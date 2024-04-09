One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Perhaps the world's most influential banker - JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon - warned the world in his annual letter to shareholders that while he expects US economic resilience (and higher inflation and interest rates), and is optimistic about transformational opportunities from AI, he worries geopolitical events including the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, as well as U.S. political polarization, might be creating an environment that “may very well be creating risks that could eclipse anything since World War II.”

Up to 100 nations are reportedly to be invited though it remains unclear how many leaders will attend, Bloomberg reports

A proposed Swiss-hosted peace conference on the Ukraine conflict could take place in mid June, with up to 100 nations, mostly from the Global South, invited to attend, according to sources cited in a Bloomberg report on Monday. Bern has proposed hosting a major peace summit sometime this year. However, no specific date has been set and no list of potential participants has been disclosed.

One observer warns of the power of the United States’ permanent security bureaucracy, which he claims will dictate the country’s stance toward Russia regardless of who is elected in November.

Former US President Donald Trump has startled European leaders in recent weeks with plans to interfere in the functioning of NATO and reorient US foreign policy if reelected this November. The brash real estate magnate frequently threatens Western allies with cuts to US funding for the decades-old alliance and has recently touted a proposal he claims would rapidly bring the war in the Donbass to an end.

The announcement came amid lingering questions over Western intelligence agencies' foreknowledge of last month's deadly attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow.

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia and China will continue cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including through multilateral mechanisms, after the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

The incendiary attacks happened two nights in a row, Lithuanian police have reported

The Russian embassy in Vilnius has been subjected to attempted firebombings two nights in a row, Lithuanian police have reported. The incidents on Sunday and Monday involved Molotov cocktails being tossed at the Russian diplomatic mission in the early hours of the morning, between 2-3am local time, police spokesman Ramunas Matonis told local media on Monday. He added that one of the walls of the building had been damaged.

In 2006, NATO defense ministers agreed that each member country would commit at least 2% of its GDP to defense spending. Nearly two decades later, some member countries have not met the target, only to be recently reminded by former President Trump to ramp up defense spending or face severe consequences.

Perhaps Germany's ruling coalition heard Trump's warning loud and clear. A new Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the plans, reveals the German government is planning to purchase two additional F126 frigates via Damen Group/Blohm plus Voss/Lürssen/German Naval Yards for three billion euros and 900 Fuchs armored vehicles manufactured by Rheinmetall for four billion euros.

The US military said on Monday it destroyed air defense and drone systems of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces in the area of the Red Sea, with no injuries or damage reported to commercial, US and coalition ships.

The US Central Command said on X its forces had destroyed an air defense system with two missiles ready to launch, a ground control station in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and one unmanned aerial system launched by the Houthis from Yemen over the Red Sea. Houthi forces in Yemen said on Sunday they had launched rockets and drones at British, US and Israeli ships, the latest in a campaign of attacks on shipping in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Iranian response to Syria elimination likely to consist of large-scale attacks by missiles, UAVs, intelligence source tells CNN.

US intelligence sources estimate that Iran is unlikely to attack Israel directly, preferring instead to rely on its proxies closer to Israel's borders, CNN reported. Iran has promised revenge for an allegedly Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, last week, which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards official Mohammad Reza Zahedi, as well as six others. The sources, which CNN did not name, told the news outlet that Iran does not want to significantly escalate the situation, due to concerns regarding potential retaliation both by Israel and the US.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to leave the government if the IDF did not enter Rafah or if it prematurely ended the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set a date for an IDF operation in Rafah to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions, as the United States reiterated its opposition to such a step, which it fears will create a humanitarian disaster. “This victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen; there is a date,” Netanyahu said in a brief video message he issued to the public on Monday night. He spoke after the IDF removed Brigade 98 from Gaza, a move believed to be necessary so the troops could rest and regroup in advance of any further military activity in the enclave.

The Lebanese Army said a Syrian gang had killed the Christian official and taken his body to Syria.

Pascal Sleiman, a coordinator in the Christian Lebanese Forces party, was kidnapped and killed in the Byblos District of northern Lebanon on Sunday, with officials expressing concerns the kidnapping could exacerbate already heavy tensions between various factions in Lebanon. According to MTV Lebanon, four armed individuals riding in a white car kidnapped Sleiman, the coordinator for the Lebanese Forces in the Byblos District, between the towns of Maifouq and Lehfed. The Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV reported that Sleiman's phone was later found on the side of the road.

He spoke about the situation in the Christian city of Jbeil from which a Lebanese Forces (Christian party) official was kidnapped & murdered.

A new document given to Canada's Foreign Interference Commission suggests that Chinese officials may have offered $250,000 to "threat actors" in 2018 and 2019, according to a new report from The Globe and Mail.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service document on election interference said that prior to and during the 2019 election “a group of known and suspected People’s Republic of China related threat actors in Canada, including PRC officials, worked in loose coordination with one another to covertly advance PRC interests though Canadian democratic institutions.”

COVID-19 ventilators purchased under a $169.5 million contract by Canada’s health agency have been sold as scrap metal, according to government records.

New ventilator parts in unopened shipping cartons bearing the Canadian Emergency Ventilators branding were auctioned off during a three-month period ending in February 2023, according to records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter. The ventilators were bought by the Public Health Agency of Canada under a sole-sourced contract.

'This commander and group commander should see the inside of a jail cell!'

After America’s embarrassing surrender in Afghanistan, the U.S. military under Joe Biden has not been able to reach its recruiting goals. During fiscal year 2023, the U.S. military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits. Meanwhile, the U.S. military brass continues to push a culture of pro-DEI lunacy while targeting gays and minorities for promotion. Then this video went viral. The video shows the military’s treatment of USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle, a service member who refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine.

Federal health officials are recalling several lots of hand sanitizer and aloe gel because they contain methanol, which can put consumers at risk for serious health issues.

The recall affects 40 lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel, which contains “alcohol denatured with methanol,” according to a notice posted by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA warned in the recent recall that “substantial methanol exposure” can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, as well as permanent damage to the central nervous system or death.

With the immediate release of my The Genesis of Modern Globalization (1978-1979), the first in a series of three, Professor Antony Sutton and I lay out all of the details of the Trilateral Commission’s early plans to take over the world. Now, a member of the Trilateral Commission sits on the Board of Directors of OpenAI, the company that is expected to dominate the AI field.

Last November, the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, was summarily and suddenly fired from the company by the Board of Directors. Chaos ensued. Then, miraculously, Altman jockeyed to be reinstated after he fired the existing Board and bought in new Directors who would be more amenable to his plans to conquer the world.

Japan’s largest telecommunications company and the country’s biggest newspaper called for speedy legislation to restrain generative artificial intelligence, saying democracy and social order could collapse if AI is left unchecked.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, or NTT, and Yomiuri Shimbun Group Holdings proposed in an AI manifesto to be released Monday. Combined with a law passed in March by the European Parliament restricting some uses of AI, the manifesto points to rising concern among American allies about the AI programs U.S.-based companies have been at the forefront of developing. While pointing to the potential benefits of generative AI in improving productivity, the Japanese companies’ manifesto took a generally skeptical view of the technology.

Insurance companies across the country are using satellites, drones, manned airplanes and even high-altitude balloons to spy on properties they cover with homeowners policies — and using the findings to drop customers, often without giving any opportunity to address alleged shortcomings.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase across the country in reports from consumers who’ve been dropped by their insurers on the basis of an aerial image,” United Policyholders executive director Amy Bach tell the Wall Street Journal. Reasons can range from shoddy roofing to yard clutter and undeclared trampolines. Much of this surveillance is done via the Geospatial Insurance Consortium, which boasts of its coverage of 99% of the US population.

