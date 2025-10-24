Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
5h

She must mean like Remdesivir, which killed my friend Connie when it shut down her

kidneys and body fluids were dumped into her lungs.

What is particularly hard to imagine is hearing her say afraid of being rejected by peers and afraid of losing their job if they spoke out.

Gosh, we would not want to do that when it is so much easier to let patients die

THEY are ALL unfit to clean toilets in a medical setting let alone care for those in such

desperate need

It was GENOCIDE all based on GREED and insatiable need for CONTROL

There will be an accounting far worse than they can imagine for their NEGLIGENCE

in caring for His creation for God is NOT mocked

There was and STILL is safe alternative protocol

I chose it, and thank God to this day my doctor was up to date on it

For 5+ years, I have not had so much as a sniffle while friends have died and some

sick who had all the jabs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Tom Scott's avatar
Tom Scott
5h

She’s not alone. I’ve heard from a lot of nurses the exact same thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture