"The 1957 Asian flu pandemic was announced...after this 'large area coverage' spraying by the U.S. Army...CDC came in and said, 'There's a new virus.' ... Does this sound familiar?"

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova describes for Dr. Jane Ruby during a recently posted interview on The Dr. Jane Ruby Show how the spraying of chemical agents from U.S. Army airplanes has been associated with respiratory illnesses. Latypova highlights one instance from the late 1950s when the CDC declared an ostensible outbreak of so-called "Asian flu pandemic" in the U.S. closely following a cross-country spraying campaign conducted by the Army.

"Does this sound familiar?" Latypova asks rhetorically.

The pharma insider also ties her research into chemtrail samples collected by Ruby, which were subsequently analyzed by Mike Adams.

Latypova notes that Adams found zinc cadmium sulfide (ZnCdS)—a compound formed by a mixture of zinc sulfide (ZnS) and cadmium sulfide (CdS)— in Ruby's sample and that this exact compound was sprayed by the Army in the '50s and '60s.

"Interestingly," Latypova says, "the Army used these fluorescent particles as a test of dispersals in numerous tests over the years. One of the largest ones they did was called 'large area coverage operation' or 'operation LAC.' And in this operation they flew thousands of flights that crisscrossed the entire United States.

This was to disperse these particles all over the United States in 1957. They started, interestingly, on December 2nd, 1957, went through the winter season of '57 to '58, flew all over U.S. [and] dispersed the particles. And, interestingly, in that season, we had [a] so-called 'Asian flu pandemic.'"

"I was trying to see what the Army was using as different agents for biological and chemical warfare. And what I found kinda corresponds to what Mike Adams and you found in the samples that you were sampling. There were many more materials found, but some of the materials that, I believe, you guys found are those that the Army was using in their official bioweapons development projects and field tests, back in the '50s and '60s.

"So, yeah, that's why it's important because that history teaches us that, you know, this has been going on for a long time. And also that history can show what legal loopholes and what procedures they were using to avoid any liability [or] accountability... So what methods and what levers are they using. And they have been using it, obviously, for 60 years. They've evaded all kinds of... legal recourse. They've evaded it.

"And so this is important to understand how they were doing it. So what I found, in the '50s and the '60s, there were numerous operations. So the official bioweapons development programs always dealt with bacterial agents. So, in fact, originally, they were, this program was called bacteriological weapons, not bioweapons. So none of it ever had to do with viruses. It was always bacteria and chemical agents.

"And one of the chemical agents that was used by the Army, ostensibly to study airflow over the United States and to study the dispersal patterns of any aerosolized material were these so-called fluorescent particles or zinc cadmium sulfide. And both zinc and cadmium were found in large quantities by Mike in the samples that you provided.

"So I think one of the agents that are being sprayed is these fluorescent particles because they've always done it. And these particles are easy to track because they fluoresce. But they contain zinc and cadmium, and the Army claimed always that they are benign. But if you look at the CDC's technical sheets, they [say] it's dangerous. It can cause [illness], it can bioaccumulate.

So enough of it distributes on the ground, in the soil, and in the plants and animals, and ultimately gets into humans. But also if humans inhale them, they cause, guess what? Respiratory illness—flu-like illness. And they also can cause kidney damage, depending maybe [on] if you digest it. So, they can cause kidney damage and bone musculoskeletal issues, but, interestingly, they do cause respiratory flu-like infections.”

"So, interestingly...the Army used these fluorescent particles as a test of dispersals in numerous tests over the years. One of the largest ones they did was called 'large area coverage operation' or 'operation LAC.' And in this operation they flew thousands of flights that crisscrossed the entire United States. This was to disperse these particles all over the United States in 1957. They started, interestingly, on December 2nd, 1957, went through the winter season of '57 to '58. Flew all over U.S., dispersed the particles, [and,] due to air currents. some of it went over Canada. And, interestingly, in that season, we had [a] so-called Asian flu pandemic.”

"So an Asian flu pandemic was announced after this spraying of the U.S. population and Canadian population...and then the CDC came in and said there was a new virus in China, and it spread all over the world, and we have an Asian flu pandemic now. Does this sound familiar?"

Aligning the CDC "50 yrs of Vaccine Progress" timeline with known military spraying experiments and disease outbreaks

