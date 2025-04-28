One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 28, 2025

A damning new study of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) data has revealed that pandemic era deaths attributed to COVID-19 only skyrocketed among those who receivced mRNA “vaccines.”

The study found that global deaths surged the most in highly vaccinated countries.

The researchers behind the study analyzed the WHO’s data and cross-referenced it with vaccinated rates among populations.

According to the WHO’s data, deaths spiked to unprecedented levels among those who were vaccinated.

The study confirms that mRNA injections ended up killing millions of people instead of helping them as promised.

Conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Ilorin in Nigeria and the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law in the UK, the study was led by Dr. Emmanuel O Okoro.

The findings of their study were published in the renowned International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine.

The researchers revealed that they launched the study due to the increasing number of independent investigators who connected global death surges to Covid “vaccines.”

They note that many of the investigators use excess mortality as the metric to identify spikes in death.

“Many reports on the impact of vaccination on COVID-19 pandemic deaths were projections undertaken as the global emergency was unfolding,” they write in the study’s paper.

They found that deaths spiked when Covid “vaccines” were first rolled out.

However, deaths then continued to dramatically surge during the “vaccination era” that followed.

“COVID-19 deaths” were compared between the pre-vaccine and vaccination eras.

This allowed the researchers to observe how vaccination impacted the “COVID-19 death” trajectory worldwide during the pandemic

They analyzed the data for COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccination rates in the WHO database up until 07 June 2023.

The study investigated the case fatality rate per 1000 for the pre-vaccination period (CFR1) and that over the “vaccine” era (CFR2).

The data was compared for all WHO regions (United Nations member states).

Meanwhile, tests of correlation between the percentage change in COVID-19 deaths and variables of interest were examined.

They found that COVID-19 deaths increased with vaccination coverage ranging from 43.3% (Africa) to 1275.0% (Western Pacific).

The Western Pacific (1.5%) and Africa (3.8%) regions contributed least to the global cumulative COVID-19 deaths pre-vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Americas (49.9%) and Europe (27.6%) had the highest counts.

The Americas (39.8%) and Europe (34.1%) accounted for >70% of global “COVID-19 deaths” despite high vaccination.

They also found that the percentage increase in COVID-19 mortality and the percentage of vaccinated persons aged above 65 years were significantly correlated (0.48) in Africa.

The study concludes that “COVID-19 mortality” increased significantly in the vaccination era.

These deaths skyrocketed at the most alarming rates in regions with higher vaccination coverage.

The researchers confirmed that, according to the WHO’s own data, Covid “vaccines” caused deaths to surge by the millions.

This study comes as scientists around the world continue to raise the alarm about spikes in deaths and disease among the Covid-vaccinated.

As Slay News previously reported, a major new study from top Japanese scientists has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancers to spread more rapidly and aggressively while dramatically reducing the survival rate of patients.

The study confirms that the mRNA injections cause “turbo cancers.”

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminants that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The FDA also recently revealed that mRNA “vaccines” people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering a sudden and unexpected death for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.

According to the FDA, the mRNA “vaccines” have created a sudden death ticking time bomb due to the massively increased risk of “vaccinated” people suffering from a deadly blood clot.

Meanwhile, researchers in Italy have just confirmed that people who received the injections face persistent neurological symptoms.

In a new study, they reveal that mRNA “vaccines” trigger abnormal immune responses, which lead to long-term brain damage.

Yet, despite the swell of scientific evidence highlighting the risks of the injections, the WHO still insists that the “vaccines are safe.”

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: