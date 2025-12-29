Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

Source: Sense Receptor

Former medical coder and whistleblower Zowe Smith explains how the Covid PCR "tests" were likely used to collect people's DNA and send said DNA to gene banks.

This DNA, Smith hypothesizes, can now be used by Larry Ellison's Stargate program to create genome-tailored "vaccines."

This clip of Smith, who is also the author of The Covid Code: My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult, is taken from a conversation with Charlie Robinson posted to the Macroaggressions Rumble channel on December 3, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"Genetics is, you know, all basically eugenics. And so fast forward to 2020 when I started realizing, oh, there's these false positives with the test. And I knew that you didn't even need to have a test to be diagnosed with it. The doctors had to look at you and say, oh, I think you have Covid. So that's so smart that you were thinking, oh, it's gotta be a genetic screen.

"Because at some point down the line, I've actually found documentation from the CDC that ordered every CLIA certified lab to send genetics, sequences to one of two different gene banks. G I S A I— G I S A I D. So GI SAID, or NCBI, one of those two gene banks. And it did say in the fine print, like, oh, these sequences for Covid.

"But I asked David Rasnick, who I did an interview with, and he actually knew Kary Mullis and worked with Kary Mullis at one point, who invented PCR. And I asked him this specifically. I said, so obviously the PCR can run an entire DNA sequence. And here's this instruction. I showed him the document. I said, okay, they're sending these sequences and people are trolling me. You know, the Internet masses are commenting back saying, oh, no, that was just the sequence for Covid, for the variant of COVID because they had like six of them listed out.

"And I asked him, do you think they're actually, like, after they run the PCR test and they get this sequence and then they have to send it to the gene bank, do you think they're actually spending the time to edit it and cut out just that section? Or do you think they're just sending the whole thing and then the gene bank can decide which section they want to take as their sequence? And he goes, they don't have the time to go in and edit all of that. I mean, they could, but most likely, no. Most likely they're just sending the whole thing.

"Then the gene bank that, that they send it to, and he's shown evidence of how much DNA has been sent to these gene banks. They're tracking all of it carefully. So, yeah, that's absolutely what they're doing. Well, NCBI and GISAID, I haven't looked into who owns them, but there's another one that was creating PCR tests. And I believe that all of the PCR tests were doing the same thing, sending, genetic information back to some, some hive mind, whether that's NCBI or, you know, some other gene bank.

"So it's generally the testing places that are, you know, having it send back. So there is the Human Genome Project in China, which is now, I forget the name, it's, it changed its name, but it's the biggest biotech company in China now. And they made PCR test kits, PCR and the IgG, which is the antibody test, and they send it to America. And who do you think is getting those results back?

"So our DNA is going to some Chinese database. And even our own American military has flagged that gene bank as being a problem because they have all our individual information. And when you go to that gene bank and the other ones are really similar when you look at like why they exist and what they think they're doing with our DNA. Because I was really interested in why are they collecting all of this? They're obviously going to use it against us in some way.

"So what is that? How do we get ahead of that or how do we stop it? And it says on the the one in China anyway. And the other ones basically say it and not in so clear terms that they are collecting our DNA because they need this massive amount population genomics so they can create vaccines and therapeutics or drugs, biologics tailored to our individual genome.

“And then we have Larry Ellison come out with Donald Trump on day two of the administration saying exactly that. We’re going to use AI to analyze your blood, which is how they get the DNA gene sequences. It’s AI that creates the DNA gene sequences, that sends it to the gene banks. That’s why it’s electronic and they can send it, because it’s using AI. It’s not like, you know, a sample that they’re sending. Physically, it’s a digital code. It all comes together.”

