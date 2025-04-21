One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 21, 2025

A world-renowned neurosurgeon is raising the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are laced with secret cancer-causing ingredients to act as a “bioweapon” and “kill people.”

The warning was issued by Dr. Jack Kruse, one of America’s most highly respected medical experts.

Dr. Kruse is a renowned neurosurgeon and CEO of Optimized Life, a health and wellness company dedicated to helping patients avoid healthcare burdens.

He is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and the Age Management Medicine Group.

As a neurosurgeon, Dr. Kruse’s research has been published in respected dental and medical journals.

In a new interview, Kruse exposes a decades-long globalist plot to poison entire populations with the SV40 cancer virus.

Speaking with Robert Breedlove on the “What Is Money?” podcast, Kruse explains how Covid mRNA “vaccines” were developed as bioweapons.

Kruse warns that the “vaccines” were designed to “kill people.”

He clarifies how SV40 is responsible for the escalating “turbo cancer” crisis that is being reported by oncologists around the world.

According to Kruse, the plan to spread the cancer virus has been in the works since SV40 contaminated polio vaccines.

“This is a bioweapons program that spans 75 years,” Kruse asserts.

“We have killed more people in the last 4 years than we did in any world war we’ve been involved with.”

“That alone should end everything that’s going on with Covid,” he adds.

“60 billion copies of DNA plasmids and SV40 promoter in it.”

According to Kruse, Pfizer intentionally spiked its Covid mRNA “vaccine” with SV40 to trigger a “turbo cancer” epidemic.

However, he warns that Pfizer has been battling to keep the use of SV40 hidden from the public.

Kruse goes on to note that the depopulation effort backfired when young, healthy “vaccinated” people started dying from cancers typically associated with older people.

“The official story is: They wanted to kill people,” Kruse adds.

WATCH:

In 1960, National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientist Dr. Bernice Eddy discovered that rhesus monkey kidney cells, containing Simian Virus, cause turbo cancer.

The cells were used to make the Salk polio vaccine and experimental oral polio vaccinations.

SV40, or Simian Virus 40, was the 40th monkey virus to be discovered.

It was believed that 10-30% of the polio vaccines produced during the 1950s were contaminated with SV40.

However, the truth about SV40 was kept hidden from the American people in 1960.

The SV40-contaminated stocks of Salk polio vaccine were never withdrawn from the market.

They caused paralysis, cancer, and death.

Highly credentialed non-government scientists in multiple labs around the world continue to identify SV40 today in the bodies of Covid-vaccinated people.

After people receive the injections, SV40 can be found in the brain, lungs, bones, and non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

The mRNA “vaccines” contain the SV40 promoter.

It causes extremely aggressive cancers that rapidly accelerate to stage 4.

They don’t respond to traditional treatment and can be fatal within weeks to months.

Some oncologists have reported their seemingly healthy patients dying within a week of diagnosis.

Leading experts have been raising the alarm about surging cancers among the Covid-vaccinated for some time.

Last month, one of the world’s leading oncologists testified about the devastating flood of tubular cancers he’s witnessing.

As Slay News reported, Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis gave sworn testimony on the global explosion in “turbo cancer” cases among young people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines,” warning that the crisis should be considered “mass murder.”

Dr. Makis testified as an expert witness before the National Citizens’ Inquiry (NCI).

Makis, a specialist in nuclear medicine and oncology, testified before the hearing on March 8 in Edmonton, Canada.

In recent years, the NCI has been gathering evidence from experts and victims to investigate the impact of the worldwide mass “vaccination” campaign.

During the hearing, Makis revealed the alarming cases of cancer that he’s seeing skyrocket among healthy young people who received Covid mRNA injections.

He explains that the cancer spread so rapidly and so aggressively that they have become almost impossible to treat.

Makis notes that he and other doctors have dubbed the phenomenon “turbo cancer” due to the rapid spread.

However, he added that he now refers to the crisis as “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancers.”

WATCH:

This is a bioweapon of mass destruction.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: