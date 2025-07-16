One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Publius coronanews123

“On what meat doth this our Caesar feed?” – Shakespeare

Under cover of the Epstein distraction, the most momentous coup over the US Constitution in US history is quietly taking place, in the form of Trump’s pet obsession, the GENIUS Act of 2025., likely to be voted on this week.

The GENIUS Act would create a digital dollar, the “Stablecoin,” which would likely eventually replace all cash, and would enable governments to freeze the accounts of anyone declared in violation of “lawful” federal or state executive branch regulations, such as the vaccine mandates passed down in 2021 by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump is doing the exact opposite of what he pledged to an audience soon after he was elected in November 2024. He said he would ban CBDCs – central bank digital currencies – but Stablecoins are in every important respect CBDCs.

Trump promising to ban Central Bank Digital Currency “CBDC” in November 2024

“A permitted payment stablecoin issuer shall be treated as a financial institution [and]…shall be subject to all Federal laws applicable to a financial institution located in the United States including…policies and procedures to block, freeze, and reject specific or impermissible transactions that violate Federal or State

laws, rules, or regulations…”

Wikipedia summarizes:

“In September 2021, the employees of all federally-funded Medicaid and Medicare-certified health care facilities, and Head Start program facilities, were required to be vaccinated, as ordered through the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).”

Freezing all money earned or inherited by a person, in practical terms, amounts to the confiscation of all assets without due process.

Thus not only would have COVID vaccine mandate “refusers” have been devoid of income, upon termination. They also would have been denied access to their savings.

These moves in the name of “public health” would have been cheered by a significant part of the population.. The “soft power” would have been viewed as kinder and gentler than forced removal to quarantine camps, as was actually ordered by power-drunk politicians in Australia.

The mandates were not passed by Congress, but by a whim of the Executive Branch under the Biden administration, which also mandated that companies with over 100 employees must show that all their employees were COVID vaccinated in order to be in compliance with federal OSHA regulations.

Similarly, the Executive Branch, whether under Trump or anyone else, has enormous latitude to govern by executive or federal agency regulation, which might be found unconstitutional in the courts, or

legislated against in Congress, but not before possibly impacting the lives of millions of people. Once “vaccinated,” you cannot get “unvaccinated.”

Executive Branch dictates can make rules for what constitutes acceptable, “positive” identification, such as requiring facial recognition scans for Real ID, or rules declaring certain public spaces off-limits for protests, such as the Capitol grounds on J6.

The GENIUS Act also allows digital accounts to be frozen for alleged violation of state regulations issued by state governors.

The digital credits, which is essentially what they are, created by Trump’s and the big banks’ GENIUS Act, are called Stablecoins. They are so-named because they are backed by the US dollar, which in turn is backed by nothing.

But as Editor-in-Chief of Bitcoin Magazine Mark Goodwin explains, they are CBDCs, central bank digital currencies, except instead of being directly issued by the central bank, which in the US is the Federal Reserve, they are issued by the largest of private corporations according to the rules of the central bank. In other words there is no difference, as it affects the average person on the street.

Bitcoin Magazine editor Mark Goodwin explains that Trumps Stablecoins essentially are the CBDCs he promised to ban, and has in an executive order in February 2025.

Goodwin says:

“Stablecoins are the bait and switch for direct-issued government CBDCs” “Stablecoins can be programmed. Exactly like how we fear CBDCs will be programmed. They’re exactly the same tokenized mechanism… They can be taken out of your wallet. Your wallet can be blacklisted. A lot of the things that we fear about CBDCs are totally available within the tool set of Stablecoins.”

Editor -in-Chief of Bitcoin Magazine Mark Goodwin

GENIUS Act CBDC Just One Part of Control Grid Trump is Building

Moreover, the GENIUS Act Stablecoins CBDC is but one piece of the control grid which is rapidly being built by Trump.

Other parts are massive Stargate AI data centers, which are necessary to hold the gargantuan database records on each and every American, the so-called “Real ID” which essentially a biometrics – such as facial recognition scan – identifier which will link to every bit of data on every person.

This data will then be combed through and evaluated constantly by AI. Ultra high-resolution street cameras will track, record and monitor every person’s movements, and an extrajudicial “social credit score” system much like China’s, will rate and rank citizens according to their “behavior” (see: The Hill, “Coming soon: America’s own social credit system” BY KRISTIN TATE, – 08/03/21 )

An excellent overview on what Trump is doing is given by Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under President George Bush Sr.

Catherine Austin Fitts warns:

“He (Trump) is moving very, very fast… ..he said no CBDC’s… I don’t know if you’ve read the Genius Act which is the new plan for stable coins okay a CBDC is issued would be issued by the Federal Reserve….. …the guys who own the New York Fed are all going to create subsidiaries and issue stable coin which will be interoperable and can work with a social credit system…”

Catherine Austin Fitts: Trump’s Genius Act Stablecoin and CBDC are the same thing

In addition to granting itself the power to confiscate, i.e. freeze, the assets of any person for the perceived violation of any federal or state agency regulation, without due process, a power nowhere enumerated in the Constitution to the federal government, the “control grid” will eliminate all privacy.

The monitoring of all transactions by the government, and of the movement of people, violates Fourth Amendment privacy guarantees, which have been deemed by courts to be an outgrowth of the freedom from search without a warrant.

Newsweek said in a January 2022 article “CBDCs Will Be the End of American Freedom”:

“CBDCs would create an authoritarian surveillance state…“

An American central banker, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, Neel Kashkari, said in 2022, that a CBDC would allow the federal government to “monitor every one of your transactions. I get why China would be interested. Why would the American people be for that?”

"It's not technocracy. It's slavery."

Share

Related articles: