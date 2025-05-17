Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
17m

The WHO is DOA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
11mEdited

WHO Executive summary: Herd immunity has been recast as only being achievable via vaccinations that no longer grant immunity (give that a moment’s consideration), at a time when declaring a pandemic is as easy as pointing to a cluster of sick folk somewhere in the vast world. Once evoked billions in taxpayer currency will automatically be transferred by horse traded politicians to corrupt corporations that will then repeatedly mass inject the entire world’s willing (so far) population with poison.

Much much more on this per-meditated malignant global seizure, all based on the fake apex terrorism of counterfeit contagion, here:

By Your Magic Spell All the Nations Were Led Astray: The full surrender of our sovereignty to the WHO in exchange for sorcery & enchantment: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/by-your-magic-spell-all-the-nations

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture