One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Just when you thought the "trust the science" crowd couldn't get any more creative, here comes Dr. Malone with the latest breakthrough in biotech wizardry: Flublok — a flu shot made using cells from the fall armyworm.

Yes, really. That's a moth. As in: bugs. As in, "you will own nothing, eat the bugs, and now get jabbed with them."

Malone, once a vaccine skeptic darling, now cheerfully praises this Frankenstein brew as “truly innovative technology.”

Apparently, insect cells are the new miracle ingredient for rapidly manufacturing even more "safe and effective" potions. What could go wrong?

Aren’t you feeling healthier already?

And of course, MAHA is probably already working on a cricket-based booster and silkworm suppositories.

Because why stop now?

Reminder:

Share

Related articles: