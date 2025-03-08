One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Reports by Amir Tsarfati

SO WHAT EXACTLY IS GOING ON IN SYRIA?

Let’s bring some clarity to the chaos that has flared up again in Syria:

On Thursday evening, remnants of the former Assad army—disbanded after the regime’s collapse last December and scattered to coastal cities—launched a coordinated attack on the forces of the new Syrian regime, led by Ahmed al-Shara (also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani).

Several members of the new Syrian government’s security forces were killed, while others were abducted. By Friday morning, as large contingents of government gunmen arrived, the fighting escalated further.

Then, the jihadists of the al-Shara government began what many had long anticipated: a massacre targeting the Alawite community, which is closely associated with the Assad regime.

Reports in Syria of no fewer than 2,400 Alawite civilians being massacred in coastal cities by the armed forces of the new Syrian regime.

The Syrian coastal city of Banias: Preparations are underway for the mass burial of hundreds of those killed in the massacre carried out by members of the new Syrian regime against members of the Alawite community.

Mass graves near Hama

Items looted from Alawite homes in coastal Syria are being sold on the street by HTS. In the Hebrew bible we have the verse: “Have you murdered and also taken possession?”

Sick jihadists in Syria! Alawite woman murdered by HTS terrorist gangs which are now roaming Syria with full Turkish support and Western silence.

Thousands of Syrian Alawites and Christians flock to Hmeimim Airbase, seeking Russian protection. "We need Russian protection" can be heard among the crowd.

The airbase has effectively turned into an open-air refugee camp, with around 8,000 Syrians seeking shelter and more expected to arrive.

One of HTS' own members, identifying himself as Muhammad Abu Obaidah, speaks about the severity of the massacres committed today

The fighter, with tears in his eyes, says that HTS has gone too far, and that he calls on any human being with honor and dignity to reject killing and oppression.

He then addresses Jolani and HTS' Military Command: 'Does our religion command us to kill innocent civilians in their homes? Did the Prophet permit us to drag them from their homes, and kill them in cold blood?'

Lebanon’s Hezbollah betrayed their allies - the Alawites in Syria! No wonder they are calling for an alliance with….Israel!

GRAPHIC CONTENT

Footage from the past 24 hours of the Jihadists massacring Alawites in Syria. World media: 🦗

This is from today!

Alawites and Christians are being massacred!

This is with the sponsorship of western countries which announced support for lslamic terrorists in Syria!

The Syrian regime forces killed also this Greek Orthodox Christian, Father Gregory Bishara of Baniyas church

This Syrian family was murdered in today’s massacre in Baniyas by lSlS terrorists (HTS) for being Alawites.

These Syrian young people were murdered in today’s massacre by lSlS terrorists (HTS) for being Alawites.

Al Jazeera, hailed as 'the champion of Arab human rights,' has been silent on the massacre of Christians and Alawites in Syria by the Sunni jihadist gangs of the Jolani government over the past two days.

It’s not about Arabs they care about - it’s about the Sunni Muslim brotherhood agenda that they promote!

I am searching on X spaces Facebook and YouTube channels. The coverage of the Alawite massacre is minimal.

During the afternoon, an order was issued in Telegram groups affiliated with the Syrian government to stop documenting their activities against the Alawites.

God forbid they stop the massacre, it is imperative to continue, simply stop documenting and spreading.

And this is how the west is rewarding a blood thirsty regime that is busy right now massacring over 2000 civilians.

