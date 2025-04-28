Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
3h

This has been known for a long time. What's new?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

I guess Christian countries are more susceptible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture