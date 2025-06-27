While You Were Distracted, No One Noticed the CDC's 'Public Health' Is Run by the US Military
Here’s 30 minutes of CAPTAIN Sarah Meyer gaslighting the American public...If this doesn't make you angry it's likely nothing will.
"Not a single death. "
While everybody was being distracted by the Shah of Trumpran and RFK's wearables nobody actually noticed that the CDC's "public health" department is run by the US military with US military mentality in US military uniforms.
Here is 30 minutes of CAPTAIN Sarah Meyer gaslighting the US public.
If this doesn't make you angry it's likely nothing will.
"No deaths".
"All benefit".
"Don't worry about myocarditis" (which has a 10 year mortality of up to 50%).
Her lapdog Adam McNeil isn't even a doctor and blatantly lies about the net mortality benefit of the COVID vaccines, never seen in a single RCT.
The US military has been forcing experimental vaccines on their soldiers for ever, and they don't give a damn about what happens as a result because YOU will pay the bill.
And if a soldier dies they will just send another soldier to take the spouse a folded up flag. They do not care one iota that your rights to bodily autonomy were trampled on and people died, because they will tell you that nobody died.
And you will shut the hell up, peasant.
CAPTAIN Meyer was part of the ACIP committee that approved the Pfizer vaccine claiming that it reduced infections by 92%. She lied then and she's lying now - because if she admitted that people died, she would be responsible.
Is lying to the public as a commissioned officer treason, or just another reason for a pat on the back from the US military?
Another job done. Crisis averted. Nobody goes to jail. No grand juries. No courts martial.
Chin chin.
The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.