Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline's avatar
Caroline
6h

What’s even crazier is that we live in a world where someone like him is allowed to profit off of pain, suffering and death. And avoid going to jail.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
5h

About 10 days ago, I was a Guest Speaker for the 2nd year in a row at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association's Annual Convention. I administered an in-person paper survey with the active embalmers at this convention. These Tennessee embalmers are STILL seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in a shocking 18% of their corpses in 2026! That's one in every six corpses, folks!

Recall that these embalmers, many with over 20 years of experience, had NEVER seen these huge, horrific WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS until AFTER the rollout of the Covid vaccines in 2021.

If these new, deadly clots are in 18% of the deceased, then it makes one wonder what percent of the living are walking around right now with these clots growing inside them until they reach a point where they completely block a critical vein or artery, causing a stroke or heart attack.

It appears that Bill Gates is ready to financially profit from this NEW PHENOMENON of WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS showing up in a significant percentage of the population.

Reply
Share
8 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture