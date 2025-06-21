One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Here's how Palantir's "KILL CHAIN" programs were used to target and "EXECUTE" American citizens with COVID jabs/remdesivir/ventilators.

"They identified different hospitals or different individual patients based on their 'threat risk score' and that's how they determined who...to execute...with their AI kill-chain Gotham program"

This clip of author, former medical coder, and whistleblower Zowe Smith is taken from an interview with James Corbett posted to Rumble on June 17, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"So there was a program called HHS Protect during Operation Warp Speed, was part of Operation Warp Speed. That's where I think most of the public-facing infrastructure began. Although I was looking into Operation Stargate, and I'm seeing documentation on CIA databases that say it's more than 10 years in the making. So, definitely it's, it's a planned thing. It didn't just come out with day two, Trump administration.

"But, so this HHS Protect program is really interesting because what it did, it used two different Palantir programs. So the AMA, HHS, the CDC specifically, all partnered with Palantir. And then Palantir developed a program for Operation Warp Speed. And that program, what it did was it assigned people a Threat Risk Score. And then that was a program called Tiberius, which they also use for other purposes.

"So I want to make this point about AI, because when I was a medical coder, I was using a program which is a partner of Palantir, both 3M and Epic, and those are two different programs that I use that both have AI built into them that are partners of Palantir. And so all of these AI databases talk to each other as a condition of working with each other. So this has been going on for a very long time. But within Epic there are programs and you can rename them whatever you want, but it's the same program at any hospital across the country. So, like your program, Epic, might not be named Epic at Johns Hopkins or Mayo, it might have a different name at Johns Hopkins or Mayo, but it's still the same program.

"So this program from Palantir called Tiberius, they can rename that whatever they want, but the program will still do what it was programmed to do. It's, it's just a function really. And HHS had two programs built in. Tiberius was the thing that assigned you a Threat Risk score. And that was if you were following lockdown criteria, if you were actually distancing from people, if you had been vaccinated, if you were masking, you know, how obedient were you, that was your threat risk score. They also could determine down to the zip code where you were and how compliant areas were.

"And so, as Whitney Webb covers from the Unlimited Hangout, she wrote a article covering this program, HHS Protect, and highlights how this was used to target ethnic groups. So this threat risk score also incorporated your ethnicity and they thought, you know, you're higher risk if you're certain ethnic groups. So of course that was part of the risk score. And then Gotham is the AI kill chain program created by Palantir and that was used within HHS Protect to execute.

"So the Gotham program, it takes the threat risk score from Tiberius and then it executes the threat or tells, does an AI decision making process and decides when and how and where to deploy the countermeasures. Which was your vaccine, your remdesivir and your ventilator. That is why HHS Protect was created so that they could monitor all of this. And that is how they identified different hospitals or different individual patients based on some algorithm and determined that's how we're going to execute people with their AI kill chain Gotham program."

Recall that Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer Army General Gus Perna said that "Palantir...was such a great teammate...because it gave him access to all the information [he] might need."

Full Video

Related articles: