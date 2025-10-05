One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson’s lawyer warns: the PREP Act shields Big Pharma, silences victims, and leaves grieving families with no path to justice.

Source: Sense Receptor

Pfizer whistleblower’s lawyer: “If people can’t get justice in court they’re going to take justice into their own hands &...the PREP Act strips us of our ability to go to court...creating a pathway...for violence...as people can’t find justice for their...dead children”

This clip of Warner Mendenhall, an activist, citizen, and lawyer representing Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson, is taken from an interview with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden posted to Rumble on October 1, 2025.

For reference, Jackson is a whistleblower suing Pfizer and her former employer, Ventavia Research Group, in Federal court under the False Claims Act for fraud she witnessed during the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA clinical trials in September 2020.

Partial transcription of clip

“You know, what the court system does that I don’t think most people realize is it’s a way to mediate violence in society. And the problem is, if people can’t get justice, they’re going to take justice into their own hands. And I think that’s forgotten when we have laws like the PREP Act that just strip of. Strip us of our ability to go to court. You are actually creating, a pathway that’s going to cause more violence in society.

“As people can’t find justice for their dead loved ones and their dead children, they’re going to take. They’re going to take it into their own hands. You know, why does Fauci have security? Because there are thousands and thousands of people very angry at him who cannot get justice in the courts.

“And we see that everywhere in our society. I mean, I see hospital security really getting beefed up. Why? Because, you can’t find justice against these hospitals. We just tried a case, you know, in June. It had a bad outcome, in my view. And it’s very difficult to get to court in the first place, then to find justice. And you have very, very frustrated parents and family members, that they need to see a pathway to, get justice for the deaths and injuries of their loved ones.”

Full Video

Pfizer Whistleblower Brook Jackson explains how Trump’s DOJ has dismissed her lawsuit against Pfizer concerning its fraudulent COVID-jab “clinical trial.”

Katherine Watt: “Congress...[overthrew] the U.S. Constitution and laws by passing the PREP Act and by not repealing it.”

Share

Related articles: