Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward's avatar
edward
3h

I have to confess I have fallen into a state of cherishment relative to all the intellectual conservative women here and on the whole site. The way it is out here is that the cumulative informational truths here and on this site is destroying those who are destroying the truth and substituting lies instead.

The experimental jab is indeed just that, it was and is not a vaccine. And it is killing people and causing serious adverse effects to millions as well. The people behind this are categorized as "workers of iniquity" who God hates and to be in that crowd places one in danger. How?

These are abominations to God and at that turning point HE becomes a God of Wrath that leaves no man safe. In scriptures God slew over ten thousand of His people for being whiny ingrates and complainers. Proverbs itself Chapter 6 verses 16 through 19 aptly describe the abomination that a liar and delusional fool became and for those seven things he committed ended up dying.

Why? God is mysterious but fair to the highest degree having mercy on all of us but if you commit those seven things forget about His love and mercy because an abomination to God resulted in many deaths in the thousands in the Old Testament.

A CHRC liar and abomination to God died the year after the corrupt CYSTEM and the SFOPP illegally and maliciously invaded my property based on the lies of that liar and right after that the mother of a lying criminal defective detective also deceased.

So the murders by MAID continue and the murders by abortion as well. God is not mocked and I expect there are family members I have estranged for their fraud whose turn may come up....some are liars...others are thieves and frauds...others are greedy idolators bound by their love of money.

The liar who was responsible for the SFOPP pigs criminally harassing me for over two decades met his doom and God voted for his death.

I am expecting more. Time will tell.

1 reply
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
29m

"As I said, until the PREP Act declaration is revoked by HHS Secretary or by President or by Congress, these things remain EUA because you cannot switch from a non investigational to investigational without going back and now doing, you know, the proper clinical trials for investigational product collection."

That's why all the Kabuki theater with Bobby Kennedy over vax. It's all EUA and they can't just make it right without ending it all together, testing proper, and years later maybe we get something. The inertia of the system would bring the world to stop spinning such would be the impact.

It's all a suicide run. Imposing it on medicine was suicidal. If it doesn't cause extinction of the human race, at least it will certainly cause collapse of the medical system.

