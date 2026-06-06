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While wars, economic uncertainty, and political upheaval dominated public attention, researchers backed by organizations linked to Bill Gates quietly advanced what they describe as a “universal vaccine” designed to protect against entire families of “viruses”, including pathogens that have not yet emerged in humans.

They are now preparing for scenarios that haven’t happened yet, based on models that assume they will.

What could possibly go wrong?

“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” ― Voltaire

thepeoplesvoice reports:

While the world was distracted by wars, economic collapse, and political chaos, the Bill Gates-backed pandemic machine has quietly been developing what scientists are openly calling a “universal vaccine” designed to target viruses that “haven’t emerged yet.”

Researchers at biotech spin-out DIOSynVax and the University of Cambridge have announced successful human trials for an AI-designed “super vaccine” intended to combat not only current coronaviruses, but theoretical future pathogens scientists believe could someday jump from animals to humans.

DIOSynVax partnered with CEPI — the global vaccine alliance funded by Gates and deeply tied to the COVID pandemic response — the global vaccine alliance heavily backed by billionaire technocrat Bill Gates and deeply embedded within the same international pandemic infrastructure that dominated the COVID era.

CEPI announced a partnership worth up to $42 million with DIOSynVax to accelerate development of so-called “broadly protective” coronavirus vaccines.

Now the same network that promised the world “two weeks to flatten the curve” is openly discussing vaccines designed by artificial intelligence to combat hypothetical future pathogens before outbreaks even occur.

According to the Cambridge-led research team, the vaccine uses machine learning to create what they call a “super-antigen” — a synthetic target generated entirely by computer simulations using massive databases of coronavirus genetic sequences collected through global surveillance programs.

In plain English: AI is now being used to engineer vaccines against viruses that scientists predict may someday jump from animals to humans.

The trial involved 39 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 50. Researchers claim the vaccine triggered immune responses not only against COVID-19 and SARS, but also against related bat coronaviruses that have never infected the human population on a large scale.

Professor Jonathan Heeney of Cambridge’s Department of Veterinary Medicine celebrated the breakthrough in language that alarmed many critics of the growing biosecurity state.

“We’ve converted vaccine development from being reactive to being future proof.” Future-proof? That phrase alone should stop people in their tracks.

For years, global health authorities have warned the public about an inevitable “Disease X” — an unknown future pandemic supposedly lurking somewhere in nature. Now institutions connected to CEPI are openly developing permanent platform vaccines intended to preemptively target entire viral families before outbreaks happen.

Critics argue this marks a dramatic shift away from traditional medicine and toward a new era of predictive biotechnology, where unelected global health bodies continuously monitor animal viruses, model future mutations with AI, and rapidly roll out experimental countermeasures to entire populations.

The technology also raises disturbing ethical and scientific questions.

Traditional vaccines are generally designed against known pathogens circulating in the real world. But this new DIOSynVax system uses algorithms trained on massive genetic datasets to create synthetic antigens representing entire groups of viruses — including theoretical future variants that may never naturally emerge.

In other words, scientists are no longer merely responding to outbreaks.

They are attempting to anticipate evolution itself.

The researchers openly admit the goal is to escape what they describe as the “constant cycle” of updating vaccines to match circulating strains. Their solution? Build universal vaccine platforms that can be deployed indefinitely across broad viral categories like coronaviruses, influenza, and even Ebola.

DIOSynVax’s pipeline already includes experimental vaccines for seasonal flu, pandemic influenza threats, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and multiple coronaviruses.

The company says its “super-antigen” technology could eventually eliminate the need for frequent reformulation of vaccines altogether.

But skeptics see another possibility emerging: perpetual vaccination campaigns justified by endless predictions of future zoonotic spillover events.

The vaccine in the trial was delivered using a needle-free jet injection system, another sign that pharmaceutical and government agencies continue exploring faster methods for mass administration during future emergency scenarios.

The study was primarily funded by Innovate UK, with trials conducted through NHS research infrastructure in Cambridge and Southampton.

Yet the larger ecosystem surrounding the project is difficult to ignore.

CEPI — which has long promoted the concept of a “100 Days Mission” to rapidly develop vaccines for future pandemics — was co-founded with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, and several national governments. During COVID-19, CEPI played a central role in coordinating vaccine development and distribution strategies worldwide.

Now the organization is helping bankroll technologies designed to vaccinate populations against theoretical future viruses before they even appear.

Supporters call it preparedness.

Critics call it the normalization of permanent pandemic governance.

And with artificial intelligence now designing synthetic vaccine targets in anticipation of future outbreaks, the line between public health defense and experimental bioengineering is becoming increasingly blurred.

“There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense. And it’s because they’ve never actually isolated a single virus in the history of the world.”

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