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Source: RogerHodkinson

Bill Gates is doing it again! This time with amyloid clots.

The Epstein BFF psychopath funded Covid jabs that produced amyloid clots in untold millions and now he's funding "amyloid clearing drugs".

Same game as with the cancers. Create the disease, then create the "cure".

Bill Gates: “ I’m very lucky to get to meet with these fantastic researchers. One example was the was the sessions we had down at the Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute in San Diego.

They updated me on the clinical trials including the amyloid clearing drugs…”

This is the SAME amyloid pathology behind the massive white fibrous clots pulled from corpses worldwide. The implications of this are EXTREME.

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