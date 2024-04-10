One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Russia says it has uncovered more damning evidence connecting the US and NATO to recent terror and assassination campaigns in Russia, including making connections to the March 22 Crocus City Hall terror attack which resulted in over 140 Russians dead and hundreds more wounded and injured.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which is the country's top investigative body, announced Tuesday that it has launched a criminal probe into senior US and Western officials who are believed to be "financing terrorism".

Moscow is following a trail from last month’s Crocus City Hall attack

Intelligence agencies and law enforcement are looking at certain Western government officials as part of an investigation into the funding of terrorist attacks such as the massacre at Crocus City Hall and the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian Investigative Committee announced on Tuesday. The probe was launched after a referral by several Russian lawmakers, which accused the US and its allies of organizing the March 22 attack on the Moscow concert venue.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sending a strong message to the West that the two countries will continue their strategic relationship. The meeting came a day after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to China and warned it against partnering with Russia.

The meeting between Lavrov and Xi, particularly right after Yellen’s visit, is a “message” to the West that China “will have the back of Russia” if the conflict in Ukraine is escalated by the West, lawyer and journalist Dimitri Lascarus told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.

Severe flooding struck Russia’s Ural Mountains and Siberia, alongside parts of neighboring Kazakhstan since April 3, 2024, caused by rapid snow melt and heavy rainfall. The situation worsened after two dams broke near Orsk City on April 5, leading to record flood levels by April 7. The crisis has resulted in at least three deaths in Russia and more than 10 500 homes flooded. In Kazakhstan, two fatalities and nearly 75 000 displacements have been reported.

South-western Russia, particularly the Orenburg Region, and north-western Kazakhstan have experienced severe floods and flash floods since April 3.

The billionaire suggested the southern border crisis could eventually lead to a 9/11-scale tragedy

Elon Musk has warned that a terrorist attack on the scale of September 11, 2001 could take place in the US unless the crisis at the southern border and the uncontrolled influx of migrants is addressed. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the remarks in response to an X post by former Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who called for mass deportations and the sealing of the US-Mexico border.

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The FBI on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old in Idaho for reportedly attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State group.

The arrest came one day before the suspect was allegedly going to carry out a series of attacks on Idaho churches in the name of ISIS. Alexander Scott Mercurio, of Coeur d'Alene, allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned to carry out attacks on churches in the city on Sunday using "knives, firearms, and fire," according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.

The number of foreign suspects soared to around 923,000 last year, representing a massive 18 percent increase in just one year nationwide, according to crime statistics from the German Interior Ministry released on Tuesday.

However, the even more shocking number may have to do with violent crimes, which soared to record levels in 2023. The data from the interior ministry shows that 41 percent of all crime suspects are foreigners, with 2.246 million people in the country suspected of a crime in 2023, which is 7.3 percent more than in 2022, reports Die Welt,

Kiev has received rifles and grenade launchers originally headed for Yemen

Washington has intercepted and transferred to Kiev thousands of Kalashnikov assault rifles and machine guns, with over half a million rounds of ammunition, as well as grenade launchers and sniper rifles, the US Central Command announced on Tuesday.

The transfer took place on April 4 and included “enough materiel” to equip a single Ukrainian brigade with small arms, CENTCOM said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The US military said on Tuesday that it had destroyed an inbound anti-ship ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden that was launched by Iranian-backed Houthis and likely targeting the MV Yorktown.

US Central Command said on the social media site X that there were no injuries or damage reported to US, coalition or commercial ships in the incident.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Israel for an airstrike in Damascus, vowing revenge. He criticized Western support for Israel in Gaza and discussed border security amid Balochi rebel attacks.

ran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slammed Israel in a speech marking the end of Ramadan. He accused Israel of being behind an airstrike in Damascus on April 1, which killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Zahedi and others in Damascus. The airstrike hit a building that is part of an Iranian consulate compound, which is used by the IRGC. Iran has vowed revenge in the wake of the attack.

An Iranian attack on Israel from its own soil, rather than via proxy groups, would invite an Israeli retaliation in kind, Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatens on X.

“If Iran attacks from its own territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran,” Katz tweets in Hebrew and Persian, tagging Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The threat comes moments after Khamenei tells a crowd in Tehran that “the evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be,” referring to an April 1 attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus allegedly carried out by Israel.

A report claims Israeli officials are blaming the pullback of troops from Khan Younis and the surge in humanitarian aid reaching the Strip for the expected failure of hostage-truce talks in Cairo, saying Hamas won’t compromise after getting so much for free.

According to the Ynet news site, officials in Jerusalem think both moves “really hurt negotiations.” “We gave up our strong bargaining chips for nothing,” and now Hamas’s position is even tougher to crack, Ynet quotes “Israeli sources” saying. “Hamas is digging in with its demands for an end to a war and a troop withdrawal, and is determined to play tricks with the mediators.”

Defense minister: Israel still finalizing evacuation plans; Sullivan says PM hasn’t briefed US on date for offensive, but suggests gap between PM’s public and private remarks

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US counterpart Lloyd Austin during a call on Monday that Israel has not set a date for the launch of a major ground offensive in Rafah, contradicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel. Gallant said Israel is still finalizing its plans to evacuate the roughly 1.5 million Palestinians currently sheltering in Gaza’s southernmost city after fleeing the fighting areas to the north, the source said on Tuesday, confirming reporting in Axios and Haaretz.

The C-Dome is a naval version of the Iron Dome air defence system used to shield against rocket and missile attacks.

Israel for the first time deployed its ship-mounted defence system, called the C-Dome, against a "suspicious" target that entered the country's airspace near the southern city of Eilat, the military said Tuesday. The C-Dome is a naval version of the Iron Dome air defence system used to shield against rocket and missile attacks. On Monday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported an alert in the area of Eilat, which was targeted in February by intercepted ballistic missile fire from Yemen's Houthi rebels, allies of Palestinian militants Hamas.

During a recent discussion, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt and Executive Director of the Pitt Disinformation Lab Beth Schwanke spoke about beguiling the public into believing establishment sources.

The discussion specifically regarded what they deem as misinformation and disinformation on elections and how Americans should not have a mind of their own. The Pitt Disinformation Lab executive lambasted self-led investigations, instead saying Pennsylvanians should just blindly eat up what the ‘trusted sources’ claim to be true. She also discussed January 6th and the 2020 election as a failure of control over the minds of citizens.

A little over a month ago, a scandal erupted among the (relatively small( group of economists who keep a close eye on the monthly inflation data reported by the Biden Department of Labor, when they learned that there is an even smaller, and much more exclusive group of economists called "super users" who get preferential treatment from the BLS, including wink-wink-nudge-nudge explanations of where the data may diverge from expectations. That was the case for the January CPI when as Bloomberg first reported, the BLS sent an email to a group of data “super users”, which "explained suggested a surge in a measure of rental inflation — which left analysts puzzled — was caused by an adjustment to how subcomponents of the index are weighted":

'Enemies Of America Within' Are Worse Than Any Enemies On The Outside

In an excellent comment by ANP reader 'El Gato Blanco' on Sunday, he spoke these words of truth that I must repeat to begin this new story, "Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is enemy action. Thinking of those 100+ food factory fires and train derailments since 2019." With 'El Gato's' comment made in response to one made by Johnny Shaffer who had posted a screenshot of a new story reporting a NY City container ship ALMOST struck the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting the New York City boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn after mysteriously losing power before a whole slew of tug boats brought the ship back under control, remember also that only a week after a cargo ship caused a fatal bridge collapse in Baltimore, a barge ran into an Oklahoma bridge.

By the time Douglass Mackey received a federal prison sentence for posting an anti-Hillary meme, the selectivity and unconstitutionality of our justice system had become frightening and pervasive. Mackey’s case raised questions about free speech and overcriminalization, as well as a politicized criminal legal system.

The Bill of Rights was written to be broken by the judiciary, right? Wrong. Any and all infringement of the Bill of Rights is unconstitutional. And at some point soon, Douglass Mackey will be released and litigation for wrongful imprisonment will follow. Next, J6 Patriots were branded as domestic terrorists and political prisoners and there was no turning back by The Regime. To date, approximately 1,150 people hailing from all 50 states and the capital have been charged with a variety of alleged offenses in relation to their presence at the grounds of Congress that day.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault testified to the ongoing Foreign Interference Commission that he supports the 'conclusions' that Communist China was working to help elect regime-friendly Canadian MPs.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– During testimony last week at the inquiry looking into alleged meddling in Canada’s last two federal elections, the head of the nation’s intelligence agency confirmed that agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) did help to elect “pro-China” candidates, also disclosing the existence of a large cash payments scheme totaling $250,000.

A Saskatchewan doctor is facing disciplinary action for allegedly advising a patient against having an abortion, saying she would regret her choice in the future.

Charges of unprofessional conduct have been brought against Dr. Terence Davids in connection with a December 2023 interaction with a patient that left her “uncomfortable and anxious,” according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons Saskatchewan (CPSS).

The furore over Scotland’s draconian new hate crime law rumbles on, as First Minister Humza Yousaf has now stated that the only people who reported his infamous ‘anti-white’ speech as a potential hate crime are “far right.”

In an interview with the BBC, Yousaf took issue with the ‘hatred’ description of his 2020 speech wherein he complained that every political position in Scotland was held by a white person. As we previously highlighted, Yousaf’s speech in front of the Scottish Parliament on the 11th of June 2020 was reported to police by those opposed to the new legislation.

Entirely as predicted, Police Scotland has been deluged with vexatious and politically-driven ‘hate crime’ reports, with one top official complaining “we cannot cope.”

Didn’t see this one coming. Under the new legislation, anyone deemed to have been verbally ‘abusive’, in person or online, to a transgender person, including “insulting” them could be hit with a prison sentence of up to seven years. That instantly led to a flood of bad faith reports, including from conservatives making a mockery of the system and from deranged left-wing activists trying to punish their ideological adversaries.

Socrates, the ancient Greek philosopher, never wrote things down. He warned that writing undermines memory – that it is nothing but a reminder of some previous thought. Compared to people who discuss and debate, readers “will be hearers of many things and will have learned nothing; they will appear to be omniscient and will generally know nothing.”

These views may seem peculiar, but his central fear is a timeless one: that technology threatens thought. In the 1950s, Americans panicked about the possibility that advertisers would use subliminal messages hidden in movies to trick consumers into buying things they didn’t really want. Today, the U.S. is in the middle of a similar panic over TikTok, with critics worried about its impact on viewers’ freedom of thought.

Dozens of national governments are joining with the United Nations and billionaire population-control fanatic Bill Gates on a global program to impose “digital public infrastructure” (DPI) on their citizens within five years.

This “DPI” includes central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), digital identification, comprehensive data systems, and more, all functional across national borders. The new scheme, unveiled late last year and moving ahead rapidly, is known as “50 in 5” because 50 governments expect to have the Orwellian “digital infrastructure” of tyranny in place within five years.

The US government has yet to unravel the mysterious sightings of UFOs soaring through our skies, but a Harvard professor believes the answer may sit 300 feet below the surface.

Avi Loeb, known for his efforts to prove we are not alone, has claimed that extraterrestrial visitors are travelling through hidden dimensions created by researchers at the CERN particle accelerator are seeking. The accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), blasts particles are nearly the speed of light to recreate conditions of the Big Bang, with hopes of uncovering hidden dimensions that will reveal how our universe formed.

Roof tiles, dating back over 2,000 years and the earliest found in the southern Levant, were discovered just outside the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

The ceramic tiles provide strong validation of a Greek presence in Jerusalem’s history and a tangible connection to the story of Hanukkah. The historical significance of the ancient tiles comes from their foreign style, brought to Israel by the Greeks during the Hellenistic period of the second century BC, the time of King Antiochus IV Epiphanes. He was the oppressor of the Hanukkah story who also built the famous Acra Fortress. Until recently, little physical evidence of a Greek Seleucid presence had been discovered in Jerusalem.

Wars. Rumors of wars. Famines. Pestilences. Earthquakes. These are just some of the “birth pains” Jesus said will precede the biblical end times.

With a solar eclipse, a random earthquake in the northeast, and continued consternation in the Middle East dominating headlines, it should come as no surprise that end-of-day speculation has been kicking back up in recent days and weeks. Prophecy expert Jeff Kinley, author of “God’s Grand Finale” and the forthcoming book, “The End of the World According to Jesus of Nazareth,” weighed in on these dynamics, explaining what the Bible actually says and why it matters.

Elon Musk appeared on an obscure investment podcast and said some extremely strange things about recent developments in AI. AI is much farther along than most people realize.

Share