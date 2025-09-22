One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"What Is CBDC Going to Look Like? It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN." - Professor Richard Werner

Dr. Mike Yeadon: If you sign up for digital ID, or use one assigned to you, this is where you’ll end up, with a chip implanted under your skin.

The tyranny of digital ID, in a context lacking cash, is I hope obvious.

You’ll be told you must accept regular injections, even if you also know these are designed to injure & eventually kill you.

You’ll be eventually told your representation of digital ID will become invalid after a certain date and only the subcutaneous implant version will remain valid.

It doesn’t matter what the penalty for declining it is, in my opinion. The price for accepting it is way worse than you could possibly imagine.

Glory be to God.

Best wishes

Mike

"I will NEVER take a Digital ID. If that means losing my bank account, so be it. I won’t live as a slave in a digital gulag, beeping for insect-flour bread."

This is the fight for human sovereignty.

Will you surrender—or stand?

The Trump Administration is pushing digital ID. We are seeing new testimony in Congress saying the right kind of digital ID will save the federal government $1 trillion a year in expenses.

