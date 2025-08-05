One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 5, 2025

A California nurse has come forward with explosive whistleblower claims to expose an alarming cover-up of surging fetal deaths caused by Covid mRNA “vaccination” among pregnant women.

The allegations were revealed in court filings for a shocking new lawsuit filed by registered nurse Michelle Spencer.

The lawsuit, filed in California, reveals bombshell claims of institutional misconduct at Community Health System (dba Community Medical Centers, or CMC).

Spencer, a labor and delivery nurse, accuses CMC of concealing a dramatic increase in fetal deaths following the hospital’s Covid “vaccine” policies, implemented in 2021.

The lawsuit alleges fraudulent concealment of adverse outcomes, retaliation against whistleblowers, and prioritization of institutional profits over patient safety.

The lawsuit, Spencer v. Community Health System (Case No. 25CECG03557), claims that the health system concealed an alarming rise in fetal deaths after Covid mRNA injections were mandated for pregnant women.

Spencer, who worked at CMC’s Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC), alleges that the hospital failed to investigate Covid shot-related causes for the devastating increase in stillbirths, a move that, according to the lawsuit, violated ethical and legal standards.

According to Spencer, fetal deaths surged by up to 5,000% among pregnant women who received mRNA injections.

Spencer’s complaint alleges that fetal deaths at CRMC surged dramatically starting in the spring of 2021.

She reveals that fetal deaths went from a baseline of 1–2 per month to an average of 4 per week, coinciding with the rollout of the Covid “vaccines.”

Spencer claims that internal hospital data and staff discussions pointed to the fact that nearly all of these deaths occurred in “vaccinated” mothers.

The lawsuit includes evidence from OB/GYN Dr. James A. Thorp.

Dr. Thorpe prepared a stillbirth rate chart to highlight the surge.

The chart shows that the stillbirth rate in one California hospital jumped from the national average of approximately 5.7 per 1,000 births before 2021 to a staggering 29.3 per 1,000 births after July 2021.

The doctor notes that stillbirths skyrocketed following the introduction of the Covid injections.

Spencer accuses CMC of knowingly concealing the vaccine-related harm, while maintaining a public narrative that the mRNA shots were “safe and effective.”

In September 2022, Spencer leaked a hospital-wide email titled “Record High Dead Babies” to media outlets.

Following the leak, Spencer says she faced retaliation from the hospital.

She alleges that she was demoted, denied a $5,000 bonus, and issued a false disciplinary warning based on a supposed HIPAA violation.

Spencer describes the response from hospital management as “gaslighting,” with CMC officials offering alternate, unsubstantiated explanations, such as pesticide exposure, while avoiding any investigation into the role of the “vaccines” in the fetal deaths.

Further allegations in the lawsuit suggest systemic suppression of safety data at CMC:

The hospital allegedly failed to submit adverse events related to fetal deaths to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), despite legal requirements.

Death certificates were allegedly falsified to avoid implicating COVID-19 vaccines.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), after receiving Spencer’s complaint, was misled by CMC, resulting in no investigation.

The lawsuit claims that CMC prioritized financial incentives, such as participation in the CDC’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) program and ties to UCSF Fresno, over patient safety.

Spencer argues that this suppression of critical data was intended to protect CMC’s reputation and revenue streams, rather than to protect the lives of its patients.

The whistleblowing nurse’s legal team, led by attorneys John W. Howard and Gregory J. Glaser, is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages for the harm caused to Spencer’s reputation and finances.

The lawsuit also demands a series of reforms, including:

An independent audit of fetal death data at CMC.

Mandatory reporting of fetal deaths to VAERS.

A ban on coercive vaccine policies that do not ensure full informed consent for pregnant women.

Spencer is also seeking the recovery of legal costs under California’s public interest litigation provision, CCP §1021.5.

Spencer argues that the case is not just about the personal harm she suffered but about the systemic failures in the healthcare industry.

The lawsuit underscores what Spencer sees as the ethical breach within a medical system that failed to protect its patients in favor of corporate interests.

She contends that the widespread refusal to investigate the harms caused by the “vaccines” and the suppression of safety data have contributed to preventable fetal deaths.

Spencer has stated that a jury trial is essential to uncover the hidden data and prevent further unethical practices in the medical community, especially when it comes to public health policies involving Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Community Health System (CHS), the parent organization of CMC, has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

CHS operates several facilities in California, including its flagship Community Regional Medical Center.

The system claims to provide “safe, high-quality care” and emphasizes its community focus.

However, this whistleblower case raises serious questions about the integrity of that claim, especially in light of the allegations of cover-up and misconduct surrounding the vaccine rollout.

The case also suggests that a culture of covering up deaths caused by “vaccine” mandates is likely widespread in hospitals across the country.

As this legal battle unfolds, the case could have far-reaching implications not only for CMC but for the broader healthcare system, as those concerned with medical ethics demand greater transparency and accountability from healthcare institutions.

The lawsuit filed by Michelle Spencer brings to light a major public health scandal, one that has been hidden from the public eye.

As the case progresses, many are watching closely to see whether the medical industry will be forced to confront the consequences of its actions and whether vaccine-related harm will finally be fully investigated and acknowledged.

For now, Spencer’s fight continues, as she seeks to uncover the truth behind the dramatic rise in fetal deaths linked to Covid mRNA injections.

