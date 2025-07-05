One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“What Pfizer & Moderna did were illegal human experiments,” says pharma whistleblower Sasha Latypova.

She warns that the shots were deployed without proper investigational oversight, bypassing legal standards entirely.

Protected by the PREP Act, these jabs remain classified as emergency-use only.

This wasn’t emergency medicine—it was a weaponized rollout under the illusion of public safety.

Source: Sense Receptor

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a Flashlights podcast posted to Rumble on Jul 1, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"In the U.S. law and in the internal presentations that I've disclosed from FDA, FDA lawyers have written up their opinions. It's very, very clear. Clinical trials have never had any impact on FDA's decision to deploy these products.

"And also to date, all the courts have adjudicated this statement that I just made. All the courts have agreed with me that clinical trials have never had any material impact on FDA's decision to deploy these products or government's decision to deploy these products. Because as I said, they're, they're irrelevant. And the pharma companies can do whatever studies they want to do. Technically what Pfizer and Moderna did were illegal human experiments. But you know, they had no impact on the decision to deploy these things. They were going on the market no matter what.

"As I said, until the PREP Act declaration is revoked by HHS Secretary or by President or by Congress, these things remain EUA because you cannot switch from a non investigational to investigational without going back and now doing, you know, the proper clinical trials for investigational product collection.

"They would take a long time. Well first of all it years if you were going to do it. But actually you can't even do it anymore because there's extensive evidence that these are poisons and killing people and you can't classically involve people in testing poison, known poison. So that's why you can't, you can't actually do it anymore."

Full Interview

Retired pharma R&D executive describes why the COVID Scamdemic/World-Scale Genocide is taking place

