One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Greg Hunter February 8, 2026

Dr. Joe Sansone is a Florida psychotherapist and has been one of the only people still trying to take the CV19 bioweapon vax off the market, and, yes, the CV19 vaccine is a bioweapon.

He’s suing his state of Florida and getting other states to introduce bills calling the CV19 shots bioweapons and force them off the market through legislation. The latest such bill was filed in Arizona with more to come. At least 270 million Americans got these awful so-called “vaccines.” There are tens of millions of dead and injured, and it’s NOT GOING AWAY, even though the world is simply ignoring the disaster caused by the CV19 bioweapon vax. Even the CDC said in a rule making meeting last September that they can no longer call the CV19 vax “safe and effective.”

The CV19 vax has been proven to cause heart disease, auto immune problems, blood clotting and cause so called “turbo-cancers” that are still popping up everywhere. Keeping the CV19 bioweapon vaccines on the market is too stupid to be stupid. Dr. Sansone says, “It’s so stupid it is obviously evil. I think it’s about depopulation and the transhuman agenda. . .. One study showed a 50% reduction in lifespan, and we see birth rates declining. . .. You just can’t look the other way. What’s going on is so evil, and I ask people to get involved. . .”

The lying legacy media, the medical community, federal and state governments want to simply ignore the CV19 bioweapon vax calamity. Don’t ignore this huge problem for a minute. Dr. Sansone says, “It’s still a story because people are still continuing to get sick and die. There is a recent study from Nick Hulscher which shows after three and a half years, the spike protein was still prevalent. Also, the mRNA or plasmid DNA is in the organs and skin, and this supports the shedding as well. . ..There is also research from Dr. Villa from her clinic in Florida, and 75% of her vaxed patients have auto immune markers or problems with the immune system. . .. I know everybody wants to normalize what is going on, but this is not normal. The bad part is we are seeing people getting sick and we know why, and half the time they don’t. . .. President Trump and RFK Jr. have the power to pull these shots, and every governor and attorney general also has the power to do it.”

Dr, Sansone says, “The largest voting bloc in America right now are the people who have been poisoned by these injections. At some point, someone needs to wake these people up and energize these people. This is not just a battle for the heart and soul of America; this is a battle for our species. We have been targeted with a biological and technological weapon of mass destruction. We are going to have to, at some point, turn this around. We need to get them to stop what they are doing, and then, work on trying to mitigate the damage because most people we know will likely have a shortened life span because of the complications they are going to get from these injections over time. That’s a serious problem, and it is immoral to look the other way. It’s cowardly to look the other way, and so I am not going to look the other way. I am going to continue to fight to remove these weapons of mass destruction off the market. I am doing this by getting my bill introduced in multiple states as well as my litigation here in Florida.”

Here is much more in the 42-minute interview.

To help fund Dr. Sansone’s fight to pull the evil CV19 injections off the market, click here and here.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Joe Sansone, whose one mission in life is to stop all death and disease-causing mRNA products, which include, first and foremost, the CV19 bioweapon vax for 2.7.26.

Share

Related articles: