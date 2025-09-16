WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO US? Dr. Bhakdi Warns Billions of Brains May Be Altered
A global vascular assault, collapsing mental health, and the silence of those who knew.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a veteran immunologist, warns that the mRNA rollout has unleashed systemic vasculitis—a full-body vascular assault striking the brain, heart, and other vital organs.
At the same time, America’s mental health has nosedived, falling fastest in the most vaccinated states.
These two signals aren’t random.
Together, they point to something far darker and far more dangerous than anyone imagined.
Source: Camus
"Billions of Brains Altered": Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi's Grave Warning on mRNA COVID Vaccines
Immunologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi issues a stark and sobering alert: a global neurological crisis is underway, and the cause may be the very vaccines meant to protect us.
His thesis? mRNA COVID vaccines have triggered a unprecedented phenomenon—systemic vasculitis. This is not a localized issue but a full-body attack on the vascular system, inflaming blood vessels from the brain to the heart to the liver.
This vascular damage, he asserts, leads directly to the destruction of brain cells. The result is a silent catastrophe now affecting billions.
Dr. Bhakdi's warning points to a frightening new reality: cognitive function is being altered on a mass scale. He describes a population experiencing a profound loss of willpower, a critical dimming of innate intelligence, and a crippling inability to mobilize or drive meaningful change.
His conclusion is that this constitutes a crime against humanity. The urgent imperative is to halt the ongoing mRNA program before the damage becomes irreversible.
The time for questioning is over. The time for accountability is now.
Bizarre Behavior Alert
US Mental Health Outlook declined dramatically after the Covid Vaccine rollout - and declined most heavily in the most heavily vaccinated states.
Related articles:
The statement "all nations were deceived by your sorcery" in the Bible, specifically Revelation 18:23. This verse describes the fall of a great nation, commonly referred to as Babylon, where its merchants, who were the great men of the earth, led all the nations astray through their "sorcery". The Greek word for "sorcery," pharmakeia, can refer to witchcraft, magic, or the use of drugs and medications. The whole world has been deceived! Most of my family and friends have severe illnesses, and some have even passed away, much too early for their time.
What is the current status of Dr Sukarit Bhakdi?