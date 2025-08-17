Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

Dee's meow
2h

No way they did'nt know this at the start.

Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

To the World Council for Health (WCH) I would say: "Meh, tell me something I don't already know!"

Since the very start, *before* they started jabbing people en masse, I had written the following:

"Don't think of these "vaccines" as a 'poison'. Instead, think of them as a 'time bomb'. For some people that bomb will go off immediately, or in hours, or in days. For others, the bomb will go off months or even years later. But rest assured, the bomb *will* go off!"

History recorded the rest. Some people did indeed die right after taking the jab. Others suffered injuries or died within hours, days, months and years following the jab and its "boosters". It's been happening since the first day, continues to this day, and will continue into the future.

You've all heard the stories about blood clots, heart issues, and many other C19-"vaccine" effects. Young people - some even professional athletes in the peak of their lives - are dying "suddenly" at unprecedented rates. Ordinary, 'healthy' people in their 20s through 50's are "dying suddenly". I myself had a family member die - he had just turned 50. These stories are true - verifiably so!

So *NOW*, years later, the WCH is telling us what has become common knowledge to all but the willingly ignorant. What's their goal, to be seen as "heroes" warning the public?

They can all go F**K themselves! They're one of the key criminals that perpetrated this heinous crime.

