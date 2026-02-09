Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

One lone voice
Twain wrote "it is easier to fool someone than convince them they've been fooled". And it is very true!

People would rather be sick and die than look at the evidence, acknowledge their suffering from "vax" side effects and seek or accept alternative treatment options. The propaganda and mind control operation was unbelievably successful and has had permanent effects on many people.

Hopefully we can wake up more people and rescue them from their cult of "safe and effective".

Aesir Forseti
The ones ignoring it are likely the ones who pushed it, the ones who were/are invested in it, or the stubbornly ignorant.

