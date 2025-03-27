One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman March 27, 2025

One of the world’s leading oncologists is sounding the alarm after linking the “global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers” to the spike protein from Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon who made billions inventing cancer drugs, dropped the bombshell during a new interview with Tucker Carlson.

Soon-Shiong explained that rapidly developing aggressive cancers started skyrocketing during the pandemic.

He described to Carlson how the spike protein from COVID-19 – and the mRNA “vaccines” that are meant to stop it – enters every blood cell in the human body, causing cancer.

Carlson alarmingly noted that billions of people around the world received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Soon-Shiong responded by revealing that this thought “keeps me awake at night.”

Soon-Shiong said he believes the surge in cancers could be one of the greatest health crises in human history.

He warns that the spike protein – whether introduced through natural infection or mRNA “vaccines” – persists in the body indefinitely.

The celebrated oncology expert warns that the spike protein is driving chronic inflammation and suppressing the immune system.

This impact on the immune system explains the staggering surge in aggressive cancers, even among the young, Soon-Shiong reveals.

According to Dr. Soon-Shiong, the mechanism is rooted in well-established science about oncogenic viruses.

Oncogenic viruses are those known to cause cancer, such hepatitis (liver cancer), HPV (cervical cancer), and HIV (Kaposi sarcoma).

These viruses share three hallmarks: persistence, inflammation, and the inhibition of P53.

P53 is a critical tumor-suppressing protein in the body.

He argues that the spike protein from Covid and mRNA “vaccines” fits this profile.

It binds to ACE2 receptors found in blood vessels throughout the body.

The spike protein penetrates cells and breaches the brain, heart, pancreas, colon, and other vital organs.

It disrupts mitochondria and triggers widespread inflammation.

Dr. Soon-Shiong notes that this infiltration of the cells and organs explains phenomena like brain fog, sudden heart attacks in the young, and rare cancers in children.

He notes the case of a 13-year-old dying of pancreatic cancer as an example

Soon-Shiong points to a growing body of evidence linking the spike protein to cancers, particularly from the mRNA “vaccines.”

He cited studies from the University of California, San Francisco, and peer-reviewed papers published in prestigious journals like Nature.

All of these confirm that the spike protein can linger for years, especially in those with compromised immunity.

He explains that research shows that the spike puts the body’s cancer-fighting defenders – natural killer (NK) cells – into an “anergic” state – essentially asleep.

“If the virus persists and suppresses immunity, you’ve got the perfect storm for cancer,” he says.

He finds it no coincidence that post-COVID, we’re seeing pancreatic, colon, and other cancers spike in populations that rarely faced them before.

With billions infected and over a billion vaccinated, the scale is staggering.

The epidemic of surging cancers is potentially one of the greatest health crises in human history, he warns.

“This isn’t just a virus versus man,” he says. “It’s existential.”

Dr. Soon-Shiong explains that, unlike past cancer rises linked to toxins, this immunosuppression is global and tied to a single trigger: the spike protein.

However, Soon-Shiong remains hopeful.

The solution, he insists, lies in clearing the spike protein from the body and halting the inflammation.

“We have nature’s compounds in us to fight this,” he says.

“If we can reactivate immunity and stop the cycle, we can solve it.”

Soon-Shiong even admits he’s scared, despite having spent his career tackling deadly diseases.

“This could be the largest non-infectious pandemic we’ve ever faced, dwarfing anything in modern memory,” he cautions.

His is calling of the scientific community to act swiftly to avert what could become one of the greatest health crises humanity has ever known.

In a post on X, Carlson warns that “Covid, and the vaccines that didn’t stop it, are likely causing a global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers.”

The warning from Dr. Soon-Shiong comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

As Slay News previously reported, leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

Those warnings have now been confirmed in a bombshell study conducted in the FDA’s own laboratory.

Tests conducted at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Maryland found shocking levels of DNA contamination in the “vaccines.”

The residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by up to 470 times.

