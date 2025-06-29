🤡You Will Eat the Bugs — And Dr. Malone Says You’ll Inject Them Too
Dr. Malone introduces the next frontier in "innovative" science: moth cell soup straight to your bloodstream. Yum.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Just when you thought the "trust the science" crowd couldn't get any more creative, here comes Dr. Malone with the latest breakthrough in biotech wizardry: Flublok — a flu shot made using cells from the fall armyworm.
Yes, really. That's a moth. As in: bugs. As in, "you will own nothing, eat the bugs, and now get jabbed with them."
Malone, once a vaccine skeptic darling, now cheerfully praises this Frankenstein brew as “truly innovative technology.”
Apparently, insect cells are the new miracle ingredient for rapidly manufacturing even more "safe and effective" potions. What could go wrong?
Aren’t you feeling healthier already?
And of course, MAHA is probably already working on a cricket-based booster and silkworm suppositories.
Because why stop now?
Reminder:
Related articles:
"Malone, once a vaccine skeptic darling, now cheerfully praises this Frankenstein brew as “truly innovative technology.”" Several commentators have questioned where Malone's loyalty lies over the past few years—perhaps their suspicion was well founded.
60 years ago we would get big juicy June bugs mostly in June. Haven't seen one in at least 30 years. Does the worthless doctor have a recipe for fixing them?