"What Pfizer & Moderna Did Were Illegal Human Experiments" — COVID Jab Cover-Up Exposed
Sasha Latypova reveals that clinical trials were just theater—the FDA never needed them to authorize the COVID shots under a protected experimental framework.
“What Pfizer & Moderna did were illegal human experiments,” says pharma whistleblower Sasha Latypova.
She warns that the shots were deployed without proper investigational oversight, bypassing legal standards entirely.
Protected by the PREP Act, these jabs remain classified as emergency-use only.
This wasn’t emergency medicine—it was a weaponized rollout under the illusion of public safety.
Source: Sense Receptor
This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a Flashlights podcast posted to Rumble on Jul 1, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
"In the U.S. law and in the internal presentations that I've disclosed from FDA, FDA lawyers have written up their opinions. It's very, very clear. Clinical trials have never had any impact on FDA's decision to deploy these products.
"And also to date, all the courts have adjudicated this statement that I just made. All the courts have agreed with me that clinical trials have never had any material impact on FDA's decision to deploy these products or government's decision to deploy these products. Because as I said, they're, they're irrelevant. And the pharma companies can do whatever studies they want to do. Technically what Pfizer and Moderna did were illegal human experiments. But you know, they had no impact on the decision to deploy these things. They were going on the market no matter what.
"As I said, until the PREP Act declaration is revoked by HHS Secretary or by President or by Congress, these things remain EUA because you cannot switch from a non investigational to investigational without going back and now doing, you know, the proper clinical trials for investigational product collection.
"They would take a long time. Well first of all it years if you were going to do it. But actually you can't even do it anymore because there's extensive evidence that these are poisons and killing people and you can't classically involve people in testing poison, known poison. So that's why you can't, you can't actually do it anymore."
Full Interview
Retired pharma R&D executive describes why the COVID Scamdemic/World-Scale Genocide is taking place
I have to confess I have fallen into a state of cherishment relative to all the intellectual conservative women here and on the whole site. The way it is out here is that the cumulative informational truths here and on this site is destroying those who are destroying the truth and substituting lies instead.
The experimental jab is indeed just that, it was and is not a vaccine. And it is killing people and causing serious adverse effects to millions as well. The people behind this are categorized as "workers of iniquity" who God hates and to be in that crowd places one in danger. How?
These are abominations to God and at that turning point HE becomes a God of Wrath that leaves no man safe. In scriptures God slew over ten thousand of His people for being whiny ingrates and complainers. Proverbs itself Chapter 6 verses 16 through 19 aptly describe the abomination that a liar and delusional fool became and for those seven things he committed ended up dying.
Why? God is mysterious but fair to the highest degree having mercy on all of us but if you commit those seven things forget about His love and mercy because an abomination to God resulted in many deaths in the thousands in the Old Testament.
A CHRC liar and abomination to God died the year after the corrupt CYSTEM and the SFOPP illegally and maliciously invaded my property based on the lies of that liar and right after that the mother of a lying criminal defective detective also deceased.
So the murders by MAID continue and the murders by abortion as well. God is not mocked and I expect there are family members I have estranged for their fraud whose turn may come up....some are liars...others are thieves and frauds...others are greedy idolators bound by their love of money.
The liar who was responsible for the SFOPP pigs criminally harassing me for over two decades met his doom and God voted for his death.
I am expecting more. Time will tell.
"As I said, until the PREP Act declaration is revoked by HHS Secretary or by President or by Congress, these things remain EUA because you cannot switch from a non investigational to investigational without going back and now doing, you know, the proper clinical trials for investigational product collection."
That's why all the Kabuki theater with Bobby Kennedy over vax. It's all EUA and they can't just make it right without ending it all together, testing proper, and years later maybe we get something. The inertia of the system would bring the world to stop spinning such would be the impact.
It's all a suicide run. Imposing it on medicine was suicidal. If it doesn't cause extinction of the human race, at least it will certainly cause collapse of the medical system.