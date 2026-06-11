You Can't Make This Up: Bill Gates is Funding AMYLOID CLOTS Clearing Drugs
Create the disease, then create the "cure"
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Source: RogerHodkinson
Bill Gates is doing it again! This time with amyloid clots.
The Epstein BFF psychopath funded Covid jabs that produced amyloid clots in untold millions and now he's funding "amyloid clearing drugs".
Same game as with the cancers. Create the disease, then create the "cure".
Bill Gates: “ I’m very lucky to get to meet with these fantastic researchers. One example was the was the sessions we had down at the Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute in San Diego.
They updated me on the clinical trials including the amyloid clearing drugs…”
This is the SAME amyloid pathology behind the massive white fibrous clots pulled from corpses worldwide. The implications of this are EXTREME.
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What’s even crazier is that we live in a world where someone like him is allowed to profit off of pain, suffering and death. And avoid going to jail.
About 10 days ago, I was a Guest Speaker for the 2nd year in a row at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association's Annual Convention. I administered an in-person paper survey with the active embalmers at this convention. These Tennessee embalmers are STILL seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in a shocking 18% of their corpses in 2026! That's one in every six corpses, folks!
Recall that these embalmers, many with over 20 years of experience, had NEVER seen these huge, horrific WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS until AFTER the rollout of the Covid vaccines in 2021.
If these new, deadly clots are in 18% of the deceased, then it makes one wonder what percent of the living are walking around right now with these clots growing inside them until they reach a point where they completely block a critical vein or artery, causing a stroke or heart attack.
It appears that Bill Gates is ready to financially profit from this NEW PHENOMENON of WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS showing up in a significant percentage of the population.