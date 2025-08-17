One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 17, 2025

The World Council for Health has issued a chilling red alert to the public to warn of a “ticking time bomb” of looming deaths, disease, and injuries among the billions of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The warning comes as global health bureaucrats and pharmaceutical giants continue pushing Covid mRNA shots.

However, these new revelations about the chemical delivery system used in these injections are now sending shockwaves through scientific communities.

At the center of the controversy is lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which serve as “biological grenades” in the bodies of those who received the experimental injections..

LNPs are microscopic synthetic fat particles used to deliver mRNA into human cells.

Originally sold as cutting-edge “safe and effective” technology, these LNPs are now under scrutiny for potential long-term toxicity, metabolic disruption, and triggering of autoimmune or neurodegenerative conditions.

Despite these concerns, after billions were injected with unvetted nano-tech, Pfizer, Moderna, and government regulators are stonewalling even basic safety questions.

One basic question that remains unanswered: How many LNPs are in a single Covid “vaccine” dose?

When eminent German researcher Maria Gutschi tried to find out, she got a disturbing response.

Gutschi hit mRNA “vaccine” maker Moderna with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

However, according to Gutschi, Moderna’s response was:

“We don’t know, and it’s irrelevant.”

Gutschi said she also presented the same question to the UK’s drug regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), but didn’t receive a response.

This lack of transparency has alarmed experts and watchdogs.

According to a report from the World Council for Health (WCH):

“Billions of people have been injected with a poorly characterised chemical delivery system – and now we’re just starting to see the fallout.”

The WCH warns that the injections are “acting like a slow-release poison,” which has created a “ticking time bomb” among the global population.

German researcher Genervter Bürger reports that only one scientific paper includes mass and numerical data of LNPs.

The study detected Moderna’s SM-102, an ionisable lipid, lingering in the bloodstream seven days post-injection, still above background levels.

Keep in mind — this is a synthetic, non-human lipid.

As Bürger explains, comparing it to “background levels” is like saying a trace of arsenic in your coffee is fine.

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s proprietary lipid, ALC-0315, has its own set of issues.

Fresh vials showed 0.19% oxidized impurities, and the most reactive components weren’t even fully tested.

And oxidized lipids? They’re “biological grenades” that:

Bind inflammatory receptors like TLRs and PPARs

Disrupt calcium signaling and metabolism

Promote lysosomal (cellular waste disposal) dysfunction

A landmark scientific review, The Chemical Reactivity of Membrane Lipids, warned:

“When primary amines are present in membranes (e.g., sphingosine), reactive aldehydes can crosslink them, triggering vesicle aggregation.”

In layman’s terms: these particles don’t just deliver mRNA — they can wreak havoc on cell membranes.

From cholesterol ratios that accelerate lipid breakdown to tertiary amines that interfere with cellular receptors, the evidence suggests that slow, systemic toxicity from these particles may be flying completely under the radar.

The unanswered question: Were some batches more toxic than others?

With no batch consistency data released, the public may never know.

“We need transparency from both the vaccine manufacturers and drug regulators,” the WHC warns.

That means batch testing, LNP quantification, oxidation monitoring, and — most critically — long-term follow-up to understand how long these synthetic particles linger and what damage they might cause.

As the World Council for Health continues to push for the withdrawal of these experimental gene therapies, the silence from Big Pharma and public health agencies is deafening — and deeply troubling.

