Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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jsinton's avatar
jsinton
7h

It was an obvious scam when flu season disappeared.

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Jacqui Deevoy's avatar
Jacqui Deevoy
7h

I’ve been investigating and reporting on this for six years.

Watch my documentaries, read my book:

A GOOD DEATH?: https://rumble.com/v3u1rep-uncovering-the-controversy-ickonics-original-documentary-a-good-death.html

PLAYING GOD: https://rumble.com/v4qwwdt-playing-god-an-investigation-into-medical-democide-in-the-uk.html

PLAYING GOD TRAILER: https://youtu.be/eQ-R_3_VPSw?si=xM_hQJnVoX9_HUoF

UNSEEN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wOYPObjLpM

UNSEEN trailer:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Szd0rsQO0J0&t=32s

MURDERED BY THE STATE (book) - https://bit.ly/murderedbythestate

My new film - ‘The Gift Of Life?’ - is an investigation into organ harvesting and the brain death myth. Released on June 12th 2026.

If you want to know about the film or would like to get involved, find out more here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-gift-of-life-1

Trailer - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=p8t5jK3KCPc

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