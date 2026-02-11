One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Newly released Justice Department files are intensifying scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein’s operations, revealing that he purchased 330 gallons of sulfuric acid for his private island on the same day the FBI launched its 2018 federal trafficking investigation.

While documents reference reverse osmosis water-treatment equipment, where sulfuric acid can be used for pH control, the timing of the order has amplified calls for full public disclosure.

The broader trove of materials includes troubling email exchanges involving Epstein and associates, allegations from a former staffer about possible crimes at his New Mexico ranch, and references to underground structures at multiple properties.

With millions of pages, images, and videos now disclosed, the new records are reigniting demands for transparency about Epstein’s network, his associates, and what may have occurred inside his secluded compounds.

According to receipts and internal emails contained within millions of files released on January 30, Epstein arranged for six 55-gallon drums, roughly 330 gallons, of sulfuric acid to be delivered to Little St. James, his private island in the Caribbean also known as “Pedophile Island.”

The chemical purchase, totaling $4,373, occurred on June 12, 2018, coinciding with the launch of the federal probe into his trafficking operation.

The request referenced materials tied to an RO plant, including conductivity probes and pH equipment.

RO refers to reverse osmosis, a water-purification process in which sulfuric acid can be used to adjust pH levels and improve treatment efficiency.

Beyond water treatment and system maintenance, the documents provide no additional explanation for the chemical order.

The disclosure nevertheless fueled intense public speculation, with some observers suggesting the acid could have been used to destroy evidence or even human remains.

Strong acids such as sulfuric acid can chemically break down organic tissue, which is why they are sometimes discussed in forensic or criminal contexts.

Chilling Emails and ‘Snow White’ Messages

The document trove also includes unsettling email exchanges connected to Epstein’s inner circle.

In a June 20, 2010, message, Epstein wrote to an unidentified woman:

“I would love to take photos of you in a Snow White costume.

“You can get it from the costume store.”

“Will get it!” she replied:

Three weeks later, former Barclays chief executive Jes Staley emailed Epstein:

“That was fun. Say hi to Snow White”.

Staley has denied knowledge of the message.

Another email from a separate individual the same day stated:

“The snow white was f***** twice as soon as she put her costume.”

The correspondence does not identify the women involved or provide ages.

It is also unclear whether all references to “Snow White” involve the same individual.

Buried Victim Allegations at Zorro Ranch

Among the most alarming disclosures is an email from a former staffer at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch property in New Mexico alleging that two foreign girls were buried on the estate after dying during abuse.

The message stated:

“Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madame G?

“Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”

“Madame G” is widely believed to reference Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate and convicted accomplice.

Zorro Ranch, located outside Santa Fe, has long drawn scrutiny because it is reportedly the only major Epstein property never raided by federal authorities, despite victim testimony describing abuse there and reports that influential figures visited the estate.

Secret Tunnels and Underground Structures

Additional DOJ-released emails suggest Epstein maintained hidden underground infrastructure at multiple properties.

Messages discussing Little St. James describe repeated efforts to renovate and maintain a mysterious tunnel system beneath the island compound.

Separate communications from October 2017 referencing Zorro Ranch included image files indicating the presence of as many as six underground levels accessed through a “sub cellar elevator.”

These revelations add another layer to longstanding concerns about secrecy surrounding Epstein’s global network, secluded compounds, and potential concealment of criminal activity.

Mounting Pressure for Full Transparency

Epstein supposedly died in federal custody in New York in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Authorities had accused him of operating a vast network involving underage girls, with investigators seizing photos, videos, and emails from his private computers.

The Justice Department has said the broader disclosure includes more than three million pages of documents, over 2,000 videos, and approximately 180,000 images.

With evidence now surfacing of acid purchases, buried victim allegations, underground tunnels, and secret bunker-style structures, the newly released files are intensifying demands for full transparency, not only about what occurred inside Epstein’s compounds, but also about who else may have known.

Stansbury views unredacted Epstein files about New Mexico’s Zorro Ranch

By nmpoliticalreport.com

“There aren’t words to describe what are in those files,” said Stansbury in a low, almost hushed, tone after emerging from a closed-door viewing of some of the unredacted Epstein files on Tuesday.

“It’s very clear that the United States government has failed to hold perpetrators accountable for decades in this case with the original sin of failing to prosecute Jeffrey Epstein in 2006 when the FBI and the Department of Justice had the opportunity to, which allowed allowed him to continue to abuse women across his properties and across the world.”



Stansbury, who is a member on the House Oversight Committee and ranking member of the subcommittee on DOGE, shared that some of the redactions appear to be in violation of the law only permitting the redactions of victims. “It’s very clear that [the] Department of Justice is covering up names of potential perpetrators and powerful people.”



“I spent a fair amount of my time this morning looking at the files on Zorro Ranch,” she added.

New Mexico Political Report reported last year that a pair of state legislators were seeking funding for a Zorro Ranch “truth commission” to investigate activities by Epstein and guests at the location.



Stansbury represents New Mexico’s First Congressional District, which includes parts of Santa Fe County near where Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch is located.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury on viewing Epstein Files regarding the Zorro Ranch outside Stanley, New Mexico I spent a fair amount of my time this morning looking at the files on Zoro Ranch.



There’s some dark dark stuff there and I think it’s really important that our colleagues, State House Representatives Mariana Annaya and Andrea Romero, are conducting this truth commission because the FBI never did a full forensic investigation of the ranch property and it’s clear that crimes were committed there and people knew about it. “There were victims who went to the FBI, who went to law enforcement, and those crimes were never followed up on, and the ranch was sold from the estate before a full investigation could be done. So, there’s a lot of unanswered questions about Zoro Ranch in New Mexico, what went down there, why it was not fully investigated, why people were not held accountable, and frankly, as a New Mexican, you know, to anyone who was hurt there, I just my heart goes out to you. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Feb. 10, 2026

The US DOJ began releasing redacted copies of the files from the department’s records after Congress forced the release. Several bipartisan members of Congress have viewed unredacted versions and claimed that powerful people were redacted in violation of the law.

