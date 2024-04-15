One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Four people, including a prominent bishop and several worshipers, were stabbed on Monday during a service at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney, Australia.

Police say one man has been arrested and is helping them with their inquiries.

Four people were injured in the attack. A man in his 50s was taken to Liverpool Hospital with multiple lacerations, as was a man in his 30s.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were treating a man in his 20s with lacerations to his hand and a man in his 60s with lacerations to his arm at the scene.

The assault was caught on a live stream of the service.

One of the victims, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, is the leader of an ultra-conservative sect of the Assyrian Orthodox faith.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he preached fire and brimstone in services that were live-streamed and attracted hardline Christians for his anti-LGBTQ sermons and pandemic skepticism.

This is the second stabbing in Sydney in just a few days. On Saturday, six people were killed after a man with a knife attacked shoppers at the Westfield Bondi Junction in the city. Several more were injured to varying degrees.

The attacker was noticed by a nearby police officer, who began pursuing him. According to ABC, he turned on the officer and raised his knife, whereupon she shot him dead.

Source: israelnationalnews.com

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley in Sydney's west on Monday just after 7 pm when a man dressed in black walked up to the altar and stabbed him multiple times

Thousands of angry protesters have surrounded the Wakeley church and chanted 'Bring him out' after a mass stabbing attack in Sydney.

More details on the Islamist terror act in Sydney Australia today:

Source: beholdisraelchannel

Share