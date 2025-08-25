One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Norman Fenton and Martin Neil August 23, 2025

This week social media commentator Leilani Dowding asked: ‘What happened to Tiffany Dover?’ Tiffany was the nurse who collapsed on live TV after being given one of the first covid Pfizer shots.

In the fourth chapter of our book Fighting Goliath on the flawed science and statistics behind the covid event, we summarised this strange story under the heading ‘The Tiffany Dover (collapsing nurse) cover-up’ which we had first written about on our substack on February 1, 2021. We wrote:

‘There could not have been a more dramatic early indication that the Pfizer vaccine was not safe than the case of critical care nurse, Tiffany Dover, from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. On 17 Dec 2020 Tiffany collapsed on live television within seconds of being one of the first recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. We have been tweeting about this story because of the subsequent cover-up and concerted attempts by the mainstream media to confuse the public about what happened. Today the Independent has published an article attempting to squash the “conspiracy theories” by “anti-vaxxers” including the claims that Tiffany Dover is no longer alive. In fact, the only evidence that the Independent article provides is the fact that Tiffany was interviewed shortly after fainting, saying she feels fine. The interview was on either 17 or 18 Dec 2020.

‘But there has been no sighting of Tiffany since then and no public statement by her. The supposed “evidence” that proves she is alive and well is more suggestive of a very clumsy cover-up. The supposed photographic evidence that she was alive on 21 Dec 2020 is a strange photo provided by the hospital of some masked nurses taken that day promoting the vaccine. They claim one of the nurses is Tiffany, but it is impossible to tell; many have pointed out it looks more like another nurse in the same unit. What we do know is that until 17 Dec 2020 Tiffany had been a prolific social media user, posting often several times a day on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She has not posted anything since and many people are rightly worried, especially as they want to know if whatever happened to her was caused by the vaccine. If Tiffany is alive and well, why doesn’t she simply provide a video statement?’

Our book lists the significant updates to the story since then:

Multiple mainstream sources produced articles ‘disproving’ the ‘conspiracies’ about Tiffany but curiously they all linked to the Independent article as proof.

The only update to Tiffany Dover’s social media accounts was a single Instagram post on 26 Feb 2021 where ‘she’ wrote cryptically: ‘Meet me on the other side of paradise’.

Most bizarrely, in April 2022 NBC published to great fanfare a series of podcasts titled, ironically, ‘Tiffany Dover is dead’, intended to ‘prove’ once and for all that the conspiracy theorists were wrong and that she was in fact alive and well. The only problem was that, despite all the wealth, power and influence of NBC, they were unable to get an interview with Tiffany Dover to prove that she was alive!

Finally, a substack by ArkMedic comprehensively catalogues what was known about the Tiffany Dover story until August 2022. It was headed ‘Is Tiffany Dover responsible for more deaths than any nurse in history?’ Is Tiffany Dover responsible for more deaths than any nurse in history?

ArkMedic stated that, although neither the hospital nor Tiffany or any family member had provided any proof, he believed she was alive and well. He concluded that this was ‘part of the charade intended to discredit those who raised concerns about the rollout of the vaccines’. He held her failure to show up responsible for every one of the deaths and serious injuries resulting from the vaccines. He predicted that at some point in the next year Tiffany would show up, hence ‘exposing’ the ‘conspiracy theorists’ and ‘anti-vaxxers’.

Indeed ArkMedic’s prediction proved to be spot-on. On 10 April 2023 NBC did finally get an interview and photoshoot with Tiffany Dover. But many have argued that, in the interview, Tiffany looks very different from any of the previous images and videos of her prior to 19 Dec 2020 and that the interview provided no clear explanation for why she was silent for so long.

Hence, despite the NBC interview ‘evidence’, we still do not know the full story of what happened to Tiffany Dover and inevitably the conspiracy theories continue.

Authors’ update: Although it was mentioned in the original article, several people reading it still seem to be unaware of the interview Tiffany gave within hours of her fainting.

In it she said ‘I have passed out probably six times in the last six weeks. It’s common for me.’ So those who claim that she was never seen alive again after collapsing are wrong. However, that interview was the last confirmed sighting of her until the NBC interview in April 2023. But the hospital authorities and Pfizer have never explained why, of all people, they would choose a nurse known to be prone to fainting as the first person to be televised live receiving the vaccine. And, indeed, how such a nurse came to have such a senior position in such a critical care unit.

The only other ‘proof’ the hospital provided that Tiffany was alive and well was the bizarre photo (some have called it the ‘hostage photo’) and video of the nursing staff (all masked) holding signs dated 21 December 2020 stating ‘Nursing Leadership Supports Tiffany’. They claimed that Tiffany was the third from the right.

