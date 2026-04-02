While You Were Distracted: WHO Rolls Out Digital Health Wallets Across ASEAN
Paper records replaced by cross-border digital IDs built on pandemic infrastructure.
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The World Health Organization, alongside the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research and Singapore’s Temasek Foundation, has launched a three-year initiative to replace paper medical records across Southeast Asia with digital health wallets.
Built on pandemic-era vaccine passport technology, the system gives individuals portable, verified access to their health data, while quietly knitting millions of records into a centralized global digital control network.
This rollout could reshape how personal medical information is tracked, monitored, and managed, raising questions about privacy, surveillance, and the long-term consequences of turning emergency COVID-19 systems into a permanent global health architecture.
The World Health Organization, its Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research, and the Singapore-based Temasek Foundation have launched a three-year program to replace paper health records across Southeast Asia with digital health wallets.
They have stated that their aim is to give people portable, verified access to their medical information.
The regional digitization push will place millions of health records inside a system shaped by pandemic-era control mechanisms.
We need to remember that this is the same WHO that used the so called COVID pandemic as an excuse to build a global censorship apparatus with Silicon Valley, pushing vaccine passport systems that would restrict citizens’ freedom of movement, and demanding the power to police free speech.
InfoWars reports: The organization now wants to be trusted with the digital health records of hundreds of millions of people across ASEAN.
The program targets ASEAN member states, moving them from paper-based records like vaccination Yellow Cards and child health booklets to cryptographically verified digital wallets processed through WHO’s Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN).
Countries will start with digital vaccination certificates, then expand into routine immunization records, maternal and child health data, and eventually broader personal health summaries. Each phase widens the scope of what gets digitized, collected, and made verifiable across systems and borders.
Mr Kee Kirk Chuen, Head of Health & Well-being at the Temasek Foundation, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic showed how important it is for health records to be trusted, verifiable and able to travel with people across borders.”
He added, “Through our partnership with WHO, the Temasek Foundation hopes to support countries in moving from fragmented paper records to secure Digital Health Wallets that individuals can carry with them wherever they go. By testing this approach in pilot ASEAN Member States, we aim to demonstrate how trusted digital tools can strengthen health systems, improve continuity of care – including for families and children – and build the local capabilities needed for governments to scale these systems nationally. If successful, this effort can help turn global digital health standards into practical solutions that benefit communities across the region.”
The GDHCN that underpins these wallets isn’t new technology built for a new purpose. The WHO adopted the European Union’s digital COVID vaccine passport framework to create this global network of digital health certificates. The EU’s COVID certificate system was issued to over 2.3 billion people and became the backbone of a checkpoint society that conditioned basic freedoms, from entering a restaurant to boarding a flight, on vaccination status.
That system is now being repurposed and expanded well beyond its original scope into a permanent platform for digitizing all personal health information. What started as emergency pandemic infrastructure is becoming the default architecture for how governments manage their citizens’ health data.
The WHO’s record as custodian of this kind of power deserves serious scrutiny. During the pandemic, the WHO partnered with YouTube, Facebook, Wikipedia, and other platforms to censor or label COVID-19 content it deemed “misinformation.” YouTube alone deleted over 800,000 videos for contradicting the WHO.
Many of those deletions targeted content that turned out to be accurate, including claims about vaccinated people being able to transmit COVID and the possibility that the virus leaked from a laboratory.
The WHO’s post-pandemic posture has done nothing to rebuild trust. A senior WHO official, Andy Pattison, has publicly advocated for a permanent partnership between global health authorities and major tech platforms, proposing what he called “a health online collective” designed to replicate COVID-era levels of corporate cooperation on a constant, institutional basis. The stated goal isn’t merely distributing information.
Pattison acknowledged that “the actual proof of the pudding…is actually behavior change,” making clear that the WHO’s metric for success is influence over people’s decisions, not just visibility. This is the organization now asking ASEAN nations to hand over their populations’ health data to a system it controls.
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I do believe all of those convenient doctor/hospital "portals" we sign into, here in US, are likely available to whichever organization wants them. If not now, then at a moment's notice.
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.