Internal emails from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) reveal that the regulator withheld knowledge of DNA contamination risks relating to the modRNA vaccines from the public, presenting a picture of certainty on safety where there is none.

Released under Freedom of Information (FOI), the cache of emails shows that high-level TGA staff knew elements of the modRNA vaccines can enter the cell nucleus and integrate into the genome, despite the agency’s official line that such events are not possible.

However, TGA personnel appear more preoccupied with “allaying fears in the public” than with investigating the potential risks.

TGA staff acknowledge that DNA integration into the genome is possible

The TGA knows that the SV40 enhancer/promoter in the Pfizer vaccine can drag DNA into the nucleus of cells

Pfizer did not disclose the SV40 sequence to the regulator

TGA staff not aware of any testing for modRNA/DNA integration into human genome

On 18 October, the TGA published a statement, ‘Addressing misinformation about excessive DNA in the mRNA vaccines.’

The statement came after the release of a report by Canadian virologist Dr David Speicher alleging the presence of synthetic plasmid DNA fragments in Australian vials of modRNA Covid vaccines at levels of up to 145 times the regulatory limit.

The issue gained national media attention after a vote by the Council of mining town Port Hedland on 11 October calling for the immediate suspension of the vaccines pending an investigation into the DNA contamination, due to the potential risks of genomic integration, cancers, and other long-term health impacts.

The TGA’s statement was littered with false and misleading claims, which have been addressed in detail here. Now, emails released under FOI reveal that the TGA knowingly withheld information on DNA contamination risks from the public.

