According to recent mainstream media reports, the White House is debating whether to declare a "climate emergency" which would grant Joe Biden "dictatorial", Covid-style emergency powers "by which to bypass democracy and impose the Green New Deal"—as explained by former U.S. congressional staffer and author of 'The Great Reset', Marc Morano.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has said in a statement that he will sign a foreign aid package with some $95 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region and address the American people on Wednesday to start sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.

On Tuesday, the US Senate passed the $95 billion legislation with approximately $61 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $26 billion in Israel-related funding and $8 billion for Indo-Pacific security initiatives in a vote of 79-18. The Biden administration is reportedly readying a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine sourced from the legislation.

Mitch McConnell has accused the journalist of “demonizing” Kiev

The top-ranking Republican in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, has claimed Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin convinced too many “rank-and-file Republicans” that spending billions of taxpayer dollars on arming Kiev against Moscow was harming Americans and wrecking the economy. As a new multibillion-dollar US aid package to Ukraine was clearing the last procedural hurdles on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader McConnell attempted to pin the blame for months of delays on former Fox News anchor Carlson and former President Donald Trump.

Moscow’s forces have liberated several more settlements in Donbass, Sergey Shoigu has said

Russian troops are firmly in control of the battlefield situation and are steadily pushing back Ukrainian forces, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said. Speaking at a meeting with top Russian commanders on Monday, the minister announced that Moscow had liberated the villages of Pervomayskoe and Novomikhailovka, west and southwest of the Russian city of Donetsk, as well as the settlement of Bogdanovka not far from Artyomovsk, known in Ukraine as Bakhmut.

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The NATO maneuvers near Russia's borders scheduled to kick off on Friday in Finland increase the risks of possible military incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told Sputnik.

"The alliance continues its practical military exploration of a once neutral state, a respected participant in discussions on strengthening stability and security. The mentioned maneuvers near Russia's borders increase the risks of possible military incidents," Zakharova said. Russia, for its part, is closely monitoring "the aggressive actions of the collective West," she said.

President Putin and Defense Minister Shoigu have been briefed on the detention

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, the country’s Investigative Committee announced on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu have been briefed on the arrest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. Earlier on Tuesday, Ivanov took part in an extended ministerial meeting led by Shoigu that included numerous senior Russian officials and top military commanders.

Severe flooding in Russia’s Kurgan region has inundated areas surrounding the Dobrovolnoye uranium deposit, leading to potential radioactive and chemical pollution in the Tobol River. This event was reported on April 21, 2024, by the investigative news outlet Agentstvo, citing local authorities and environmentalists.

The Kurgan region in Russia has experienced its worst flooding in decades this month, with significant concern over the potential leakage of radioactive materials from submerged uranium mines into the Tobol River. The Dobrovolnoye uranium deposit, identified within the flood zones of Kurgan’s Zverinogolovsky district, was highlighted in a map released by local authorities on April 11.

One of the biggest questions of our time is whether China and the United States can escape Thucydides's Trap. It seems that, in the short term, the US will likely avoid direct conflict with China, but in the long term, there will be a slow march toward conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Tuesday, Admiral John Aquilino, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), told reporters in Tokyo that China has become increasingly aggressive across Asia. "We all need to understand that it's moving very fast," Aquilino said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has threatened Israel with annihilation if it attempts to attack Iran again.

Raisi arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a three-day visit. He addressed the recent tensions between Tehran and West Jerusalem at an event in Punjab on Tuesday. “If the Zionist regime once again makes a mistake and attacks the sacred land of Iran, the situation will be different, and it is not clear whether anything will remain of this regime,” the state news agency IRNA quoted Raisi as saying.

The Argentinian Foreign Affairs Ministry made an official request to arrest Iranian Interior Minister and former Quds Force commander Ahmad Vahidi for his role in the 1994 AMIA bombing, the ministry announced Wednesday morning.

The AMIA suicide bombing occurred on 18 July 1994 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and targeted the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina, a Jewish Community Center. "Argentina demands the international arrest of those responsible for the 1994 AMIA attack, which caused the deaths of 85 people, and those who continue in their positions of power with total impunity. One of them is Ahmad Vahidi, who was one of those responsible for the attack," the country's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement posted on their social media. "This individual currently joining a governmental coalition that is traveling to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Head of International Atomic Energy Agency stresses that is not the same time frame as would be needed to make a device, but says Iranian activity ‘raises eyebrows’

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has said that it would take Iran just weeks to have enough enriched uranium to make a nuclear bomb, and that Tehran’s activity, alongside the limited access it grants to its facilities, “raises eyebrows.” But International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi told Deutsche Welle in a report published Monday that attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities should be a “no-go.”

Hezbollah on Tuesday conducted its deepest strikes into Israeli territory since the start of the war, launching drones at Israeli military bases on the outskirts of the Israeli city of Acre.

Israel's military said none of its facilities were hit, and videos circulating online appear to show Israeli anti-air systems intercepting at least one drone which was flying low over the Mediterranean, just off the coast where Acre is located. The IDF subsequently confirmed it intercepted two "areal targets" off Israel's northern coast. Thus far in the conflict, Hezbollah's daily rocket and drone attacks have tended to stay within within a few kilometers inside Israel. However, Tuesday's attack seems to be sending a message that escalation could be imminent

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli says he would vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election if he could.

“The US is not projecting strength under [Joe Biden’s] leadership, and it’s harming Israel and other countries,” Chikli, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, tells Kan Radio. “He said ‘Don’t’ at the start of the war — to Hezbollah, as well as Iran. We saw the result. If I were an American citizen with the right to vote I’d vote for Trump and Republicans,” he says.

University’s COO tells Shai Davidai that he’s barred from area of anti-Israel encampment ‘to maintain safety of the community’; Congress members demand Jewish students be protected

New York Jewish Week via JTA — An outspoken Israeli professor was blocked from entering a portion of the Columbia University campus and Jewish members of Congress demanded action from the administration on Monday as pro-Palestinian protests against Israel continued to roil the Manhattan university. Shai Davidai, an Israeli assistant professor at Columbia University’s business school, had announced on social media that he planned to enter the university’s main campus on Monday morning to hold a “peaceful sit-in” in the area of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have occupied the campus lawn since last week.

Pro-Hamas students planted their flag at the University of Michigan Monday and began sharing anti-American propaganda.

Students set up a “Liberated Zone” for Gaza on a Diag, a campus common area. Palestinian flags could be seen waving from the lampposts. A giant “Love Live the Intifada” banner blocked a sidewalk. Among the most chilling literature to be circulating was a handout that declared, “Freedom for Palestine means Death to America

Several days of protests, assaults on Jewish students, and chaos at Columbia University in New York City have now spread to other American college campuses. Columbia has since suspended two Palestinian groups, and a local rabbi has encouraged Jewish students to flee the campus.

Now, roughly 45 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested for ‘trespassing’ at Yale University, according to the New Haven Police Department. All were being released on mere promises to appear in court later, meaning they were released with zero bond to ensure they will reappear in court.

A recent study exposes alarming views among young Muslims in Germany, with a significant majority prioritizing Sharia Law over German law, prompting criticism of the left-wing government’s response and its open-border policies.

A recent video released by German journalist Anabel Schunke has shed light on the troubling views held by young Muslims in Germany, indicating “that the laws of the Qur’an are more important to them than the laws of Germany.”

Conservative MP Robert Jenrick has slammed successive governments for their "betrayal" of voters on the issue of immigration, stating that mass low-skilled migration into a developed nation has been "a burden on the taxpayer"

The notion that mass immigration brings a net economic benefit to a developed nation is a myth that needs to be debunked, a former U.K. government minister who resigned over the spiraling numbers arriving in Britain has claimed. In an interview with the Conservative Home website, Robert Jenrick, the Conservative MP who stepped down from his role as immigration minister in the Home Office last year, called the government’s post-Brexit immigration policy a “complete disaster” and a “betrayal to voters” who for decades have elected parties promising to cut the number of new arrivals into Britain.

The gangsters have turned a main hospital into a fortress to launch attacks on the palace and police

HAITI'S capital has been rocked by a fresh wave of violence as warlord Barbecue ordered his thug army to "burn every house you find". Gun battles are raging in central Port-au-Prince as ruthless gangs march towards the presidential palace - burning, looting and killing - amid fears they are plotting a bloody coup.

The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors’ retirement savings.

Kathleen Ross, the association’s president, says many doctors incorporate their medical practices and invest for retirement inside their corporations. The proposed changes would increase taxes on those investments, something the association says will add “financial strain” for doctors who do not have a pension to rely on.

Ezra Levant reports from the Shaw Convention Centre in Ottawa, where the United Nations is hosting a plastic ban summit — which conveniently doesn't include the world's leading polluters, China and India.

On March 3rd, 2024, Dr. Joseph Sansone filed a Writ of Mandamus in the Supreme Court of Florida seeking to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of Covid 19 injections (nanoparticle injections/mRNA injections) in the State of Florida.

The mandamus also seeks to compel Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents. Mandamus is a Latin word that means ‘we command.’ The Florida State Constitution grants the Supreme Court of Florida the jurisdiction to force state officers to do their lawful duty.

In an article headlined “Pandemic preparations are unhealthy” (Mail & Guardian, 22 March 2024), I outlined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) proposed pandemic agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

I also covered recent efforts by health experts and scholars in Africa to raise awareness about the threat the treaty and amendments pose to national health and economic sovereignty. On 3 April 2024 Petro Terblanche wrote a response to my article, titled “Fatal misunderstanding: Why a pandemic agreement will return power to the people”. Rather than focusing on Terblanche’s bad faith accusations, I want to outline some of the facts regarding the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

People from around the world may submit public comment to the United States Office of Global Affairs regarding the upcoming 77th World Health Assembly. Send in your written comment or RSVP to speak.

The Scottish government is to ditch its flagship target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

The final goal of reaching "net-zero" by 2045 will remain, but BBC Scotland News understands the government's annual climate targets could also go. Ministers have missed eight of the last 12 annual targets and have been told that reaching the 75% milestone by the end of the decade is unachievable. A statement is expected at Holyrood on Thursday afternoon. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) - which provides independent advice to ministers - warned back in 2022 that Scotland had lost its lead over the rest of the UK in tackling the issue.

Award-winning journalist Alex Newman, author of the popular book ‘Deep State’ and the new best-selling book called ‘Indoctrinating Our Children to Death’, says the UN’s quest for total tyrannical control of your life is coming sooner than you could imagine.

Newman explains: “The bigger story here that people are not paying attention to is the UN is coming together in September … and they are having ‘The Summit of the Future’. They are telling us they are going to bring out radical drastic reforms in the structure of the UN … and the power of the UN. “Think of it as the biggest power grab ever at the global level. The Secretary General of the UN (António Guterres) has put out briefs where he is calling for the UN to be the one world global dictatorship with him at the helm.

Researchers are warning that facial recognition technologies are “more threatening than previously thought” and pose “serious challenges to privacy” after a study found that artificial intelligence can be successful in predicting a person’s political orientation based on images of expressionless faces.

A recent study published in the journal American Psychologist says an algorithm’s ability to accurately guess one’s political views is “on par with how well job interviews predict job success, or alcohol drives aggressiveness.” Lead author Michal Kosinski told Fox News Digital that 591 participants filled out a political orientation questionnaire before the AI captured what he described as a numerical “fingerprint” of their faces and compared them to a database of their responses to predict their views.

Jason Matheny, CEO of the influential think tank Rand Corporation, says advances in AI are making it easier to learn how to build biological weapons and other tools of destruction.

Jason Matheny is a delight to speak with, provided you’re up for a lengthy conversation about potential technological and biomedical catastrophe. Now CEO and president of Rand Corporation, Matheny has built a career out of thinking about such gloomy scenarios. An economist by training with a focus on public health, he dived into the worlds of pharmaceutical development and cultivated meat before turning his attention to national security.

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 931 into law.

The law allows school districts and charter schools to “adopt a policy to authorize volunteer school chaplains to provide support, services, and programs to students as assigned by the district school board or charter school governing board.” The Governor also made it clear that the program will not be imposed upon public school students, sharing that it is “totally voluntary for a parent or a student to participate.” In subsequent comments, DeSantis made it clear that the new measure would not open the door for members of the Satanic Temple to be public school chaplains.

At least three people have died with 11 still missing after severe floods only seen “once in a century” continue to wreck havoc in China.

Shocking pictures show bridges collapsing and homes left swimming underwater as landslides and torrential rainfall threatens to plague 127million locals all over the Guangdong region. Dramatic visuals show the streets in the area filled with water as cars and roads are completely submerged. Footage shows a bridge in the town of Xiaosanjiang, Guangdong battered and collapsing – leaving locals stranded.

