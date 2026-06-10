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Frontline nurse Gail Macrae delivers a stunning account of what she witnessed inside hospitals during the COVID era.

Macrae says she saw patients admitted with flu-like illnesses and pneumonia subjected to dangerous protocols involving Remdesivir, ventilators, and forced isolation, leading to unnecessary deaths.

She reveals that hospitals benefited financially from COVID diagnoses and argues that the public deserves a full investigation into the policies, administrators, and officials involved.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

WHISTLEBLOWER Gail Macrae: "I am a registered nurse with years on the front lines...ZERO patients died FROM COVID.

They were KILLED by Remdesivir and ventilators.

Hospitals were half-empty the entire time.

But the deadly protocols, forced isolation from family, and experimental drugs kept rolling — because every “COVID label” meant massive government bonuses.

This wasn’t medicine.

This was MURDER FOR MONEY.

Patients came in with the flu or pneumonia. They left in body bags after being poisoned and suffocated by hospital policy.

I saw it with my own eyes.

I watched it happen day after day.

Demand justice.

Demand the truth.

Demand the names of every administrator, doctor, and politician who profited while our loved ones were slaughtered.

The COVID hospital scam was one of the greatest crimes in history.

“Lethal mistreatment in hospitals, care homes and the community... This is, time and again, medical murder, aka plain murder. Please Share...”

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