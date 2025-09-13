One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Turns out the “trust the science” crowd forgot to mention one tiny detail: the science was written by the same people selling the shots.

The early Covid injection studies twisted data, buried risks, and sold lies as “safety.”

Now a new review shows the research wasn’t just flawed, it was designed to deceive from the start.

An investigation by scientists from Children’s Health Defense and the Brownstone Institute just confirmed what critics have been saying since 2020: the so-called “gold standard” studies were rigged.

Not sloppy. Not rushed. Rigged.

Frank Bergman September 12, 2025

An explosive investigation has confirmed that leading medical journals published several early studies in 2020 that twisted safety data to deceitfully declare Covid mRNA “vaccines” to be “safe and effective.”

The scientists behind the investigation warn that the studies were so obviously manipulated to favor “vaccine” makers that they were “biased by design.”

Alarmingly, these highly cited studies helped to hide the dangers linked to the “vaccines” before they were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

The bombshell new analysis found that the studies deliberately downplayed deadly heart risks tied to both Pfizer’s mRNA shot and AstraZeneca’s viral-vector injection.

The new study of the old data was conducted by scientists from Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and the Brownstone Institute.

The researchers reanalyzed U.K. government data that underpinned some of the most influential Covid “vaccine” safety studies in the world.

Their findings confirm what critics have long warned.

Instead of protecting the public, top scientific institutions twisted the data to reassure the world of “vaccine” safety while ignoring and even hiding alarming red flags.

The reanalysis found clear safety signals that were evident in the original data .

However, these safety signals were deliberately ignored in published studies.

The original data shows that Pfizer had a significant risk of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).

AstraZeneca, meanwhile, led to dramatically higher rates of heart disease, strokes, blood clots, and even death compared to Pfizer.

According to the new analysis, those who received AstraZeneca had:

• 19% higher chance of a heart attack

• 24% higher chance of an ischemic stroke

• 39% higher chance of deep vein thrombosis

• 29% higher chance of pulmonary embolism

• 265% higher chance of intracranial venous thrombosis (brain clot)

• 180% higher chance of thrombocytopenia (low platelets)

• 49% higher chance of brain bleeds

CHD Senior Research Scientist Karl Jablonowski, one of the authors, said the truth had been buried by “the bedrock of the scientific establishment.”

“The foundation and pinnacle of science published an analysis of 46 million adults in England only to proclaim ‘cardiovascular safety’ where, in fact, there is a veritable cardiovascular catastrophe,” Jablonowski warned.

The revelations come after AstraZeneca was forced in 2024 to admit in court documents that its shot could cause fatal blood clots before quietly withdrawing the “vaccine” from the market.

The company denied the move was linked to safety issues.

But major establishment medical journals like Nature Communications, The Lancet, and The BMJ continued publishing glowing studies that promoted AstraZeneca’s safety and encouraged “future vaccine programs.”

The CHD and Brownstone researchers accuse those papers of ignoring mortality data and manipulating adjustments to make the Covid “vaccinated” appear healthier than the unvaccinated.

“Mortality is the easiest number to count,” Jablonowski said.

“There is no justification for failing to include it.”

The team concluded that the original studies were crafted to produce predetermined results, calling them “biased by design.”

“We are left with two inevitable conclusions: the Oxford-AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 vaccine was devastating to the population of England, and the highest echelons of scientific institutions would have us believe otherwise,” Jablonowski said.

The reanalysis found that 9 of the 13 conditions studied were significantly worse for AstraZeneca than Pfizer.

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s mRNA shot showed its greatest risk in myocarditis, a now well-documented adverse event.

The authors warn that these findings expose not just the dangers of the “vaccines” themselves, but a broken medical research system designed to protect pharmaceutical interests and government narratives instead of public health.

“As authorities call for reform in medical research away from tendentious and willfully misleading study design and execution, Nature Communications will also serve as a key example of the fatal flaws inherent in current medical research methods,” the authors concluded.

The study adds to mounting evidence of a global cover-up that allowed dangerous shots to be pushed on billions while those raising alarms were silenced, censored, or punished.

It comes as details continue to expose how the dangers of the injection were kept hidden from the public.

As Slay News reported earlier this week, a world-renowned scientist has just blown the lid off the “safe and effective” narrative for Covid “vaccines” after uncovering shocking data that was scrubbed from the federal government’s safety database.

Dr. David M. Wiseman, PhD, has just exposed how U.S. health officials buried damning evidence of Covid “vaccine” dangers by manipulating safety monitoring systems.

This scrubbing of the data effectively hid thousands of safety signals from the public.

Wiseman, the president of Synechion, Inc. in Dallas, Texas, has released a new preprint study that exposes the deadly side effects that were scrubbed from the federal database.

His findings suggest that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) systematically buried alarming safety risks that were linked to the injections.

To keep the information hidden from the American public, the federal agencies underestimated risks from mRNA shots through flawed statistical methods, suppression of safety alerts, and outright data gaps.

“These missing and overlooked signals may have influenced authorizations, full approvals, and vaccine injury compensation decisions,” Wiseman warns.

