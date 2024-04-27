One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The attack took place in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, according to the Defense Ministry

Russian forces have struck a freight train carrying military equipment supplied to Ukrainian forces by Kiev's Western backers, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said. The combined attack involved aircraft, missiles and artillery, the ministry said in a statement on Friday. “A train with Western weapons and military equipment was hit in the area of the settlement of Udachnoye in [Russia’s] Donetsk People’s Republic,” it added..

Just days after the Biden administration signed a new military aid package worth billions of dollars to Ukraine, Kyiv launched a series of suicide drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Biden's top officials have pleaded with Kyiv to stop attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure because of the fears that turmoil in crude markets would send pump prices in the US higher ahead of the presidential elections in November. "Our region is again under attack by Ukrainian UAVs," Smolensk Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote in a post on Telegram on Wednesday.

American air defense capabilities are stretched around the globe, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has claimed

Washington is not willing to risk undermining its own security, but the US government is working around the clock to pressure the EU, NATO and other partners to share their air defense capabilities with Kiev instead, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. Addressing the virtual meeting of the so-called Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Friday, President Vladimir Zelensky demanded “at least seven” Patriot batteries from his sponsors, but Kiev’s main backer allegedly has none to spare.

Interceptor missiles will reportedly be sent, as there are no launchers to spare

Madrid will send Kiev missiles for the Patriot air defense system, due to intense pressure from the EU and NATO, the daily El Pais has reported, citing government sources. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has demanded six US-made launchers from NATO, one of them being a Spanish system currently deployed to the Turkish-Syrian border, according to the outlet. Madrid has refused, but will instead transfer “a small number” of missiles to Kiev instead.

The US secretary of state says Washington is prepared to impose more sanctions on Beijing over the alleged transfer of military components

Washington is ready to introduce more sanctions against China over its alleged transfer of dual-use goods and components, which it claims can be used by the Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. Speaking at a press conference in Beijing following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US official recalled that Washington has already imposed sanctions against more than 100 Chinese entities and is “fully prepared to act” and “take additional measures.”

I don't know but Russian commentators seem to think so

London’s espionage chief claims foreign states, particularly China, have been targeting UK universities

Academics and researchers at British universities will be vetted by the nation’s security services amid government plans to crackdown on alleged Chinese espionage, according to The Times. The measures were reportedly announced following a meeting on Thursday between MI5 Director General Ken McCallum and the vice-chancellors of two dozen leading universities, including those from Oxford and Cambridge.

Locals feel unsafe, and the government's response is seen as a betrayal.

"EU has to accept at least a million asylum seekers annually"

George Soros and his hard-left acolytes are paying agitators who are fueling the explosion of radical anti-Israel protests at colleges across the country.

The protests, which began when students took over Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus lawn last week, have mushroomed nationwide. Copycat tent cities have been set up at colleges including Harvard, Yale, Berkeley in California, the Ohio State University and Emory in Georgia — all of them organized by branches of the Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) — and at some, students have clashed with police.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels may have launched attacks on two vessels transiting southwest of Mukha, a port city on the highly contested southern Red Sea.

Bloomberg says the UK Navy has confirmed two attacks on vessels in a series of headlines hitting the Terminal around 1400 ET. There are also reports that one of the vessels is "damaged." The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed an incident 14 nautical miles from Mukha earlier. The Houthis, who support the Palestinian terror group Hamas, have been launching drone and missile attacks on Western vessels since November, disrupting a critical maritime chokepoint known as "Bab-el-Mandeb Strait."

A barrage of about 30 rockets fired from Lebanon towards the area of Mount Hermon and Har Dov. Some of the rockets were intercepted. There are no reports of injuries.

A barrage of about 30 rockets was fired on Friday evening from Lebanon towards the area of Mount Hermon and Har Dov. According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the rockets were fired in three barrages. Some of the rockets were intercepted. There are no reports of injuries. The rocket barrage followed the IDF’s elimination of Mosab Khalaf, a senior terrorist in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization who advanced a large number of terror attacks against Israel.

Secretary of State says it could be possible to roll out a framework for the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia along with a two-state solution proposal before a Gaza ceasefire is in place.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Friday it could be possible to roll out a framework for the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia along with a two-state solution proposal for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs before a Gaza ceasefire is in place, marking a reversal in the order of events that US officials had previously expected to follow. “Certainly that’s, that’s possible,” Blinken said. “Ceasefire or not we’ll continue to make these possibilities known.

Hamas has received Israel’s official response to its latest truce proposal and will study it before submitting its reply, the group’s deputy Gaza chief says in a statement.

“Hamas has received today the official response of the Zionist occupation to the proposal presented to the Egyptian and the Qatari mediators on April 13,” Khalil Al-Hayya, who is currently based in Qatar, says in a statement published by the group. After more than six months of war with Israel in Gaza, the negotiations remain deadlocked, with Hamas sticking to its demands that any agreement must end the war.

Officials say Israel is willing to make further widespread concessions to secure a deal, but won’t allow Hamas to drag out talks in a bid to forestall assault on southern Gaza

Talks between Israeli officials and a top-level Egyptian delegation sent to discuss Israel’s impending offensive in Rafah and efforts to reach a hostage deal with Hamas ended on Friday, with Israel reportedly warning that this was the “last chance” for a truce agreement before Israel launched its long-planned assault. A senior Israeli official told Hebrew media that talks were “very good, focused, held in good spirits and progressed in all parameters.”

Hamas terrorists reunited Noga Weiss with her mother so that they could ask her mother for approval to marry.

Noga Weiss, an 18-year-old former hostage, told N12 on Thursday that her terrorist captor had demanded her hand in marriage and insisted that she stay in Gaza to raise his children. Weiss, who was released on her 50th day in captivity as part of a temporary ceasefire agreement, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri on October 7. After 14 days in captivity, her captor gave her a ring and demanded that she stay in Gaza to marry him and have his children.

President Joe Biden has the worst job approval rating since Eisenhower during his recently completed 13th quarter in office, according to a new poll by Gallup.

While Biden clocks in at 38.7%, the previous low was set by George H.W. Bush at 41.8% in 1992. Donald Trump and Barack Obama averaged 46.8% and 45.9% respectively during the same point in their presidencies. Prior to Bush, Jimmy Carter is the only other president with a sub-50% average in his 13th quarter. Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush averaged between 51% and 55% approval in their 13th quarters, while Dwight Eisenhower had the highest average for a president during his 13th month at 73.2%.

"Border Patrol has inadvertently become the Uber for migrants entering San Diego County, and the County is the travel agent..."

San Diego County official has branded the city the “new epicenter” for illegal immigration and claimed that Border Patrol has become “the ‘Uber’ for migrants” entering the county. “San Diego is the new epicenter for migrants and illegal immigration,” San Diego District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond posted on the social media platform X on April 25. “The surge in illegal crossings has propelled San Diego to the unfortunate position of leading all nine southern border sectors in April, a trend unseen since the 1990s.”

Who could have seen that coming? (here, here, here, and most detailed here)

Admittedly, we were a couple of weeks off, but trouble has been brewing in the banking sector and tonight - after the close - we get the first bank failure of the year. The FDIC just seized the troubled Philadelphia bank, Republic First Bancorp and and struck an agreement for the lender’s deposits and the majority of its assets to be bought by Fulton Bank. Republic Bank had about $6 billion of assets and $4 billion of deposits at the end of January, according to the FDIC (considerably smaller than the $100-200BN assets with SVB and Signature). The FDIC estimated the failure will cost the deposit insurance fund $667 million.

Earlier this month the White House published its new “Pandemic Preparedness” targets.

They are far from alone in covering this. Back in March, Sky News was asking: “Next pandemic is around the corner,’ expert warns – but would lockdown ever happen again?” On April 3rd, the Financial Times asked something similar: “The next pandemic is coming. Will we be ready?” Less than an hour ago, the Daily Mail invited us inside “the world’s deadliest cave that could cause the next pandemic”. Just two days ago a professional panic spreader wrote for CNN: The next pandemic threat demands action now!!!

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced that the agency approved Pfizer’s treatment for a rare genetic bleeding disorder, making it the company’s first gene therapy to win clearance in the U.S.

The agency greenlighted the drug, which will be marketed as Beqvez, for adults with moderate to severe hemophilia B who meet certain requirements. The treatment will be available by prescription to eligible patients this quarter, a Pfizer spokesperson told CNBC. It has a hefty $3.5 million price tag before insurance and other rebates, the spokesperson added, making it by far one of the most expensive drugs in the U.S.

The German Parliament, or Bundestag, passed one of the world’s most far-reaching sex self-determination policies on April 12, despite protests from women’s rights campaigners.

The Self-Determination Act (SBGG) establishes ‘gender identity’ as a protected characteristic and allows parents to change the sex marker on their children’s documents from birth. Supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition and promoted and supported by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the SBGG also creates the potential for citizens to be fined up to €10,000 (approx. $10,800 USD) for revealing a person’s given name and birth sex without their permission – an action that trans activists staunchly oppose and refer to as ‘deadnaming.’

The British Possession of Canada shook up the LGBTQIAA2PS+ acronym with the release of the 2024 Canadian Budget which allocated CA$150 million ($110 million) to promote the homosexual agenda by expanding equity groups such as the ‘2SLGBTQI+’.

In the Key Ongoing Actions section of the document on page 229, the Canadian government is apparently building a gayer future, which is also inclusive of the 2SLGBTQI+ people. In addition to the CA$150 million for the 2SLGBTQI+ people, the new-acronym-folks will also receive CA$12 million to combat hatred against them, according to the document on page 230.

Members of the Taliban jihadist terror organization in control of Afghanistan joined a series of meetings that included representatives of United Nations agencies to discuss the alleged threat of climate change, the group organizing the talks confirmed this week.

The Norwegian Afghanistan Committee (NAC), an organization that has enthusiastically advocated for the international community to lift sanctions on the Taliban to allow for “climate crisis” investment, hosted the meetings, which reportedly lasted three days and gave Taliban terrorists access to “a broad range of their counterparts in the West.” The meetings ended on Monday.

Millions of people in Burkina Faso have been displaced due to ongoing and escalating violence. In a move to address the humanitarian crisis, ECOWAS is ramping up efforts to collect data.

It’s unclear what data ECOWAS is collecting but what is clear is that the humanitarian crisis has provided an opportunity for the UN to roll out its biometrics and digital ID agenda to refugees and displaced persons, and the communities that host them. Is it all coincidence or has it all been planned?

You probably know better than to click on links that download unknown files onto your computer. It turns out that uploading files can get you into trouble, too.

Today’s web browsers are much more powerful than earlier generations of browsers. They’re able to manipulate data within both the browser and the computer’s local file system. Users can send and receive email, listen to music or watch a movie within a browser with the click of a button. Unfortunately, these capabilities also mean that hackers can find clever ways to abuse the browsers to trick you into letting ransomware lock up your files when you think that you’re simply doing your usual tasks online.

What would you do if the power grid where you live went down and there was no electricity for an extended period of time?

You might want to think about that because experts are warning that it is just a matter of time before cyberattacks successfully cripple our power grids. In fact, foreign hackers are working hard to infiltrate critical infrastructure as you read this article. As you will see below, we are extremely vulnerable, and the Russians and the Chinese have both developed highly advanced cyberwarfare capabilities. When the U.S. ends up fighting a war with Russia or China (or both simultaneously), devastating cyberattacks on our power grids will be conducted. When your community is suddenly plunged into darkness, what is your plan?

In 1973, the National Hurricane Center introduced the Saffir-Simpson scale, a five-category rating system that classified hurricanes by wind intensity.

At the bottom of the scale was Category 1, for storms with sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph. At the top was Category 5, for disasters with winds of 157 mph or more. In the half-century since the scale’s debut, land and ocean temperatures have steadily risen due to greenhouse gas emissions. Hurricanes have become more intense, with stronger winds and heavier rainfall.

Violent tornadoes that slammed parts of the Plains Friday tore homes apart, blew a train off its tracks, flipped cars and left several people injured.

Some of the most s​ignificant damage was reported in Nebraska, specifically in an Omaha suburb and areas around Lincoln. The full extent of the damage or any injuries wasn't immediately clear Friday night. G​et the full forecast here. The storms are part of a classic springtime weather pattern that includes two rounds of widespread severe weather through the weekend in the Plains and in the Midwest.

Share