority position on immigration – Come here legally or don’t come here at all. In Europe, the UK and the US polls show a majority of citizens want reductions in immigration and better border security. Yet, government officials, who often claim to be “protecting democracy,” brazenly ignore these majority concerns. Why? For many years now I have offered a specific theory on the true agenda behind open border policies in western countries and I believe this theory answers most of questions surrounding illegal immigration. The common claim within the Liberty Movement is that this is all part of the “Cloward-Piven Strategy”: A social engineering method which uses large scale relocation of migrants into a society in order to destabilize that nation.

In early April, RAIR Foundation conducted a jaw-dropping interview with a Canadian military veteran who was debanked simply for requesting that a Canadian flag be displayed alongside the numerous Pride flags at her bank.

This interview was shocking not only because of the bank’s drastic response but also because of the veteran’s modest and inclusive request. She wasn’t asking to replace what many now view as a symbol of ideological overreach—the ever-changing Pride flag—but merely to add the Canadian flag, a unifying symbol that represents all Canadian citizens. Her proposal was the epitome of inclusiveness, yet it was met with severe consequences.

Lisa Hanson, a former wine and coffee bistro owner thrown into jail for violating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s lockdown orders, told Fox News Digital that the now Democratic vice presidential candidate essentially “shut down and destroyed” her small business, warning Americans, “You do not want tyranny at this level.”

A mother of eight children and soon to be 18 grandchildren, Hanson said besides a speeding ticket she received as a teenager, she had always been a law-abiding citizen and owned businesses with her husband for more than 30 years. At the time the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing in 2020, Hanson said The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, about 90 miles south of Minneapolis, had been open for eight years.

The Black Death plague, bird flu and mpox are among 24 threats that have been added to an influential watchlist of the pathogens that could trigger the next pandemic.

In the first update since Covid-19 swept the planet, a World Health Organisation (WHO) panel has dramatically expanded the scope of its index of so-called priority pathogens. Already notorious diseases like Zika, yellow fever and avian influenza have been added, alongside lesser known threats such as Sin Nombre virus – which jumps from deer mice to people and has a fatality rate of 30 per cent in the US. Several bacteria, including cholera, the plague and salmonella, have also been incorporated for the first time.

Although Veterans Affairs minister Lawrence MacAulay testified the suggestions that veterans in distress should use the government euthanasia program were isolated to one lone case worker, the sheer volume of internal communications may suggest otherwise.

Just when you think California didn't have enough foot left to shoot, it pulls out a gun and does it again.

This time it involves the initial step toward California nationalizing the gasoline refinery industry. The California Energy Commission (CEC) has proposed several government regulations of the petroleum industry in order to combat future gasoline price surges. CEC regulators announced proposed government controls of the petroleum industry, ostensibly to combat future gasoline price surges. CEC's proposed fiasco is unbelievable since it has a clear vision of the ultimate outcome: Venezuela.

Germany is among the first European nations to push at the seams of the AI Act, with a row brewing over the Federal Ministry of the Interior’s plan to allow police use of facial recognition to identify terrorists.

A draft bill introduced by Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser proposes comparing photos or screenshots from violent video footage to images posted to social media with biometrics to determine the whereabouts of suspects or identity unknown criminals, Der Spiegel reports. Several of Germany’s policing laws would have to change to accommodate the system. A report from Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland (RND) quotes deputy chairman of the Green parliamentary group Konstantin von Notz, who believes the use of facial recognition raises “profound constitutional questions.”

In a major decision on Friday, the federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals held that geofence warrants are “categorically prohibited by the Fourth Amendment.”

Closely following arguments EFF has made in a number of cases, the court found that geofence warrants constitute the sort of “general, exploratory rummaging” that the drafters of the Fourth Amendment intended to outlaw. EFF applauds this decision because it is essential that every person feels like they can simply take their cell phone out into the world without the fear that they might end up a criminal suspect because their location data was swept up in open-ended digital dragnet.

Researchers in Iraq and Australia say they have developed a computer algorithm that can analyze the color of a person’s tongue to detect their medical condition in real time — with 98% accuracy.

“Typically, people with diabetes have a yellow tongue; cancer patients a purple tongue with a thick greasy coating; and acute stroke patients present with an unusually shaped red tongue,” explained senior study author Ali Al-Naji, who teaches at Middle Technical University in Baghdad and the University of South Australia. “A white tongue can indicate anemia; people with severe cases of COVID-19 are likely to have a deep-red tongue,” Al-Naji continued. “An indigo- or violet-colored tongue indicates vascular and gastrointestinal issues or asthma.”

A significant earthquake just hit the Los Angeles area, striking two miles southwest of Pasadena, California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was magnitude 4.4 and felt through the nearby counties. The tectonic plate responsible for the LA quake is the same one responsible for the japan quake last Thursday, sparking fears of a 'megaquake.' Emergency response groups have warned residents to "be prepared for aftershocks." The quake caused no injuries or major damage, and the National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

The collapse of an ancient pyramid in Mexico has sparked fear among the local tribe who warned the destruction is a ‘bad omen.’

The 1,100-year-old brick pyramid, located at the Ihuatzio Archaeological Zone in the Mexican state of Michoacán, crumbled on one side due to heavy rainfall in the region. The pyramids were built on the eastern shore of Lake Pátzcuaro, occupied by the Purépecha Empire from 900 AD until Spanish conquerors arrived in the region in 1530 AD. Descendants of the ancient Purépecha tribe, which built the structure, said the storm could signal impending doom as a similar event happened ‘because gods were displeased.’

The prophetic mystery behind the Olympian blasphemy and the stunning revelation of the gods, the last days, and what lies ahead.

