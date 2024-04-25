One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

(Stockholm, 22 April 2024) Total global military expenditure reached $2443 billion in 2023, an increase of 6.8 per cent in real terms from 2022.

This was the steepest year-on-year increase since 2009. The 10 largest spenders in 2023—led by the United States, China and Russia—all increased their military spending, according to new data on global military spending published today by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), available at www.sipri.org.

WASHINGTON – The White House announced a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine Wednesday – and revealed the Pentagon quietly sent Kyiv controversial long-range missile systems capable of striking deep behind Russia’s frontlines earlier this month.

Minutes after signing a long-delayed $95 billion foreign assistance supplemental bill into law, President Biden promised that aid would begin rolling to Ukraine within “a few hours.” Moments later, the Pentagon released an announcement detailing the critical weapons and military equipment it was sending to the besieged country.

Russia's response to the Republican-led House passing Biden's foreign aid package which includes $61 billion in new military assistance for Ukraine has been to promise stepped-up targeting of the Western weapons store houses.

A new statement by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu additionally said "The Kiev regime has failed to achieve the goals of its counteroffensive prepared by NATO instructors" and that Russia has "dispelled the myth of the superiority of western weaponry" while its forces have clearly gained and held the initiative along the front lines.

Russia will make NATO nuclear weapons in Poland one of its primary targets if they are deployed there, the TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

."..Moves in this direction will not provide greater security (for Poland or other nations that host such weapons)," TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

Remark from Dmitry Peskov comes after US Congress greenlit $61-billion aid package for Ukraine following months of bickering

The $61-billion defense package recently approved by the US Congress will not change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine’s favor, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Moscow’s forces had seized an initiative in the Ukraine conflict. On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed the package valued at $95 billion, the lion’s share of which will go toward shoring up Ukraine.

Thomas-Greenfield: "Today's veto begs the question: why? What could you possibly be hiding."

Russia has just vetoed a very rare and interesting resolution set before the United Nations Security Council focused on banning nuclear weapons in space: The treaty bars signatories, including the U.S. and Russia, from placing "in orbit around the Earth any objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction" or anywhere else in outer space. On Wednesday Russia registered the lone veto which shot down the draft resolution aimed ultimately at preventing a future nuclear arms race in outer space.

US President Joe Biden has signed into law a $95 billion “Support Ukraine” bill, hours after it was resoundingly approved by the Senate in a 79-18 vote. Will the US economy benefit from it? Even the dissenting senators know for sure: the real winners should be looked for elsewhere.

Here are the main arguments against the Ukraine bill voiced by the US senators themselves. The first argument is that the bill will not lead to Ukraine’s victory or Israel’s security, and that as such the US will not achieve any of its foreign policy goals by adding the expense to its already huge debt.

Hungary is concerned that “pro-war voices are extremely loud”

Budapest supports Beijing’s proposals for resolving the Ukraine conflict, and believes there is “no solution to wars on the battlefield,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday, following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. The Hungarian diplomat expressed concern that the “pro-war camp,” supported by global media and NGOs, remains “extremely loud” and is undermining peace efforts.

China has criticized Washington’s decision to provide new military assistance to the self-governed island

Washington’s latest decision to supply arms to Taiwan increases the risks faced by the self-governed island instead of bolstering its security, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Taipei is set to get $8 billion in security assistance under a bill recently approved by the US Congress. The US decision to arm what it recognizes offficially as a part of China was met with resignation in Beiging, with Wang Wenbin, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, criticizing the decision during a press briefing on Wednesday.

North Korea fired several rounds of short-range ballistic missiles toward its east coast on Monday, according to South Korea’s military, three days after Pyongyang launched a strategic cruise missile to test a large warhead.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected what appeared to be several short-range ballistic missiles launched from the Pyongyang region at 3:01 p.m “The North Korean missiles flew about 300 kilometers [186 miles] and splashed into the sea,” the JCS said in a text message to reporters, without providing further details.

Pyongyang’s international trade minister Yun Jong Ho is leading the delegation, the state-run KCNA news agency has reported

A high-profile North Korean delegation is making a rare foreign visit to Iran, the state-run KCNA news agency has reported. The last time officials from Pyongyang made a publicly announced trip to Tehran was in 2019. A delegation headed by North Korea’s minister for external economic relations, Yun Jong Ho, departed for Iran by plane on Tuesday, according to the agency. KCNA did not reveal further details about the visit.

Satellite photos reveal how Iran quickly swapped out an aerial defense radar that was destroyed with a different one.

New satellite images reveal how Iran covered up the extent of the damage caused to the aerial defense system at the Natanz nuclear complex south of Tehran by Israel's retaliatory strike last week. The Economist, citing imagery analyst Chris Biggers, reported that Israel appeared to have directly struck a 30n6e2 “Tombstone” radar, designed to track incoming air and missile threats, allowing interceptor missiles to take them out.

A 33-year old Iranian activist and rapper who has recently been involved in anti-government demonstrations has been handed a shockingly draconian sentence by an Iranian court. Toomaj Salehi was first arrested in Oct.

2022 for publicly backing the so-called 'anti-hijab' protests which swept the ultra-conservative Islamic country. But this week..."Branch 1 of Isfahan Revolutionary Court... sentenced Salehi to death on the charge of corruption on Earth," his lawyer quoted the court's ruling as saying. The state laid out its case focused on a highly ambiguous charge of spreading "propaganda".

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, who in October said that the goal of the October 7 massacres in southern Israel was to plunge the entire region into war, claims that Hamas would disband its military wing if a Palestinian state were to be established along pre-1967 borders.

In an interview with AP, the Qatar-based Hamas politburo official says that the terrorist organization would be willing to lay down its weapons and dissolve the al-Qassam Brigades “should a fully sovereign Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip” be implemented.

Israeli generals said to meet Egyptian counterparts to coordinate evacuation of civilians from southern city, seen as last major Hamas redoubt in Strip

The Israel Defense Forces has conducted all necessary preparations to take Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah and can launch an operation the moment it gets government approval, a senior Israeli defense official said Wednesday. Israel deems Rafah the last Hamas bastion in the Gaza Strip and is poised to evacuate Palestinian civilians from there and assault Hamas holdouts, the unnamed official told the Reuters news agency, which didn’t specify whether the source was connected to the IDF.

The Fatah movement's militant wing announced a new unit of youth who 'sacrifice themselves in the way of Allah.'

Operatives from the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the militant wing of the Fatah movement, have announced the creation of a "special unit belonging to the youth of revenge and liberation." The message stated that the unit was one "made of those who sacrifice themselves in the way of Allah," that is, a unit where the operatives are prepared to commit suicide attacks.

"A15 is actually a reprise of efforts from Antifa and the far-left revolutionary class we saw in 2020..."

Just over a week ago, we asked our readers a very straightforward question: Who is funding this chaos? This question followed incidents where pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted critical infrastructure, such as shutting down airport terminals, blocking bridges, causing major traffic congestion on highway arteries, and targeting the distribution networks of major corporations. So, what does shutting down critical infrastructure have to do with helping poor Palestinian children? It has absolutely nothing and more to do with a Marxist movement, similar to the Black Lives Matter movement several years ago, with the one goal to crash the US economy, destroy freedom, and abolish democracy.

"At least 100 American colleges and universities illegally withheld information on approximately $13 billion in undocumented contributions from foreign governments, many of which are authoritarian.... Speech intolerance—manifesting as campaigns to investigate, censor, demote, suspend, or terminate speakers and scholars—was higher at institutions that received undocumented money from foreign regimes." — ISGAP report, "The Corruption of the American Mind," November 2023.

Qatar makes it possible for Ivy League universities to claim that they receive no funds from the Qatari state, because the donations are funneled through the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, a not-for-profit organization established in 1995 by the Emir of Qatar. This ensures that the foundation can identify itself as a private organization, which enables Qatar to conceal its state funding as private donations.

“It is the function of mass agitation to exploit all the grievances, hopes, aspirations, prejudices, fears, and ideals of all the special groups that make up our society, social, religious, economic, racial, political. Stir them up. Set one against the other. Divide and conquer. That’s the way to soften up a democracy.”― J. Edgar Hoover, Masters of Deceit

“Nothing is real,” observed John Lennon, and that’s especially true of politics. Much like the fabricated universe in Peter Weir’s 1998 film The Truman Show, in which a man’s life is the basis for an elaborately staged television show aimed at selling products and procuring ratings, the political scene in the United States has devolved over the years into a carefully calibrated exercise in how to manipulate, polarize, propagandize and control a population.

Former US Congressman Ron Paul has gone completely ham on Speaker Mike Johnson, first - writing in a recent Op-Ed that Johnson has "betrayed liberty and the Constitution" after reauthorizing FISA surveillance but casting the deciding vote that tanked an amendment to require a warrant.

Section 702 authorizes warrantless surveillance of foreign citizens. When the FISA Act was passed, surveillance state boosters promised that 702 warrantless surveillances would never be used against American citizens. However, intelligence agencies have used a loophole in 702, allowing them to subject to warrantless surveillance any American who communicated with a non-US citizen who was a 702 target.

A pack of illegal aliens viciously fought each other with sticks, belts, and whatever they could get their hands on outside a migrant hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Footage of the fight was uploaded on X on Sunday. The scenes show parts of Manhattan transformed into what appears to be third-world-esque as law and order lapses under a city controlled by rogue Democrats. The Row is one of many hotels and shelters converted to house illegal aliens in NYC from the open southern border. About 200,000 migrants have flooded the city since early 2022. There are as many as 64,000 in these shelters.

Economist Peter Schiff has warned Americans to get ready for “a major dollar decline.”

The genesis of his gloomy outlook for the greenback will come as no surprise to those who understand Schiff’s gold-first investing philosophy…“I think gold is telling us that the dollar is going down again — and this time it’s going down for the count,” the 61-year-old said recently on Patrick Bet-David’s PBD Podcast. Gold prices soared to record highs in early April, fueled by central banks bolstering their bullion reserves amid geopolitical tensions.

Canadians’ prosperity will be harmed unless the federal government manages to raise productivity, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has warned.

“When we’re debating over our priorities, what we value, what we should be doing as Canadians, we should first acknowledge that we have less to spend because we have become less productive,” Mr. Carney said during a keynote address at Canada 2020’s Economic Lookahead dinner in Toronto on April 22.

Now we’re in utopia. Everything’s decentralized. Everybody’s equal. But these systems end up hiding a new elite, which is probably just an old elite in a new arena.

...be afraid America, very afraid!

Dairy cattle moving between states must be tested for the bird flu virus, U.S. agriculture officials said Wednesday as they try to track and control the growing outbreak.

AP reports that the federal order was announced a day after health officials said they had detected inactivated remnants of the virus, known as Type A H5N1, in samples taken from milk during processing and after retail sale. They stressed that such remnants pose no known risk to people or the milk supply. “The risk to humans remains low,” said Dawn O'Connell of the federal Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

Following the publication of a comprehensive review of gender identity services for minors in the U.K., Scotland’s sole provider of such services has announced a pause on prescriptions for puberty-suppressing hormones.

The “Cass Review” was released April 10 following a four-year exhaustive evaluation of the currently available evidence regarding transgender treatments, including puberty blockers. “This is an area of remarkably weak evidence,” the review says. “The reality is that we have no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress.”

The Biden administration wants to train at least 200 activists to advocate for transgender rights in India as part of a program ostensibly designed to advance America’s “national interests,” according to a federal grant posting.

President Joe Biden’s State Department plans to “train at least 200 LGBTQI+ community leaders … with preference given to trans and intersex community leaders” by “deliver[ing] specialized legal education and support” which will, in turn, empower “them to advocate for their rights and access the services they need,” according to a grant announcement published on April 8.

Tech giant Microsoft recently launched a new artificial intelligence program called “VASA-1,” bragging that the software can “Lifelike Audio-Driven Talking Faces Generated in Real Time.”

The program can produce hyper-realistic AI-generated animations with just a single photo reference and an audio clip, prompting fears that Microsoft has unwittingly released a deepfaking program upon the broad masses.

More companies with household names familiar to consumers are getting hit with lawsuits for alleged violations of BIPA and New York’s Biometric Identifier Information Law.

T-Mobile is facing a suit for its use of facial recognition for theft prevention in New York City stores. Target is similarly accused of violating BIPA for its use of facial recognition to prevent theft. Amazon faces its own BIPA lawsuit by collecting workers’ scans. T-Mobile sued after anti-theft facial recognition use in stores in NYC. T-Mobile used facial recognition for theft prevention in its stores in New York City, a class action lawsuit claims, according to Bloomberg Law. st four different locations in the city without her consent.

Nearly 2,000 Minnesota high school students opted out of an “LGBTQIA+ History and Culture” lesson earlier this month, according to a local parent’s rights group.

The opt-outs came after Liberty Counsel, a non-profit legal group, sent a demand letter to Osseo Area Schools District 279, in March requesting that both teachers and students “whose sincerely-held religious beliefs conflict with the lesson be permitted to opt out of it.” “Teachers have expressed to Liberty Counsel that this one-sided LGBT political indoctrination violates parental rights and the teachers’ sincerely-held religious beliefs; that they object to teaching it; and that they fear retaliation if they seek to exercise their rights under Title VII to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for a religious accommodation,” the letter stated.

