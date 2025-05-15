One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Testimony by Amar Goudjil, European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance

“ March 2021, A large number of people realized that vaccinated individuals were becoming almost all electromagnetic, at a minimum at the injection point.

May 2021, in Spain. Doctor Pablo Campra discovered using his transmission electron microscope the presence of billions of nanoparticles of Graphene Oxide in Pfizer’s Comirnaty vials.

In Italy, doctors Gatti and Montanari discovered the same inorganic components with their environmental scanning electron microscope. They also discovered several dozen other components that were not on the list of official components declared by the pharmaceutical companies.

In Argentina, Lorena Di Blasi and Marcela Sangorin made the same discoveries, but worse with respect to metals. Heavy metals and undeclared components, 55 undeclared components. Some of which are deadly.

In Germany, in England, in Korea or even in Australia, same investigation, same result, same funding…

…It's not a contamination, but a true Crime Against Humanity"

It contains Graphene oxide, parasites, RFID, metals and nano circuitry.

