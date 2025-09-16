One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a veteran immunologist, warns that the mRNA rollout has unleashed systemic vasculitis—a full-body vascular assault striking the brain, heart, and other vital organs.

At the same time, America’s mental health has nosedived, falling fastest in the most vaccinated states.

These two signals aren’t random.

Together, they point to something far darker and far more dangerous than anyone imagined.

Source: Camus

"Billions of Brains Altered": Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi's Grave Warning on mRNA COVID Vaccines

Immunologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi issues a stark and sobering alert: a global neurological crisis is underway, and the cause may be the very vaccines meant to protect us.

His thesis? mRNA COVID vaccines have triggered a unprecedented phenomenon—systemic vasculitis. This is not a localized issue but a full-body attack on the vascular system, inflaming blood vessels from the brain to the heart to the liver.

This vascular damage, he asserts, leads directly to the destruction of brain cells. The result is a silent catastrophe now affecting billions.

Dr. Bhakdi's warning points to a frightening new reality: cognitive function is being altered on a mass scale. He describes a population experiencing a profound loss of willpower, a critical dimming of innate intelligence, and a crippling inability to mobilize or drive meaningful change.

His conclusion is that this constitutes a crime against humanity. The urgent imperative is to halt the ongoing mRNA program before the damage becomes irreversible.

The time for questioning is over. The time for accountability is now.

Bizarre Behavior Alert

US Mental Health Outlook declined dramatically after the Covid Vaccine rollout - and declined most heavily in the most heavily vaccinated states.

Share

Related articles: