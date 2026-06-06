Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Beyond the Surface by Veronica's avatar
Beyond the Surface by Veronica
1h

Gates is not a fucking doctor!! He is a psychopath who wants to cull the population and no one does anything??? What in the heck!!

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cg's avatar
cg
1h

Anyone stupid enough to take this deserves the consequences.

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