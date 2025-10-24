One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Registered Nurse Gail Macrae: “These Covid protocols... were causing these patients to go into organ failure.... People say their loved ones died of Covid. I’m sorry, but that’s not the way it went down. People actually died in the hospital from the protocols.”

This clip of Macrae, RN, BSN, NP describing how the Covid hospital protocols were killing patients is taken from an interview with Apollo the Original posted to YouTube on October 9, 2025.

“I looked around and I noticed, like, wow. I’ll have conversations with my colleagues in the back room, and we’ll be talking about these Covid protocols and how they’re causing these patients to go into organ failure. But they won’t say anything about it because they’re too afraid of getting rejected by their peers. They’re too afraid of losing their jobs to stand up and step into to their authentic knowing, which is that our protocols were killing people.

“So the protocols were for Covid. People say their loved ones died of Covid. I’m sorry, but that’s not the way it went down. People actually died in the hospital from the protocols.

“So we knew in March, of 2020, there was one of the most published and prestigious, ICU doctors in the United States. His name was Dr. Pierre Kory. He came out, right out the gate, him and his colleague, I forget his name. But there were a couple of doctors nationally known for their expertise in intensive care. So that’s like dealing with people who are about to die.

“And they came out screaming like, hey, everyone who has Covid is responding extraordinarily well to high doses of IV steroids. And of course. So, it made perfect sense. I looked at their data, and I looked at what I know, because I worked ICU. I know the whole hospital when a patient is going into an inflammatory response. So that’s something people should know about Covid. Covid, whatever it was, it caused more inflammation in the human body than we’d ever seen from any infectious disease in my career as a nurse working for the hospital. So that was over 10 years.

“And we measure that by labs. There’s a lab called a CRP, and you can clearly see how much inflammation is in the body when a person is under attack. You know, their immune system is under attack. So we had CRP levels that were more than double that I had ever seen. I mean, they were out the roof. And so, because I knew that, and then I heard these ICU intensivists that were nationally known for their expertise, come out and say, we need to be giving all these patients high dose steroids, because immediately their bodies would respond, and of course they would. Steroids are an anti-inflammatory. They correct the inflammatory response.

“So, that was March of 2020. That was before the vaccines, before anything happened. We knew that we had an effective tool for managing the inflammation of Covid And the CDC and the leadership for our health industries in the United States completely shut that down.”

