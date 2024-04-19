One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Israeli military carried out a strike inside Iran in retaliation for a barrage of missiles and drones launched last weekend, an Israeli official said Friday.

It was not clear what damage the apparently limited strike caused, but the official — who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters — said it was intended to signal to Iran that Israel had the ability to strike inside the country. A second person familiar with an Israeli briefing on the attack but not authorized to speak about it said the strike was “carefully calibrated.”

Iran downplays apparent retaliation and Israel keeps mum in sign both sides are looking to climb back from brink of war following international pressure for restraint

Explosions were heard near the Iranian city of Isfahan early Friday as Israel reportedly launched a heavily anticipated reprisal strike for an Iranian attack on Israel days earlier, defying international pressure to stand down. There was no official confirmation of a strike from Israeli authorities; state-run media in Iran reported only that air defenses were activated, downplaying claims of an attack on a military site in the city some 315 kilometers (196 miles) south of Tehran and describing the incident as business-as-usual.

Israel struck Syrian air defense systems in southern Syria overnight, state media says.

The official SANA news agency, citing a military source, says the missile strike at approximately 2:55 a.m. caused “material losses.”

Mini drones shot down by air defenses in Isfahan were flown by “infiltrators from inside Iran,” an Iranian analyst tells State TV, after sources say Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil.

Iranian officials claim no damage was caused in the alleged strike.

Iran has no plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters, hours after sources said Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil.

“The foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed. We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack,” the Iranian official says on condition of anonymity. Iranian officials say air defenses shot down three drones a few hours ago, triggering sirens.

The United Nations atomic watchdog confirms that there is no damage to Iranian nuclear sites after an alleged Israeli drone attack early this morning.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi “continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts,” the body posts on X, formerly Twitter.

The new restrictions target Tehran’s drone-building industry

London and Washington have blacklisted several Iranian military officials and companies in the steel, automotive and drone industries in response to the “destabilizing” strike on Israel last Saturday. Iran targeted Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles, in what Tehran called lawful retaliation for the April 1 bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria, which killed seven high-ranking officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

"We urge Australians in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so," the country's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued on Friday.

"There’s an increased threat of military and terrorist attacks against Israel and Israeli interests," the department's Smart Traveller account said on X. "The security situation could deteriorate quickly. We urge Australians in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so."

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a restriction order on Friday on government employees from traveling outside the greater Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba areas in light of Israel's alleged retaliatory attack against Iran the night before "until further notice."

Other areas include Herzliya, Even Yehuda, Netanya, according to the embassy's website.

12 nations back statehood bid, including France, Japan, South Korea, which haven’t individually recognized Palestinian state; US official: They voted yes because they knew we’d use veto

The US prevented the Security Council from granting the Palestinians full-member status at the UN, following through on its pledge to veto a resolution brought before the top international body on Thursday. Twelve Security Council members voted in favor of admitting the Palestinians as a full member state, while just the UK and Switzerland abstained. The US had first sought to convince the Palestinian Authority to shelve the measure before turning to other members to either oppose or abstain after Ramallah rebuffed Washington’s request, a US official told The Times of Israel.

Negotiations haven't reached a dead end, Hamas won't compromise on ceasefire, Hamas' Moussa Abu Marzouk says.

Senior Hamas leader Moussa Abu Marzouk has said that as of now, he does not know how many hostages are alive and how many are dead. Abu Marzouk also said that the Hamas terror group is demanding first a ceasefire and the provisio of immediate aid to "Palestinian refugees." Hamas is also demanding that Gazans currently in southern Gaza be allowed to return home.

A direct war between Israel and Iran could “substantially” drive prices up, the bank has said in a note cited by CNBC

An all-out war between Israel and Iran could drive oil prices up by $30-$40 per barrel, Bank of America experts have told clients in a research note seen by CNBC. Tehran and West Jerusalem have traded threats since Iran conducted its first direct military attack on the Jewish state last weekend, in retaliation for a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria earlier this month.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has introduced aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific, with voting scheduled to take place on either Friday night or Saturday. Several House Republicans have indicated their intention to oust the speaker from his position.

Despite his repeated pledges to bring foreign aid bills to the House floor only when a solution to the border crisis is found, Speaker Johnson unveiled three separate funding packages, namely $26 billion for Israel, $61 billion for Ukraine, and $8 billion for Taiwan and allies in Indo-Pacific, at the time when the US southern frontier still remains wide open.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on other NATO members to contribute air defenses to Kiev

NATO members must provide Ukraine with more US-made Patriot air defense systems, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday in Brussels. Berlin has promised to deliver one Patriot system in the near future, in addition to the two it has already sent to Kiev. Scholz said he was aiming to promote the idea during “many discussions” at the EU summit held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The U.S. Army has sent elements of its newest ground-based missile system, called Typhon, overseas for the first time to take part in an exercise in the Philippines.

Typhon can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 multi-purpose missiles, the latter of which will, at least at first for the Army's needs, work in a quasi-ballistic missile land attack mode. Typhon's arrival sends a blaring signal at Beijing and throughout the region. It is a glimpse of what's to come as the service works through plans to permanently base these systems in China's backyard.

Chinese hackers are preparing to launch a major attack on critical U.S. infrastructure and have already infiltrated multiple companies according to the FBI.

FBI Director Chris Wray revealed today China is developing the capability to cause significant damage to our critical infrastructure at a time of their choosing. The only question is the time to launch a catastrophic blow. “China is developing the ability to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure at a time of its choosing,” Wray said at the 2024 Vanderbilt Summit on Modern Conflict and Emerging Threats. “Its plan is to land low blows against civilian infrastructure to try to induce panic.”

A third of the US military’s F-35 fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin are currently inoperable, the US Air Force Secretary admitted on Wednesday.

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall made the admission during questioning by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Wednesday.

The primary aim of modern warfare is to use up the products of the machine without raising the general standard of living.

Ever since the end of the nineteenth century, the problem of what to do with the surplus of consumption goods has been latent in industrial society. From the moment when the machine first made its appearance it was clear to all thinking people that the need for human drudgery, and therefore to a great extent for human inequality, had disappeared. If the machine were used deliberately for that end, hunger, overwork, dirt, illiteracy, and disease could be eliminated within a few generations. And in fact, without being used for any such purpose, but by a sort of automatic process — by producing wealth which it was sometimes impossible not to distribute — the machine did raise the living standards of the average human being very greatly over a period of about fifty years at the end of the nineteenth and the beginning of the twentieth centuries.

The Tsunami Of Death And Chaos Has Arrived, From Maui To Our Backyards

There are many ways the government can hijack, seize, appropriate, and subsequently take control of land: - utilize eminent domain to take private property (and even personal and intellectual property), allegedly for public use and for public benefit; - give the green light to the CDC to enact "eviction moratoriums" in the name of protecting the public from Covid-19 so that the private property rights of landlords are nullified and destroyed; - expand existing national monuments, and even create new ones, with the result that the land earmarked for "protection" becomes off limits to the recreational pursuits of Americans as well as becoming off limits to drilling, mining, and exploration

Gee, I wonder why? Let's do some math...

Autoroaches, Roll Out

Researchers at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have unleashed an army of remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches to swarm a target in a sandy test area. The motivation behind the creepy-crawling offensive was to see whether such a swarm could eventually be deployed by a larger robot to take sensor readings, hunt down specific objects, or even recover humans trapped in rubble, New Scientist reports. In a series of experiments, as detailed in a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, researchers equipped Madagascar hissing cockroaches with "backpacks," allowing them to remotely control the creatures via a central computer.

A smart gun developed by Biofire will soon start shipping to customers who pre-ordered the firearm.

According to the company, the Biofire Smart Gun features built-in fingerprint and infrared facial recognition technology that permits use only by “authorized” individuals. Biofire has called it the “first and only biometric firearm on the market.” The gun is a full-sized 9mm striker-fired semiautomatic pistol. It features 10 magazine sizes and a double-stacked 15-round magazine. The barrel is 4.7 inches long and 8.7 inches long. The gun’s total weight, unloaded, is 2.4 pounds.

Planned Parenthood kills nearly four hundred thousand American babies every year while receiving nearly seven hundred million dollars from taxpayers.

Make no mistake, Planned Parenthood is not “terminating pregnancies” – it is violently murdering, through poison or by tearing limb from limb, living human children. Through grotesque public funding, our government makes every American taxpayer complicit in this killing.

Recent extreme weather conditions have led to significant casualties and destruction in Pakistan and Afghanistan, with a combined death toll of 141 as of April 18, 2024. Torrential rains and flash floods have devastated large areas, resulting in extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

In Afghanistan, from April 13 to April 17, at least 70 people lost their lives amid devastating flash floods triggered by spring downpours across most provinces. The heavy rains followed an unusually dry winter that left the earth parched and more susceptible to flooding.

September 6 is now ‘First Amendment Day’ in Eastpointe, Michigan! The city agreed to establish this annual day in a settlement after the mayor shouted down residents in city council meetings. But first amendment lawyers are busier than ever! We go over why and call for First Amendment Day to be a federal holiday!

