Factscinator
12m

🚨 SCIENCE BREAKTHROUGH!! 'DNA ISOLATION' – NOW WITH MODERN TECHNOLOGY, BUT STILL A BIT… 1869! 🚨

(Brought to you by Circular Reasoning & the Reification Fallacy Brothers – perfect support for your confirmation bias!!)

🕺SCIENTISTS HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!! ⚗️

Armed with fancy lab coats, shiny high-speed centrifuges, and an unyielding belief in technology over common sense, researchers have once again isolated 'DNA' 🧬🧬... and honestly, not much has changed since Miescher’s day!

💥 How did we do it? Simple!! With a modern DNA isolation kit—packed with technical jargon, sleek plasticware, and the same 19th century chemistry, now with extra spin cycles!

🧬 Introducing: Tortured DNA Precipitate™ – Now in 100% Modernized Old-School Purity!

🚨 HOW DID WE DO IT? THE 7-STEPS OF MODERN DNA ISOLATION (BECAUSE WHY CHANGE WHAT WORKS, RIGHT?) 🚨

✅ Step 1: Homogenize your biological sample – Fancy word for smashing biological material into goo. Now with high-speed glass beads, but still the same classic destruction Miescher would recognize.

✅ Step 2: Add lysis buffer – A modernized acid bath to dissolve what we just obliterated. Because if we liquefy enough stuff, DNA must be in there somewhere!

✅ Step 3: Precipitate DNA with alcohol – Ethanol or isopropanol remains the go-to magic trick for making genetic material appear. If it's been the gold standard for decades, it must still be cutting-edge! 🍸🧬

✅ Step 4: Centrifuge the liquid goo – Spin it at ludicrous speeds until something clumps at the bottom. The high-speed equivalent of “let's see what sticks.”

✅ Step 5: Discard the supernatant – Toss out everything except what we hope is DNA. This part is highly scientific because we decided the good stuff is in the pellet.

✅ Step 6: Wash the DNA pellet – Rinse and repeat, because adding 70% ethanol means it’s “pure” now.

✅ Step 7: Elute in buffer – Congratulations! If it’s not quite right, just keep running it through until it looks like DNA. Because science! (Pro tip: TE buffer or nuclease-free water, because if it’s not in that, it’s probably not DNA).

🎉GENIUS! BUT WAIT... IS THIS REALLY DNA? 🤔

🔥 Critics say: Pulverizing, dissolving, spinning, and filtering biological mush might not be the best way to ‘isolate’ a ‘genetic’ molecule.

We say: Why mess with a system that’s been working (on assumption) since 1869?!

Besides, if DNA didn’t exist, then how did we extract this tortured precipitate? 🤷‍♂️ #CheckmateCritics

FREQUENTLY AVOIDED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

🧐 Q: If DNA is the molecule of life, why does it need to be ‘isolated’ by harsh chemicals?

🔬 A: Silence, please. We’re doing science.

🧐 Q: Why don’t we just isolate a fully intact, unmodified DNA molecule?

🔬 A: Because then we wouldn’t need grant money to keep “discovering” it.

🧐 Q: Isn’t this just circular reasoning?

🔬 A: Absolutely not! We assumed DNA exists, looked for DNA, and found what we assumed. That’s called scientific rigor.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER! ORDER YOUR "PURE" DNA TODAY!

🚀 For just $9.99, we’ll send you a vial of freshly extracted nucleic acid sludge—scooped straight from our high-speed vortex of molecular destruction ⚗️

📞 Call 1-800-DNA-FAKE now, and we’ll throw in an extra vial of ethanol-based buffer—FREE!🧬🕺

💰 Hurry! Supplies are infinite (because we can always dissolve more cells).

🚨 WARNING: MAY CONTAIN ZERO ACTUAL DNA!!

☠️ Side effects include: extreme skepticism, spontaneous questioning of mainstream science, and an uncontrollable urge to expose scientific fraud.

Today's sponsor: The 'DNA' Extraction Group™ – “Still smashing stuff since 1869!”

John P. Wallis
6m

NONE of my DNA nor 8 out of 10 of our Family's DNA went to ANY fucking COMMIE LAB.

