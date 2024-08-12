One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Zaporozhye plant has been put into cold shutdown as a precaution while emergency workers fight to extinguish the blaze

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has caught fire after being shelled by Ukrainian forces, the governor of Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, Evgeny Balitsky, announced on Sunday. The fire is under control, the official added. The fire broke out following a Ukrainian attack on the nearby city of Energodar on Sunday and affected the plant’s cooling systems, Balitsky said in a statement. The plant’s six reactors were placed in a state of “cold shutdown” as a precaution, the governor continued, adding that there is “no threat of a steam explosion or other consequences.”

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which resulted in a fire in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) cooling towers, breached the plant's physical integrity, creating an unprecedented threat to nuclear safety, the plant's spokesperson, Yevgeniya Yashina, told Sputnik.

"In essence, this attack is one of the elements of disabling the station. This is an unprecedented threat to nuclear safety, since the nuclear power plant has suffered such serious damage for the first time. The physical integrity of the nuclear power plant has been breached, thereby breaching the basic principles of the IAEA," Yashina said. Later, Russian state corporation Rosatom said that one of the plant's cooling towers was "seriously damaged" by the attack.

Just hours before futures in the US open, troubling news has surfaced on X that Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's cooling tower has caught fire.

At first, several X users that identified as "OSINT"—or open-source intelligence—pointed out the fire developing at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe (able to generate 6,000 megawatts for four million homes). About 15 minutes later, around 1500 ET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on X that "Russian occupiers have started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant."

Calls for "strong decisions" from partners...

Now in the sixth day of the Kursk invasion, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky explained the following on Sunday, breaking his silence and giving his first official confirmation of the daring cross-border ground operation, "Today, I received several reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyii regarding the front lines and our actions to push the war onto the aggressor’s territory." He added: "Ukraine is proving that it can indeed restore justice and ensure the necessary pressure on the aggressor." On the same day Russia’s Foreign Ministry has vowed, "A tough response from the Russian army will not be long in coming." But that response appears to have already begun overnight and into Sunday, as the capital of Kiev has come under heavy missile attack. Missiles did not reach the center of the city, but the suburbs were impacted.

Belarus has moved more troops and equipment to the Ukrainian border after claiming it shot down several “aerial targets” entering the country’s airspace from Ukraine.

The country, a key Russian ally that has so far avoided deploying its own troops in the ongoing war between its neighbours, said it had detected and destroyed the objects on Friday night, August 9 – describing the incident as a “provocation”. Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’s long-serving president and a man commonly described as ‘Europe’s last dictator’, vowed the incident “will not go unanswered”, especially after Putin’s recent humiliation.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, orders deployment of a guided missile submarine and the Abraham Lincoln strike group to the Middle East.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine and the Abraham Lincoln strike group to the Middle East, the Pentagon announced on Sunday night. The announcement was made in a statement summarizing a phone call between Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of US military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions,” the statement said.

This represents a shift from recent assessments, which suggested that international pressure was restraining Iran from launching a direct attack against Israel.

Iran might carry out an attack on Israel in the coming days, potentially even before the upcoming Thursday summit on the hostage deal negotiations, according to two sources familiar with the matter. This represents a shift from recent assessments, which suggested that international pressure was restraining Iran from launching a direct attack against Israel. The most recent evaluation by the Israeli intelligence community, formed within the past 24 hours, indicates that Iran has decided to directly target Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Reports conflict on whether Israel is optimistic or pessimistic negotiations could seal the deal; Biden: Region can ‘easily’ devolve into all-out war

The widely endorsed ceasefire and hostage release deal presented to Israel and Hamas earlier this year is still viable, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as Israeli security sources voiced cautious optimism that an agreement could be finalized during talks later this week, despite the Palestinian terror group’s announcement that it would not be sending a delegation. With negotiations scheduled to resume on Thursday, Biden told CBS during a wide-ranging interview that he believes it is “still possible” for the warring sides to reach a deal that will bring about the release of the 115 hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza, and an end to the fighting in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

An Iranian military delegation visited Russia on Sunday, KAN reported.

Last Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Tehran had begun requesting Russia to use its advanced air defense systems. On Friday, it was reported that Iran is planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia.

Follows allegations that Russia deployed officers to assist Houthis in Yemen...

The Biden administration will lift its ban on the sales of offensive weaponry to Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported on Friday, a move that reverses the three-year US ban amidst ongoing attempts by the administration to broker a Saudi-Israel normalisation deal. The move comes against the backdrop of the 10-month-long Israeli war on Gaza and after Middle East Eye's reporting that Russia has deployed military intelligence officers to assist Yemen's Houthis with targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

China supports Iran in defending its “sovereignty, security and national dignity,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Iran’s acting foreign minister in a phone call on Sunday, according to a statement by China’s foreign ministry.

In the phone call, Wang repeated Beijing’s denunciation of the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, saying the strike had violated Iran’s sovereignty and threatened regional stability. Iran and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out strike that killed Haniyeh. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fueled concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was turning into a wider Middle East war.

It's obvious what happened...

In his first interview since he was very clearly ousted from the 2024 race, President Biden specifically mentioned former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) - telling CBS News Sunday Morning that Democrats in the House and Senate thought he would drag down the entire party's chances of reelection. "A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction," said Biden.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s like seeing the Matrix. Or being forced to watch Bridget Jones’s Diary. It’s cringe-inducing every time, and it offends the sensibilities of all but the most sociopathic in our midst. Unfortunately, this constituency is growing, boosted by the narcissism of social media and the atomization of major cities.

Nevertheless, despite its repugnance, everyone should be forced to confront the stark superficiality of the Harris-Walz campaign. From its inception with its ersatz ‘Brat’ mimicry to its rallies, which are really just free concerts with a speech at the end, the Kamala campaign is essentially just a hologram of a political campaign.

Some things seem to happen very rapidly. Perhaps too rapidly for circumstantial relevance proving the adage that NOTHING happens in politics by happenstance.

If it happens, it was planned that way. Of course the old quote by FDR is brought up when that idea is in focus, and the full quote is “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” And also “of course”, the left seems to want to play with any truthfulness of things and so they wrote that this quote is not real, that the actual words were “Yes, we are on our way back— not just by pure chance, my friends, not just by a turn of the wheel, of the cycle. We are coming back more soundly than ever before because we are planning it that way. Don't let anybody tell you differently.” I do not care enough to figure out what is real with these, they both say close enough to the point I wish to make.

Reform Party leader and British MP Nigel Farage has warned that Keir Starmer poses an existential threat to free speech across the United Kingdom.

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Farage was asked about his response to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s brutal crackdown on his political opponents following a series of violent protests against Islamism and mass immigration that have swept the UK in recent weeks…The Clacton MP was asked whether he fears for his own freedom as a result of the crackdown, which has seen hundreds of people arrested and imprisoned without having engaged in any acts of violence.

Bangladesh teetered on the edge of mayhem last week as Muslim mobs attacked Hindu temples and massacred Hindus accused of being “Indian spies“ in the latest Biden Regime “color revolution” disaster.

Violent insurrectionists stormed the capital on August 5 and forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country. Kamala Harris, who is reportedly Hindu, has yet to comment on the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on the chaos in the country after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had ruled Bangladesh since 2009. She is the daughter of the country’s first President, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh (former East Pakistan) into independence in 1971 and was killed in a military coup in 1975. Sheikh Hasina is a Muslim but pursued a course of friendly relations with President Narendra Modi’s India and protected Bangladeshi Hindus.

Belgrade has claimed that the rally is a plot against the government along the lines of the 2013-14 coup in Kiev

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Saturday to march against the restart of a controversial lithium mining project. The country’s authorities have claimed that the protests are intended as a Maidan-style coup against the government. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said a day earlier that Moscow had warned Belgrade about a potential coup attempt, noting that Serbia’s Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) was already acting on leads provided by Russia.

Since Mpox is about to be declared an emergency on Aug 14 if Tedros strikes again we think it is appropriate to discuss the international law and how to define Genocide vs Crimes Against Humanity

Former Communist Richard Hofstadter, author of The Paranoid Style in American Politics and Anti-Intellectualism in American Life, became one of America’s premier establishment “court historians.”

He was largely responsible for forging the disingenuous concept of the establishment (academics, journalists, politicians) to marginalize and demonize their intellectual opponents as “paranoid” or “conspiracy theorists” rather than engage in honest and open debate, as if the entire world had become Trotskyites to be treated with derision and contempt. Although he formally left the Communist Party, Hofstadter continued his life-long hatred of capitalism. His disgraceful legacy of vilification, smear, and attack continues with his ideological descendants.

Eight cancer doctors were among the 62 passengers and crew who died when a Brazilian airliner plunged dramatically from the sky and exploded in a fireball.

Six leading oncologists and two resident medics, in their final year of training, were on their way from their home city of Cascavel to a cancer conference in Sao Paulo when the twin-engine turboprop ATR 72-500 VoePass Airline flight crashed into a gated community killing all on board on Friday. Eduardo Baptistella of the Regional Medical Council said: 'Unfortunately we received very sad news and were able to confirm the death of eight doctors. The doctors were going to an oncology conference. These were people who dedicated their lives to saving others.'

Ford, once an icon of American innovation, now wants to take the lead on another emerging and upcoming trend — mass surveillance.

In January 2023, Ford filed a patent application for a new technology that would allow it to track the driving behavior of vehicles on the road and report speeding violations to law enforcement. Vehicles would have cameras that activate if they detect speeding vehicles nearby and capture high-quality images of the offending vehicle and its identifying features, such as license plates or accessories attached to the offending car. Then, those images and GPS data would be shared with local law enforcement to decide whether to initiate a chase.

Worshippers in Ohio have been left stunned after a statue of the Virgin Mary commissioned more than 75 years ago appeared to blink as they gazed upon her – with photos capturing the mysterious moment.

The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima was making its way across the region as part of a tour when it allegedly shut and open its eyes on August 2 while on display at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist. The church is located in the city of Canton, known for being the birthplace of the NFL and home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Veteran extraterrestrial lobbyist Steve Bassett told The Sun it was clear the Catholic Church knew about UFOs and likely has documented evidence hidden in their archives.

He believes the Catholic Church even thinks ETs are “important” and the institution has hinted at their existence in religious paintings. He said: “The Catholic Church, we have always known, has been aware of this subject going back perhaps hundreds and hundreds of years. “It’s gone so far as to say whoever these beings are, they [the Church] would be happy to baptize them if they wanted to be baptized.”

The NHS reportedly issued the new guidance after an expecting transgender person had a CT scan, which could endanger the fetus

British health authorities have instructed doctors performing X-ray, CT and MRI scans to ask men whether they are pregnant. The “inclusive pregnancy status guidelines for ionizing radiation” were developed by the Society of Radiographers (SoR). According to The Telegraph, the guidance came in response to an incident in which a transgender man had a CT scan while pregnant. The decision was justified by the fact that the radiation from X-ray, CT and MRI scans can be harmful to unborn babies. Doctors have therefore been told not to assume the gender identity of patients when performing all such procedures and inquiring of all people between the ages of 12 and 55 about pregnancy, including men, transgender, non-binary, and intersex patients.

Children will be taught how to spot extremist content and fake news online in a revamp of the curriculum following last week’s riots.

Schools will use lessons such as English, ICT (information and communication technology) and maths to “arm” pupils against “putrid conspiracy theories”, the Education Secretary has said. Bridget Phillipson told The Telegraph that pupils as young as five would be given the critical thinking skills to identify misinformation online under the new plans. The intervention came as a 13-year-old boy was charged on Saturday with violent disorder in Manchester following trouble in the area. Ms Phillipson said: “It’s more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online.

It's BIZZARE that nobody is doing anything! Not only did no one bat an eye, they didn't even bother to call the cops.

Share